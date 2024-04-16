Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Barrick Gold: Significant Margin Recovery On Deck

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Barrick Gold Corporation released its Q1 2024 production results, reporting a slight dip in gold production, but it's tracking in line with its annual guidance.
  • However, while Q1 will see only moderate margin improvement, we should see a 600+ basis point improvement in AISC margins year-over-year in Q2 2024.
  • In this update, we'll dig into the company's preliminary Q1 2024 results, recent developments, and why the stock looks like a solid buy-the-dip candidate.
  • I do much more than just articles at Alluvial Gold Research: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Miner inside the access tunnel of an underground gold and copper mine.

tifonimages

It's been a much better Q2 than Q1 for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) with the price of gold successfully breaking out above the $2,070/oz level and providing a substantial lift to margins for the gold mining industry. And

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
28.56K Followers

Taylor Dart is an individual investor with over 16 years of trading experience, with his primary focus being precious metals developers, producers and royalty/streaming companies.

Taylor leads Alluvial Gold Research, where he shares research on precious metals stocks as well as his current portfolios.

Portfolio Returns Link vs. GDX Peak in Q3 2020: https://imgur.com/a/ksAulkT

- Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTG, BTO:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ABX:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ABX:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOLD
--
ABX:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News