It's been a much better Q2 than Q1 for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) with the price of gold successfully breaking out above the $2,070/oz level and providing a substantial lift to margins for the gold mining industry. And one name that will be a significant beneficiary of the recent gold/copper price strength is Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD), the world's second-largest gold producer with over a dozen mines across the United States, West Africa, South America, Papua New Guinea, and Canada. In this update, we'll dig into the company's preliminary Q1 2024 results, recent developments, and why the stock looks like a solid buy-the-dip candidate:

All figures are in United States Dollars and all production figures are on an attributable basis unless otherwise noted.

Q1 Production, Sales & Margin Outlook

Barrick Gold ("Barrick") released its Q1 2024 production results this week, reporting quarterly production of ~940,000 ounces of gold and ~88 million pounds of copper. This translated to a 1% dip vs. Q1 2023 gold production levels (Q1-23: ~952,000 ounces), while copper output was flat year-over-year. The result is that gold production is currently sitting at ~23% of its annual guidance midpoint.

While this might suggest that Barrick is behind the eight-ball, it's worth noting that its Porgera and Pueblo Viejo mines combined for just ~85,000 attributable ounces in Q1 vs. expected average quarterly production of ~130,000 ounces for the year based on the guidance mid-point. The lower production is related to Porgera only beginning to ramp up after its recent restart and Pueblo Viejo seeing a progressive ramp-up throughout 2024 following its massive expansion to 14 million tonnes/annum or ~900,000 ounces of gold per year in its first five years (100% basis).

Elsewhere in the portfolio, Barrick's largest producing region (Nevada) saw lower production due to planned maintenance and mine sequencing, with attributable production from Nevada Gold Mines (61.5%) of just ~420,000 ounces. This was up 1% vs. Q1 2023 levels, but lower production at its Cortez Complex and Turquoise Ridge Complex weighted on output, more than offsetting the higher production from its colossal Carlin Complex which is slated to produce ~1.37 million ounces in 2024 on a 100% basis. Hence, we should see a slight increase in production from its Nevada operations throughout the year, with Q1 production roughly 3% below its expected average quarterly production of 430,000+ ounces implied by its guidance of 1.65 to 1.80 million ounces on an attributable basis.

Fortunately, the company's Loulo-Gounkoto Complex picked up some of the slack, as did Kibali, with these two monster assets combining for ~217,000 ounces in Q1 2024, in line with their expected annual guidance midpoints. Meanwhile, Barrick’s smaller Veladero and Phoenix mines also had strong quarters, with double-digit production growth year-over-year.

To summarize, while some investors might assume that Barrick is on track for another miss vs. annual guidance in 2024, guidance looks very achievable this year vs. previous years, barring any major weather or unplanned downtime events, and this should translate to a slight increase in annual gold production with a significant tailwind from the gold price given gold’s recent breakout. In fact, gold has averaged ~$2,120/oz year-to-date and over $2,300/oz in Q2 thus far, and it looks like we could see a ~$300/oz plus higher average realized gold price in Q2 2024 vs. Q2 2023 levels ($1,960/oz).

As for costs and margins, the weaker outlook for Q1 2024 could be one factor in Barrick's recent selloff, with the company guiding for all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $1,473/oz assuming an 8% higher AISC figure than Q4 2023 (Barrick Q4 2023: $1,364/oz). While this might alarm some investors, it's important to note that AISC is being impacted by a higher gold price (higher royalties), and Q1 2024 AISC is typically the highest of the year given that it's often the lowest production of the year as many producers complete maintenance, with production often being back-end weighted.

So, Barrick's soft guided Q1 2024 AISC is slightly above my expectations, this is mostly a function of the lower denominator (fewer ounces sold than produced), the higher gold price, and year-over-year inflationary pressures, with AISC set to come in at least 7% higher than Q1 2023 levels.

Fortunately, while costs will be higher, the gold price has more than made up for the cost increases, and this is the major difference between a gold bull market and a stagnant gold market that we experienced from 2020 to 2023. In fact, assuming Q1 2024 AISC of $1,473/oz and an average realized price of $2,070/oz, Barrick will see its AISC margins improve from $532/oz (28.0%) in Q1 2023 to $597/oz (28.9%).

And looking ahead to Q2 2024 and assuming AISC of ~$1,410/oz and an average realized gold price of $2,270/oz (~4% below spot levels), Barrick's AISC margins will soar to $617/oz (31.2%) to $860/oz (37.9%), a 670 basis point increase year-over-year. Hence, while we saw only moderate margin recovery in Q1 2024 given the lower sales and the fact that gold's move higher was back-end weighted in Q1, margins will higher next quarter and I would expect this to keep a strong bid under the stock.

Updated 2024 Outlook

Digging into the updated 2024 outlook, the future is just as bright for Barrick relative to my previous outlook. This is because I had previously assumed AISC margins in 2024 of $730/oz at a $2,000/oz gold price, but at a $2,180/oz gold price, this figure surges to $795/oz or ~36.5% AISC margins. Meanwhile, 2025 and 2026 AISC margins could improve further to $915/oz (41.6%) and $960/oz (43.6%) even assuming the gold price averages just $2,200/oz over the next three years.

Given the magnitude of gold's breakout, I would argue that these gold price (XAUUSD:CUR) assumptions could end up being conservative, but even if achieved, Barrick's AISC margins would soar above peak levels in FY2020 ($811/oz) when the stock was trading above US$30.00 per share. Hence, even if we should see slightly higher AISC this year because of the higher gold price ($1,385/oz - $1,395/oz in FY2024) vs. $1,370/oz midpoint, this is more than offset by recent gold price strength.

As for the significance of this on Barrick's free cash flow generation, it now looks like ~$1.2 billion in FY2024 free cash flow could be a conservative figure for Barrick, with FY2025 free cash flow having the potential to increase to closer to $2.0 billion. This is also significantly higher than my previous estimates and would represent a 4x higher figure than the trailing two-year average annual free cash figure for Barrick (~$540 million). Finally, Barrick is trading at well below 0.70x P/NAV at $2,200/oz gold, its cheapest multiple in years, even though it's now lapping easy year-over-year comparisons and has a much better setup than it did in 2022 and 2023 when it was struggling with margin compression because of near unprecedented inflationary pressures.

Recent Developments

Unfortunately, while gold and copper price strength has been a tailwind for Barrick, the recent report from the Africa Defense Forum noting that its Loulo-Gounkoto Complex in Mali is at risk of being expropriated has not helped the stock. Another report stated that there was a risk of Mali's military junta expropriating Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto Mine in Mali, and Russian soldiers have taken control of the Intahaka gold mine in Mali, which is the largest artisanal gold mine.

While this is certainly not an ideal development, I think it's a stretch at this stage to assume that was done to a mine that's been disputed by various armed groups and not owned by a large corporation is the same as what would be attempted on a large-scale mine owned by the world's 2nd largest gold company that's been a massive contributor to Mali's tax revenue. In fact, mining makes up ~10% of Mali's GDP, and it would be a shock for the state of Mali to kill the golden goose when it already has a very favorable interest in this name (20%) and a higher interest expected following changes to the Mali Mining Code last year. In fact, Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto Complex in Mali contributed over $1.0 billion to the Malian economy over the last twelve months ($10.0 billion over the past 26 years), and has done so responsibly with no major environmental incidents to date and an industry-leading LTIFR.

Plus, from an investment standpoint and despite the noise, a solar plant expansion is underway, and Barrick is continuing to look at growth opportunities as long as it has the support of the state of Mali and things remain on favorable terms.

LTIFR: - long-term injury frequency rate.

Overall, I do not see nationalization or taking an even further stake on new concessions than that proposed in the new Mali Mining Code (30% - 35% to government vs. 20% previously) as a likely scenario, even if the report has certainly led to a violent decline in the stock. This is because a careless move like this would likely result in no new mines being built in this country again, with a massive black eye on Mali from an investment standpoint, similar to what Kyrgyzstan has done to itself following the nationalization of the Kumtor Mine in 2021.

Plus, the current situation, which is a higher interest to the state of Mali, already benefits the Mali government significantly as they take a higher stake in the profits than under the past mining code, but there's enough left over for Barrick and other Malian producers like B2Gold (BTG) that it's worth it for them to invest aggressively in exploration and ultimately look to grow and extend the lives at these gold assets.

New Mali Mining Code:

The new code now allows the government to take a 10% stake in mining projects and the option to buy an additional 20% within the first two years of commercial production, mining commission chairman Assane Sidibe told reporters. A further 5% stake could be ceded to locals, taking state and private Malian interests in new projects to 35%, from up to 20% today.

Obviously, anything is possible, and there's never any guarantees when it comes to higher-risk jurisdictions. I think any rash decisions would be extremely reckless, as it would not only dissuade investment by large and mid-tier producers (plus juniors) and current operators and shelve any projects in the country (Mali is a top-15 gold producing nation globally), but it would severely affect the next class of mines post-2030. This is because significant investments in exploration are needed to find major mines and if there's no incentive (risk of nationalization) to put boots on the ground and drill aggressively, Mali will have killed the production growth that it's enjoyed from massive assets like Fekola and Loulo-Gounkoto.

So, what's the impact to Barrick in a worst-case scenario?

Loulo-Gounkoto is expected to produce ~530,000 ounces at $1,200/oz AISC or ~670,000 ounces on a 100% basis, with this attributable figure making up just over 10% of Barrick's average production in FY2024/FY2025. Unfortunately, the AISC margin impact is slightly higher than the production impact and it would be similar to losing its two smaller mines in Nevada - Turquoise Ridge and Phoenix, given that Loulo-Gounkoto is a very low-cost mine.

However, as for the bigger picture, this mine represents just ~8% of Barrick's long-term production outlook on a gold-equivalent standpoint as it looks to bring online the Lumwana Super Pit and Reko Diq later this decade. Hence, nationalization or a significantly higher interest would be a kick in the teeth, but not something that Barrick couldn't overcome as it would represent less than 10% of overall production.

Besides, while this is a cash cow for Barrick, the company is not getting the proper value for it within its market cap, and I would argue that Loulo-Gounkoto is barely priced into the stock here anyway given the company's significant growth outlook and the fact that it's still trading near trough multiples despite the improved margin outlook from higher gold prices.

Summary

Barrick had a satisfactory start to the year operationally, and while it will see only a moderate benefit from the gold price in Q1 (given that it spent most of Q1 below $2,200/oz), Q2 through Q4 are shaping up to be monster quarters. Unfortunately, Barrick Gold Corporation's share price performance has been derailed by renewed worries about the long-term viability of its Loulo-Gounkoto Complex in Mali, resulting in it continuing to underperform its peer group.

However, with the stock now trading at less than 15x FY2025 free cash flow estimates ($2,200/oz gold price assumption) at US$16.30, Barrick is back to trading at a very reasonable multiple, with significant upside if gold prices can stay at spot levels (~10% FY2025 free cash flow yield at spot gold prices). Hence, if I wanted to own Barrick to get leverage to the gold price, I would view any pullbacks below US$15.90 as buying opportunities.