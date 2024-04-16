Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Valley National: A Good Dividend Pick And A Greater Value One

Konstantinos Kosmidis profile picture
Konstantinos Kosmidis
480 Followers

Summary

  • Valley National Bancorp provides banking solutions to customers nationwide.
  • Its long-term profitability and current capital position make the sell-off from its 2022 high unjustified.
  • The book value discount and earnings multiple are both low on an absolute and relative basis, representing a lot of upside.
Stunning drone view of the Glencoe Valley

Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), founded in 1927 and headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, is a bank holding company that through its principal subsidiary, Valley National Bank, provides banking solutions.

This is a profitable business that has encountered a minor setback

This article was written by

Konstantinos Kosmidis profile picture
Konstantinos Kosmidis
480 Followers
I am a self-taught value investor interested in common stocks and ETFs. I am always on the lookout for opportunities that may safely grow my retirement fund while producing alpha. My goal here is to provide investors with analysis that transparently communicates my thoughts on the securities I cover from the POV of my own capital allocation needs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I intend to buy shares but not within 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VLY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News