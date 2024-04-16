Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), founded in 1927 and headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, is a bank holding company that through its principal subsidiary, Valley National Bank, provides banking solutions.

This is a profitable business that has encountered a minor setback due to rising interest rates. But more importantly, it seems that the market exaggerates the risk of the RE loan portfolio as seen in the current discount to book value and the very low earnings multiple. At the same time, the dividend yield is attractive but sustainable, potentially presenting a get-paid-to-wait deal for value investors and probably even reflecting a long-term dividend pick for income portfolios. For these reasons, I am very bullish on VLY and think that what follows adequately expounds on the above statements to help you better appreciate my thesis. Let's get started...

Business & Portfolio

Valley may have a market capitalization of approximately $3.8 billion right now, but it manages a relatively large business, with total assets of $60.9 billion, a loan portfolio of $49.8 billion, and deposits of $49.2 billion.

Actually, this commercial bank is the largest one that is headquartered in New Jersey. Moreover, as of June 30, 2023, it ranked 12th among 161 FDIC-insured financial institutions based on deposit market share and competitive ranking. And because of its capital position, it's able to drive fast growth through acquisitions of smaller private banks and bank-holding companies; since 2018, in particular, it has made at least one acquisition every year based on its past annual reports.

Its primary source of generating revenue is its loan portfolio which mainly consists of commercial real estate loans:

While based on the loan type, the portfolio doesn't seem widely diversified, it is more diversified geographically:

Sure, the New York concentration may be problematic for many investors at the moment and a bank's portfolio that is 63.7% commercial real estate doesn't help. But that's exactly why an opportunity exists in the first place. As we'll see in a moment, the market seems to assume that a very large portion of the commercial RE loans is bad. But this is not realistic and you'll see why.

Also, the exposure to the market in Florida provides a very strong hedge here. First, the population growth has been impressive lately with 365,000 residents added mid-2023 from mid-2022 based on the U.S. Census Bureau, ranking the state second place right after Texas. Second, the 3.1% unemployment rate, as of February 2024, reflects a strong economy. And third, Florida also ranked second, right after Texas, when it came to job growth pace according to the U.S. Labor Department.

Performance

First, looking at the long-term performance provides a clue about how we got here. To say the least, the business has been growing at a very attractive pace:

All of the above KPIs have formed a confident upward trend over the last decade, with a modest slowing in profitability indicated recently.

The same can be said about the growth of its deposits over the years, partially driven by acquisitions:

Consequently, the same exponential growth can be observed in the size of its loan portfolio:

Coming to more recent results (latest 10-K, released on February 29, 2024) you should first note that the yield of its loans may have expanded here, but due to higher borrowing costs both interest spread and margin have been compressed to very unattractive levels:

2023 YoY Change Loan Portfolio Yield 5.85% 149 bps Net Interest Spread 1.89% -117 bps Net Interest Margin 1.62% -113 bps Click to enlarge

The relatively fast change in interest rates is also reflected in both revenue experiencing a lot of growth, but also in net interest income that practically remained flat recently:

2023 YoY Change Interest Revenue $3,138,891,000 59% Net Interest Income $1,665,478,000 1% Non-Interest Income $225,729,000 9% Net Income $498,511,000 -12% EPS Diluted $0.95 -17% Tangible Book Value $9.2 8% Return On Average Assets 0.82% -27 bps Return On Average Equity 7.6% -190 bps Click to enlarge

Unfortunately, net income decreased by 12% YoY, as a result of higher non-interest expenses, the growth of which can be primarily attributed to an FDIC special assessment that due to the macroeconomic conditions was unsurprisingly a lot higher than in previous years ($88.15 million in 2023 versus $22.8 million in 2022 and $14.2 million in 2021). Consequently, its earnings per share decreased by 17%, while profitability metrics such as ROA and ROE represented the effect of the worsening conditions on Valley's bottom line.

That being said, management seems optimistic going forward. They expect net interest income to increase by 3-5% in 2024 and non-interest income to grow by 5-7% YoY. Also, EPS is forecast to be a bit lower than the previous consensus estimates of $1.08 for 2024

Regarding interest income, we should note that management bases this forecast on the consensus interest-rate expectations. While I am confident we are going to see some rate cuts this year, I am also still concerned about inflation. I am not too sure anymore that the Fed cutting rates starting so early is a good idea. It's reasonable to assert there can be a higher chance of that not happening if we don't see inflation sufficiently decreasing this year. That being said, while there might still be some pressure on profitability in the short term, I think that the long-term outlook is better for this bank.

Solvency & Liquidity

Despite the recent headwinds, the company's capital position has improved as it has surpassed all regulatory requirements for being considered well-capitalized:

2023 YoY Change Minimum Regulatory Requirement CET 1 Ratio 9.29% 28 bps 6.5% Tier 1 Capital Ratio 9.72% 26 bps 8% Total Capital Ratio 11.76% 13 bps 10% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 8.16% -7 bps 5% Click to enlarge

Moreover, its interest-bearing liabilities had a weighted average cost of 3.68% per the last annual report. While it has dramatically increased from 1.06% a year ago, it still seems to be low relative to the rates of many other regional banks.

Now, I believe that Valley's LDR is a little bit high at 101%, but a good portion of the deposits are time ones and a respectable ~10% of the liabilities are wholesale funds:

Additionally, NPAs were only 0.58% of total loans on December 31, 2023 (unchanged since 2022) and the net charge-off ratio was 0.13% for 2023; higher than the ratio of 0.05% in 2022 but still relatively low.

Dividend & Valuation

VLY's dividend profile seems to be very attractive as it currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share which reflects a forward yield of 5.96%. With the payout ratio at 41.51% during a year where interest rates have peaked, the distribution appears to be sustainable. However, you should know that the company hasn't raised it once in the last 10 years:

So, for dividend growth portfolios, this is probably not a good pick. But at the same time, I believe it is unlikely there will be a dividend cut or suspension soon.

Moving to valuation, the price has recently fallen by ~50% from its high in 2022 before the Fed Funds rate hikes began:

Data by YCharts

As a result, the earnings multiple right now is very low at 7.7x and well below the 5-year mean:

Data by YCharts

Its book value discount is also quite large at 40% as its P/B ratio has fallen well below the 5-year mean:

Data by YCharts

So, both on an absolute and relative basis, the price seems to represent good value. The commercial RE portion of the portfolio is indeed quite high and that comes with risks, but it seems to me that the macroeconomic conditions are primarily responsible for the sell-off because the discount exaggerates how risky Valley's assets are.

To illustrate this exaggeration, consider that the commercial RE loans constitute about half of Valley's assets, and the market has assigned a 40% discount on the equity. There are certainly risks in commercial RE lending right now, but a book discount of 10% would suffice to reflect those; especially considering that the specific credit quality of Valley's portfolio seems solid so far. For this reason, I believe current and potential shareholders should only reconsider their position here after that discount is narrowed, representing an approximately 55% upside assuming that equity remains stable (though the momentum of past trends and the macro context suggest equity will increase, potentially understating the upside).

And though I think that anyone can agree that the P/E ratio is very low, for what it's worth, other regional banks with a similar market cap size have higher ones:

Seeking Alpha

Even just closing the gap between VLY's P/E ratio and COLB's, VLY should increase by at least 25%.

Risks

Regardless, if the RE markets Valley is exposed to deteriorates, we may observe an acceleration in provisions and charge offs. But this seems to be the most significant Valley-specific risk here. Regulatory and macroeconomic risks are also present, but are significant for the industry as a whole.

Verdict

All in all, this growing business seems to have encountered some short-term issues regarding higher interest rates, but as interest rates fall this setback will probably not affect much how the strong profitability trend looks. The current discount seems to be unjustified, and that makes me rate VLY a strong buy for now.

What do you think? Do you agree with this thesis, own shares, or intend to? Let me know below, and I'll get back to you as soon as possible. Thank you for reading!