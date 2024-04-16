Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.K. Wage Growth Proves Sticky Despite Rising Unemployment

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • Wage growth is temporarily stuck in the 6% area and that’s another reason to think the Bank of England will wait until August to cut rates for the first time, despite signs of a cooling jobs market.
  • The latest jobs report is a nuanced one, but we suspect most policymakers will read it as net-hawkish on the basis of those wage figures.
  • We would expect wage growth to slow further into the summer, reaching the 4-4.5% area.

Flag of The United Kingdom

Kutay Tanir

By James Smith

The latest UK jobs report is a bit of a mixed bag, but a surprise surge in private sector pay will be what ultimately catches the eye of Bank of England policymakers. Regular pay, which strips out

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
