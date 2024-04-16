PM Images

The Cohen & Steers Tax-adv Prd Sec and Inc. (NYSE:PTA) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that income-focused investors can employ in pursuit of their objectives. The fund does reasonably well in this respect, as its 8.78% current yield is higher than many other things in the market. However, it is far from being the most attractive preferred stock fund in terms of yield. We can see this simply by comparing this fund’s yield to that of some of its peers:

Fund Morningstar Classification Current Yield Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Fixed Income-Taxable Preferreds 8.78% First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) Fixed Income-Taxable Preferreds 9.91% Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund (DFP) Fixed Income-Taxable Preferreds 7.22% John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) Fixed Income-Taxable Preferreds 9.63% Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) Fixed Income-Taxable Preferreds 8.38% Click to enlarge

As we can see here, the Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund does not have an especially attractive yield relative to its peers. In fact, the fund is the median of this group regarding its current yield, and its current yield is substantially lower than the 9.91% offered by the highest-yielding fund in this group. The difference in incomes provided by this fund and the highest-yielding one in the sector is more than $10,000 annually for each $1 million invested. That is, obviously, enough money to cover many extra bills!

This situation will almost certainly reduce the fund’s appeal for those who are seeking to maximize the income that they receive from their portfolios. The acquisition of higher incomes is certainly going to be a necessity for retirees who are trying to support themselves in today’s inflationary environment. As we will see later in this article, inflation does not appear to be cooling off, either, so that strengthens the case to increase our incomes.

As regular readers can likely remember, we previously discussed the Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities & Income Fund in early December. The market has been quite interesting since that time, as most of December was characterized by rising asset prices and falling yields. This was driven by widespread expectations of an imminent interest rate reduction in 2024. However, this expectation began to weaken as inflation data continued to come in very hot in the first three months of 2024, suggesting that a rapid decline in interest rates will not be forthcoming.

This has caused the bond market to sell off year to date, but as I pointed out in a few recent articles, preferred stocks have been holding up pretty well for some reason. Thus, we might expect that the fund’s performance has been reasonably strong since the date of the prior article’s publication. This is not the case, however. As we can see here, shares of the Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund are down 0.97% since the previous article was published:

We can see that this fund underperformed the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index (PFF) as well as the S&P 500 Index (SP500) over the period. However, it did manage to outperform the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) over the period. That is expected due to the simple fact that preferred stocks have been outperforming investment-grade bonds even though long-term interest rates have been rising over the past two or three months. That is a highly unusual situation, as preferred stocks typically decline more than bonds when interest rates go up.

However, a simple look at the fund’s price performance could be misleading. This is because closed-end funds such as the Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund typically pay out most or all of their investment profits in the form of distributions to the shareholders. The basic business model is to keep the portfolio’s size relatively stable while paying out all the profits earned by the portfolio. As these funds do not retain their investment profits, the share price will not appreciate as much as an index fund that retains its unrealized gains (and rarely realizes such gains).

However, the distribution itself does serve as a real return that benefits investors in the fund. As such, shareholders in most closed-end funds typically do much better than the share price performance alone would suggest. This also means that we should include the distributions in any analysis of the fund’s performance. When we do that, we see that investors in the Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund experienced a 2.65% gain since the date of the previous article’s publication:

As we can clearly see, the fund outperformed the domestic preferred stock index when distributions are included. It also outperformed investment-grade bonds, which was largely expected. The fund did underperform the S&P 500 Index though, but that is also generally the case because common stocks are theoretically riskier than preferred stocks, so they should usually deliver a higher performance over time.

The biggest question here is why preferred stocks have been outperforming bonds, although as we can see from the charts above, both this fund and the preferred stock index have been declining much more than investment-grade bonds over the past week or two.

As we are all well aware, past performance is no guarantee of future results. As such, it can be nice to look at a fund’s performance history, but it is no substitute for looking at its current assets and attempting to determine how it will perform in the future. In this article, we will attempt to accomplish that task.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities and Income Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income. This objective makes a great deal of sense when we consider that this is a preferred stock fund. The fund’s annual report provides the following asset allocation:

Security Type Percentage of Total Holdings Preferred Securities – Exchange-Traded 29.4% Preferred Securities – Over-The-Counter 121.3% Corporate Bonds 0.0% Money Market Funds 5.7% Click to enlarge

Please note that the 0% stated weighting to corporate bonds does not mean that the fund has no bonds in its portfolio. In fact, the fund’s schedule of investments lists a single bond issue from SBL Holdings valued at $544,691 as of October 31, 2023. That is clearly not 0% of the fund, but it is such a small percentage of the fund’s total portfolio that it rounds off to 0%. Overall, this is probably negligible since bonds and preferred stocks have similar performance characteristics, and the asset only accounts for such a small percentage of the fund’s total assets that it will not really influence the performance of the fund as a whole. For the most part, the Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a preferred stock fund. The fund’s fact sheet reinforces this conclusion, as it provides the following asset allocation as of December 31, 2023:

When we consider that the fund is a preferred stock fund, the primary objective of the provision of income makes sense. As I explained in my previous article on this fund:

The fund’s objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income makes a great deal of sense when we consider this. After all, that is how both preferred stock and bonds deliver their returns. In both cases, there are no net capital gains because neither type of security has any inherent link with the growth and prosperity of the underlying company. A company will not increase the amount that it pays its creditors just because its profits go up. In the case of both bonds and preferred stock, the securities are issued and redeemed at face value so there will be no capital gains for an investor who holds over their entire lifetime. With that said, preferred stock normally does not have a maturity date so in some cases that lifetime can be forever. In such cases, the only way for the investor to recover their money is to sell the security.

The coupon payments made by preferred stocks and bonds essentially serve as a source of income for the investors. Thus, any fund that invests in these securities should have that as its objective. This works out pretty well given the fund’s strategy.

Preferred stock does tend to move inversely to interest rates, however. This is very similar to the way bonds move as neither security really offers the potential for long-term capital gains. This explains why preferred stocks and preferred stock funds gained significantly in the last two months of 2023. However, the performance lately has been confusing. As I mentioned in the introduction, preferred stocks usually drop more than investment-grade governments when interest rates rise. For example, take a look at the domestic preferred stock index against the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index over the full-year 2022 period:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see above, investment-grade corporates outperformed preferred stocks during the period of rising interest rates that occurred over the full-year 2022 period. In fact, the performance difference was even more stark than the chart above shows because the above chart includes the impact of the distributions paid out by index funds tracking the assets. Preferred stocks have significantly higher yields than investment-grade bonds, so the net effect is to make preferred stocks look better relative to bonds than they actually are. If we remove the beneficial effects of the higher preferred stock yields, we get this chart:

Seeking Alpha

In this case, preferred stocks declined 22.57% over the full-year period, compared to a 14.98% decline for investment-grade bonds. Clearly, we can see that preferred stocks should be more sensitive to rising long-term interest rates than bonds.

However, year-to-date we see that the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index is down 1.52% while the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is down 3.90%. This could suggest that preferred stocks have not fallen as much as they should have so far in 2024. That poses a risk for anyone who buys or owns preferred stocks right now, as the asset class appears to be overpriced. Over the past month, things have started to change here, as preferred stocks are down much more than investment-grade bonds:

Seeking Alpha

However, the current pricing of preferred stock relative to bonds suggests that they may have further to fall. That is a very real risk that anyone who is considering purchasing the Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund right now needs to keep in mind. The next few months could be rather painful as the market continues to digest the increasing unlikelihood of significant cuts to the federal funds rate this year.

In my previous article on this fund, I pointed out that the Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is heavily exposed to the banking sector. This will be the case for any preferred stock fund due to the simple fact that the banking sector is by far the largest issuer of preferred securities in the market today. As I pointed out previously:

In short, banks are required to back a certain percentage of their assets with Tier one capital. Tier one capital refers to that capital held by a bank that is the bank’s own money and not money that is a liability to somebody else, such as a depositor. There are two ways for a bank to increase its Tier one capital, which it is required to do if it takes on more deposits or regulations change. Its options to do this are issuing either common stock or preferred stock and most banks will opt to issue preferred stock in order to avoid diluting the common stockholders too much.

The most recent information that is available on the fund’s portfolio dates from December 31, 2023. At that time, the Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund had 49.65% of its assets invested in the banking sector:

Cohen & Steers

This is actually quite a bit less than the 52.24% weighting to the banking sector that the fund had the last time that we discussed it. It is also significantly below the fund’s benchmark index. This may be appealing to some investors, considering the risks inherent in the banking sector right now. As of December 31, 2023, the American banking sector was sitting on $478 billion net unrealized losses from their bond portfolios in aggregate. This was caused by the fact that banks purchased trillions of dollars worth of U.S. Treasury securities during the 2020 and 2021 pandemic era, which was characterized by a massive amount of deficit spending and money-printing. When interest rates rose due to the need to combat the resultant inflation, bond prices fell and put losses on the balance sheets of most of these banks. When we consider that bonds are down year-to-date, it seems likely that the unrealized losses are higher today than that figure states. However, currently, more recent data is not available.

This is something that might concern risk-averse individuals, since the Federal Reserve has shut down the bank bailout program that it put into place following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last spring. As such, a bank that incurs a run today could be forced to sell its assets at fire sale prices and end up in a precarious position. Fortunately, the largest positions in this fund are all among the largest banks in the world:

Cohen & Steers

As we can see, many of the companies shown here are among the “too big to fail” banks that generally are considered to be implicitly backed by their national governments. While there is no outright guarantee that these banks would be bailed out in the event of a financial catastrophe, most people assume that the government will come to the aid of any bank shown on this list that may begin to fail.

This is one of the reasons why giant banks like JPMorgan Chase (JPM) were beneficiaries of an outflow of deposits from the nation’s regional banks last year. Basically, depositors at these smaller banks pulled their money out of those institutions and put it into the huge “too big to fail” banks due to their perceived safety. As such, the fact that the fund’s preferred stock positions appear to be in some of the largest banks in the world, shareholders may be a bit more comfortable than they would be if the fund’s portfolio was primarily invested in preferred securities issued by regional or smaller banks.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund employs leverage as a means of boosting the effective yield that it receives from the assets in its portfolio. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

In short, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase preferred stock, bonds, and income-producing assets. As long as the purchased assets have a higher yield than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, that will usually be the case. However, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not using too much leverage since that would expose us to too much risk. I do not generally like to see a fund’s leverage exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has leveraged assets comprising 35.30% of its portfolio. This is substantially less than the 39.11% leverage that the fund had the previous time that we discussed it, which is a positive sign. This is, at least in part, due to the strong performance of the fund’s assets over the period. As we can see here, the fund’s net asset value has appreciated by 3.86% since the date of our previous discussion of it:

Barchart

This is a much better performance than the fund’s shares delivered over the same period, which is a bit surprising. As regular readers can likely remember, most fixed-income closed-end funds have seen their share prices outperform their net asset values over the past few months. The fact that this one shows a different trend could suggest that its shares are a bit better valued right now than some of its peers.

It should be fairly obvious why an increase in net asset value would cause a fund’s leverage ratio to decline. After all, if we assume that the fund kept its borrowings stable then its outstanding debt would be a smaller percentage of a larger portfolio today. This appears to be the primary driver behind the decrease in leverage that this fund experienced.

However, we can still see that the Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund still has a leverage ratio that is above the one-third of assets levels that we would ordinarily prefer to see. However, many preferred stock funds are above that ratio. Here is how the fund’s peers look:

Fund Leverage Ratio Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund 35.30% First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund 33.43% Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund 39.50% John Hancock Preferred Income Fund 37.31% Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund 37.72% Click to enlarge

We can see that the Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is less leveraged than many of its peers. This could be an attractive characteristic for risk-averse investors, since it should result in the share price declining less than its peers in the event of a market correction. Presently, a market correction seems to be the biggest risk for any fixed-income fund, given that the narrative surrounding significant interest rate cuts this year appears to be fraying.

Overall, the balance between the risk and the potential rewards here appears to be reasonable. After all, fixed-income funds such as this one can usually carry a bit higher leverage than common stock funds due to the low volatility of their assets. In addition, this fund is not especially highly leveraged relative to its peers. As such, we probably do not need to worry too much about the fund’s leverage today.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is to provide its investors with a very high level of current income. In pursuance of this objective, the fund invests its assets in a portfolio that primarily consists of preferred stocks issued by banks, utilities, and real estate investment trusts. These securities provide the overwhelming majority of their total investment returns in the form of direct payments to their investors, which in this case is the fund. The fund collects the payments that it receives from these securities and pools them together with any profits that it manages to make by selling assets that increase in price. This fund then takes things a step further and borrows money to allow it to collect dividend payments from more securities than it could control solely through the use of its own equity capital. The fund then pays all of this money out to its shareholders, net of its own expenses. When we consider the respectable yields that are offered by most preferred stocks today, as well as the beneficial effects that the fund’s leverage has on boosting this yield, we can assume that this business model will allow the fund to boast a fairly high yield itself.

This is indeed the case, as the Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.1340 per share ($1.608 per share annually), which gives it an 8.78% yield at the current price. As we saw in the introduction, this yield is decent but still a bit lower than many of its peers. However, this fund has been remarkably consistent regarding its distribution over the years. We can see this here:

CEF Connect

In stark contrast to many other fixed-income funds, the Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has not had to decrease its distribution over the past few years. This is surprising, since the rising interest rates in 2022 would have almost certainly caused any securities that this fund purchased during 2020 or 2021 to decline substantially in price. As this fund’s inception date was in October 2020, that would almost certainly mean that it incurred substantial unrealized losses during that year. As such, it would have made sense for the fund to cut its distribution to preserve its net asset value, but this was clearly not the case. We should therefore take a look at this fund’s finances to determine how well it is covering its distribution. After all, no fund can pay out more than its investment returns over an extended period.

Unfortunately, we do not have an especially recent document that we can consult for the purposes of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the most recent financial report for the Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund corresponds to the full-year period that ended on October 31, 2023. A link to this document was provided earlier in this article. This is a newer document than the one that was available to us the last time that we discussed this fund, but it will still not include any information about the fund’s performance over the past six months. This is moderately disappointing as the past six months have been relatively volatile for the fixed-income space as asset prices rose substantially during the final two months of last year but have delivered a much more moderate performance year-to-date. However, the fund’s most recent report will give us a pretty good idea of how well the fund performed during the summer of 2023, which was also a rather challenging period for most fixed-income securities. After all, the Federal Reserve increased the federal funds rate in July 2023, and this caused the market to realize that its expectations of a monetary policy pivot in the second half of 2023 were not likely to be realized. As such, the market sold off preferred stocks as yields rose to reflect the new reality. This may have caused the fund to suffer some unrealized losses that could have had an impact on its ability to sustain its distribution.

For the full-year period that ended on October 31, 2023, the Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund received $70,837,532 in interest and $26,781,380 in dividends (net of withholding taxes) from the assets in its portfolio. This gave the fund a total investment income of $97,618,912 for the period. It paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $43,545,877 available for shareholders. This was, unfortunately, nowhere close to being enough to cover the $88,437,531 that the fund paid out to its investors over the period. At first glance, this is almost certainly going to be concerning, as we would ordinarily prefer that a fixed-income fund fully cover its distributions out of net investment income. This fund did not even manage to come close.

However, there are a few other ways through which a fund can obtain the money that it requires to cover its payout. For example, it might be able to exploit the price fluctuations that fixed-income securities exhibit when interest rates change to earn a trading profit. These are considered to be realized capital gains, and capital gains are not considered to be investment income for either tax or accounting purposes. Realized capital gains obviously do give a fund some money that it can pay out to its shareholders, however.

Unfortunately, the fund failed miserably at obtaining money via these alternative sources. For the full-year period that ended on October 31, 2023, the Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund reported net realized losses of $92,417,891 that were only partially offset by $45,262,342 net unrealized gains. Overall, the fund’s net assets declined by $92,047,203 after accounting for all inflows and outflows over the period.

This represents the second straight year for which the fund failed to cover its distributions. For the prior full-year period, the fund’s net assets declined by $324,738,471 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during that period. This is clearly quite concerning as it indicates that the fund over-distributed for two years in a row. This is a problem that needs to be addressed in the very near future.

Fortunately, it does appear that the fund is making some progress in accomplishing this task in the most recent fiscal year. This chart shows the fund’s net asset value since the closing date of the most recent reporting period:

Barchart

As we can clearly see here, the fund’s net asset value has increased by 9.73% since the closing date of its most recent financial report. This tells us that the fund has so far managed to cover all the distributions fully that it has paid out since the start of November 2023 with a great deal of profits left over. This is a very positive sign going forward, as it indicates that the fund can probably continue to maintain its payout. We still want to keep a close eye on this figure, though, as the market could be in the early stages of a correction that could cause the fund to lose some of the net asset value appreciation that it has benefited from since early November.

Valuation

As of April 15, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is available as of the time of writing), the Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a net asset value of $20.18 per share, but the shares currently trade at $18.29 each. This gives the fund’s shares a 9.37% discount to net asset value at the current price. This is a very reasonable discount that is substantially larger than the 5.27% discount that the fund’s shares have had on average over the past month. As such, the current price appears to be very reasonable.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund could be a reasonable holding for income-focused investors. The fund’s portfolio has a lower weighting to the banking sector than most preferred stock funds right now, which could be attractive now that the Federal Reserve has ended its emergency programs to keep the sector afloat.

However, Cohen & Steers Tax-adv Prd Sec and Inc is not without risks, as there are signs that preferred stocks are significantly overpriced relative to bonds and that could cause this fund to take some hefty losses as asset prices correct. However, the larger-than-average discount could suggest that at least some of this risk is priced into the shares.