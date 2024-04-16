Klaus Vedfelt

Over the past decade, REITs operated in a low interest rate environment where cheap capital and declining yields fueled a long-term rally for commercial real estate assets. Long-term falling yields of income-producing assets supported elevated REIT valuations and declining capitalization rates in the open market. For real estate investors, this was an easy street with year after year of strong returns. REITs excelled over this era where investors found themselves in a "cannot lose" environment backed by a powerful rising tide.

The case has changed as the ten-year treasury has climbed over 300 basis points inside a period of twelve months. The unprecedented increase led to a sea change for income investors where the catalysts which supported performance have now turned against them. REITs continue to lose out as investors seek income-producing alternatives that offer comparable yields or significantly less risk. As an illustration, compare the yield of the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ) against the Vanguard Federal Money Market Fund Inv (VMFXX). The money market is a more conservative investment offering a greater income stream.

The Federal Reserve previously hinted at near-term rate cuts. However, the likelihood seems to be fleeting. Economic data points towards sustained inflation which may force a higher for longer scenario. The Federal Reserve has been clear that inflation remains the primary determinant of monetary policy. As inflation remains above the long-term target rate, rates are likely to remain elevated. Recently, Federal Reserve Secretary Jerome Powell provided commentary on the relationship between monetary policy and inflation.

Over the past year, inflation has come down significantly but is still running above the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) 2 percent goal. In February, headline inflation was 2.5 percent over the past 12 months based on the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index. A year earlier, it was 5.2 percent…we have held our policy rate at its current level since last July. As shown in the individual projections the FOMC released two weeks ago, my colleagues and I continue to believe that the policy rate is likely at its peak for this tightening cycle.

The comments point towards peaking interest rates. With no additional rate hikes on the horizon, now may be a turning point for income-producing assets.

REITs staged a tremendous rebound in the fourth quarter, staging a dramatic rally from their October lows. However, the recent economic news pointing towards fewer rate cuts has drained enthusiasm causing REITs to begin declining once again. The higher-for-longer scenario isn't just going to impact REITs, but also REIT investors such as closed-end funds. Closed-end funds with leverage have seen their interest expenses increase through either higher rates or costs associated with interest rate swaps. Both end up dragging on performance and a higher for longer scenario could mean significant detraction from long-term performance.

We have often promoted funds from Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) as some of the best-income producing funds. Their lineup is extensive, but focused around publicly traded real estate and infrastructure investments. Most of the CNS lineup is leveraged including their two largest real estate funds the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) and the Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (RNP). However, CNS also manages a much smaller and lesser-known fund, called the Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty (NYSE:RFI). RFI uses no leverage, but virtually mirrors the portfolio of RQI. RFI is often overlooked by investors, but captures a large portion of RQI's value while avoiding the expenses and risks of leverage. Let's dive into the fund and compare its performance against its leveraged counterparts.

Fund Overview

RFI is a closed-end fund that invests in high-quality REITs diversified across industries. As of year-end, the fund held a portfolio of high-quality REITs including American Tower Corporation (AMT), Prologis, Inc. (PLD), and Welltower Inc. (WELL). AMT is the largest owner of cell towers across the globe. Prologis is one of the world's largest owners and developers of industrial real estate across the globe, owning billions of square feet. Welltower is a major owner and developer of senior housing around the world. Each business is a best-in-class operator in their respective space.

The portfolio is relatively concentrated as these three holdings account for more than 20% of total allocated funds. Sector diversification is more thorough, with the largest being infrastructure (13.2%) followed by industrials (10.1%). While concentration risk exists, REITs are inherently diversified, owning thousands of assets spread across millions of square feet. The concentration to the largest positions is more acceptable than the concentration risk in other portfolios. The largest holdings have also outperformed the REIT sector at large by capitalizing on enormous balance sheets and competitive advantages. Overall, weighting towards the largest and most successful players in their respective sectors is an advantage for RFI, which is evident in the fund's long-term outperformance. Additionally, infrastructure and industrial continue to be resilient sectors which prove increasingly critical to the modern economy.

The fund is invested across every major asset class in commercial real estate and even invests in single-family homes via Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH). An investment in RFI is a broad investment across the real estate sector. As of the end of 2023, the portfolio and sectors allocations were the following:

Most of the portfolio is invested in common stock, but there are smaller positions in preferred stock and corporate bonds. Additionally, the CNS funds have a small sleeve invested in private real estate and options contracts such as covered calls and cash-secured puts. For investors, the primary takeaway is that RFI is actively managed and CNS applies their expertise to the whole REIT universe to identify attractive opportunities.

RFI is notably smaller than competing funds such as RQI and RNP. With around $300 million under management, RFI is not a major revenue driver for the manager as opposed to other larger closed-end funds in the lineup. Accordingly, there is always a risk factor that CNS could merge RFI with another fund in order to uncover some efficiencies within their business. However, RFI is one of the oldest closed-end funds and remains a flagship in the industry.

RFI is trading at a reasonable value based on current share prices. One of the most reliable ways to value closed-end funds is their share price relative to net asset value or NAV. Market sentiment can push the market price of funds like RFI above or below book value. For shareholders, this means overpaying for the shares or buying shares at a material discount to NAV. CNS funds typically trade at premiums to net asset value on the idea that the sum is greater than the whole of its parts. The value added by the manager means the fund offers additional value than just the assets in the portfolio.

Buying opportunities best present themselves when the fund is trading at or below net asset value. Based on share prices at of writing, RFI is trading at a small discount to net asset value offering value. The CNS closed-end funds are trading at discounts to net asset value as the REIT outlook remains gloomy. Declines in share prices have surpassed the underlying assets, meaning each fund can be bought below book value. The leveraged iterations are currently trading at a greater discount to net asset value, so investors with a greater risk appetite may find those alternatives more attractive at current valuations.

Dividend

One of the best aspects of RFI and similar funds is the dividend distribution policy. Closed-end funds operate with managed distribution policies, meaning a level dividend is sent monthly to shareholders. RFI's monthly dividend of $0.08 per share per month is sourced from income and capital gains. In opposition to most REIT exchange-traded funds with variable distributions, RFI's level monthly dividend greatly resembles a monthly "rent" check.

Based on current share prices, RFI has a dividend yield of 8.58%, significantly higher than REIT ETFs like VNQ. However, the dividend is sourced from dividends and capital gains within the portfolio meaning the additional distribution comes at a price. Additionally, during down markets, the fund's net asset value may suffer as management returns capital to investors to meet the distribution despite shortfalls.

Impressively, RFI has maintained the same monthly distribution for nearly ten years. Interestingly, RFI has the same dividend payment of $0.08 per share as when the fund launched in 1993. The dividend was increased, but disrupted during the great financial crisis when the fund switched to quarterly distributions.

Performance

RFI has an outstanding track record. Going even further, I believe RFI's performance is unparalleled in the REIT industry on a risk-adjusted basis. Let's analyze the fund's performance from two separate angles.

First, RFI has outperformed its broad benchmarked competitors, such as VNQ, over long-time horizons. Over the past ten years, the total return of RFI is 104.7% compared to 74.8% for VNQ. Looking over the past five years, RFI has returned 26.5% compared to 13.5% for VNQ. The security selection employed by CNS has added value over their expense ratio, leading to long-term performance. Active management rarely offers long-term value as compared to passively managed competitors. However, value can often be found in niche sectors such as REITs.

Bear in mind, these performance assumptions assume all dividends have been reinvested.

Second, RFI has been able to keep pace with leveraged counterparts, even outperforming year to date. RQI, RNP, and other leveraged funds have stolen the spotlight over the past decade as rock-bottom interest rates allowed the funds to borrow advantageously. This meant a period of excess return for these funds that helped shape the current interest rate crisis. However, RFI's performance did not trail as expected.

Instead, RFI was able to keep pace by avoiding interest expenses associated with borrowing money. The added expense efficiencies have mounted over time and correspond to a significantly lower expense ratio for investors. Compare the managed assets expense ratio of RFI at 0.89% to RQI at 1.45%. Understanding the minimal performance loss is significant when weighed against the added risks of leverage. During times of stress, the portfolio's NAV will fall. Under extreme circumstances, this can lead to forced liquidations to meet liquidity requirements at the fund level. This can be catastrophic for a fund like RQI. However, RFI avoids this scenario entirely, removing a substantial layer of the investment's risk.

As interest expenses are beginning to mount, RFI's patient strategy is paying off. As REIT performance stagnates, leverage does not offer the same value as in a rising tide environment. A normalized market allows management to use fundamentals more effectively, looking at balance sheets and portfolios of REITs across sectors to predict success.

Conclusion

As interest expenses increase and the REIT market begins to stagnate, RFI is catching up to its leveraged counterparts. As recent commentary from the Federal Reserve indicates that rates are likely to remain higher, the outperformance is likely to continue into the near future. Performance is likely to remain close to its peers, given similar portfolios, but the nuanced differences are impacted by macroeconomic factors. While predicting changes to monetary policy is difficult if not impossible, fundamentals can help guide investment decisions. We will continue to monitor RFI and similar funds from CNS on an ongoing basis. As valuations and macroeconomic factors shift, we will continue to bring insights as to which fund presents value. For now, RFI remains a "Buy."

In my view, RFI remains one of the strongest real estate investments considering the risks. The unlevered fund has outperformed the benchmark while keeping pace with leveraged counterparts. The level monthly dividend means investors receive "rent" checks on a consistent basis that can support a variety of needs. The fund has been operating for over 30 years, making it one of the most consistent performers. As the lack of leverage begins to pay off, RFI deserves additional attention.