Cineberg

Introduction

A thesis I have had since the pandemic that is proving lucrative and profitable is that the banking sector in Italy was a hidden jewel that was being severely ignored by many investors. This is why I have considered the two largest Italian banks a big deal under everyone's nose. Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:ISNPY) has proven a great investment, offering over the last 5 years a total return that beat the S&P 500 (SPY). But even better has done UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCRY, OTCPK:UNCFF), which has trounced the index.

Data by YCharts

In this article, we will focus on UniCredit: is it time to take gains and move on? Or are the bank's fundamentals showing that we are still in value territory and that the stock can be an actionable and profitable investment for the next few years?

The context: Italy's fundamentals

The lack of confidence many investors had regarding Italy did happen for some reasons: the sovereign debt crisis in the early 10s of this century had a big impact that doubled down on the already strong skepticism and suspicion of the industry and the country after the Financial crisis.

However, many investors are not aware that the Italian economy - though with some big entrenched issues - has been through a history of crises in the last centuries that have indeed caused big pains, but that have led to important turnarounds and a strengthened resilience in many companies.

A huge public debt and a very low growth rate were concerning issues. However, from the pandemic onwards, Italy has proven more resilient than previously anticipated. Sure, the recovery and resilience plan funded with almost €200 billion is bolstering the country's economy. In addition, Italy's SMEs, mostly export-oriented, have recovered quickly thanks to the historically low debt and the high amount of liquidity they carry. For instance, some months ago, I had a conversation with an Italian entrepreneur running a small niche company generating €15 million annually. He openly stated that his success's secret was his decision to never take a dividend for himself, opting instead to retain profits to boost and strengthen the company's liquidity, aiding in navigating through various crises.

True, we have a couple of major issues that we can't just overlook: the aging population and decreasing demography. This means public pensions will have a big impact on the government's future financials. This can cause concerns since the current public debt/GDP ratio is 140%. But, as far as banks are concerned, this situation is the gateway of a major cycle that will take place: a huge wealth transfer. Banks will have their share of the pie because the need for wealth management services will increase.

We also have to know that Italians are savers. The Italian household gross wealth at the end of FY2023 was around €11,500 billion, as Intesa reported in its presentation, €5,100 billion of which was in financial assets.

Let's look at the table below, taken from the latest available report from the Bank of Italy on the Italian economy. As we can see, in contrast to many Western nations where household debt is high, Italy exhibits low household debt levels. As a matter of fact, the majority of Italians are homeowners and have financed their homes with fixed-rate mortgages, which account for 65% of all mortgages. On top of this, we also know that deposits have increased by 60% since 2008, nearly doubling the volume of loans. This is a favorable and rather safe environment for traditional banks.

Bank of Italy

The whole banking system in Italy has also proven resilient and has shown a constant increase in its capitalization metrics, while risk-weighted assets have significantly decreased since the Great Financial Crisis.

Bank of Italy

UniCredit's financials

Since my last buy rating on UniCredit, the bank has returned 56%, against the S&P 500's 14% return.

Seeking Alpha

At the end of FY 2023, UniCredit reported record-breaking results:

net revenue of €23.3 billion, up 26% YoY, €14 billion of which came from Net Interest Income (NII)

Total costs decreased 1% YoY to €9.5 billion

Net profit spiked up 54% to €14.4 billion

RoTE - a very important profitability metric for banks - increased almost 6 percentage points to 16.6%

The company's capital efficiency improved by 389 bps, with organic capital generation at €12 billion and a net revenue/RWA ratio of just 7.9%.

While UniCredit is the second largest bank in Italy, not many know that it runs a significant business across Europe, with Germany as one of its core markets. Here, UniCredit reported €5.3 billion in net annual revenue and €2.1 billion in pre-tax profits. Central Europe contributes also to the company's overall financials with €4.2 billion and Eastern Europe added €2.7 billion in net revenue. In terms of revenue growth, UniCredit proudly states it has moved from a laggard to a leader.

UniCredit FY 2023 Results Presentation

Thanks to this turnaround, UniCredit has delivered excellent financials, with a RoTE 3x above the reported average over the three years from 2017 to 2019. EPS have also delivered a 3x compared to that period.

UniCredit FY 2023 Results Presentation

UniCredit has significantly changed its shareholder remuneration policy and we can see that the dividend sustainably increased 9 times from the average DPS paid from 2017 to 2019. The bank, under Mr. Orcel's leadership, has often stated it values and prefers buybacks over dividends, but this has not prevented the bank from generating so much cash to put into its shareholders' pockets.

UniCredit's dividend

UniCredit changed its dividend policy, which is now described with the following words taken from the investor relations webpage.

For 2023, the proposed total ordinary distribution has been set at 8.6bn, with the cash dividend component equal to 3.0bn (or 35% relative to the net profit) equivalent to a DPS of 1.80€, and the share buyback component equal to 5.6bn. From 2024 the new Group ordinary distribution policy introduces a total distribution pay-out of at least 90% of net profit and an interim distribution approach assumed at circa 40% of the total full-year distributions, in the form of both interim dividend and interim share buyback. The 2024 interim cash dividend is expected to be defined in October 2024 with the payment date expected in November 2024.

So, to become even more interesting for income-seeking investors, UniCredit will pay its dividend twice a year instead of paying it only once.

This new distribution policy is shown below, highlighting the mixed balance between dividends and buybacks.

UniCredit FY 2023 Results Presentation

UniCredit's outlook

During the last earnings call, UniCredit's CEO Andrea Orcel, clearly stated that, having now achieved high profitability, UniCredit enters into a second phase of its business plan:

UniCredit had its best year ever in 2023, the culmination of a three-year journey that delivered for the present while transforming our bank and preparing for the future. [...] We consider 2024 the start of a second phase of UniCredit Unlocked, rooted in the same vision, the same strategy, and mostly the same levers as we continue our transformation. [...] In 2024, we aim to maintain net profit broadly in line with the 2023 record level, normalizing our best year ever while further improving the quality of our results across the P&L, delivering double-digit growth in EPS and DPS.

This provides us with some insight into future expectations. Not many are forecasting a NII expansion as interest rates are likely to remain flat or even decrease a bit in the upcoming quarters. Thus, we are before a scenario of normalization. But this should be interpreted as a return to a zero-interest-rate environment where banks solely made money thanks to their services. The normalization Orcel talks about is a stabilization around the present metrics, or just below them. This means investors can expect UniCredit to report high earnings for a considerable period.

Valuation

UniCredit's stock has delighted investors with big returns, with more yet to come. But, from the point of view of its market cap, is UniCredit still a buy or has it reached its fair value? In case of huge run-ups such as UniCredit's, FOMO is right around the corner as a menace to investors' psychology.

Currently, UniCredit trades at a PE of 6.5 and a price/book ratio of 0.88. The stock is slightly cheaper than its main peer Intesa. This may be for a reason: UniCredit discounts part of its history when it was not seen as solid and as profitable as the largest Italian bank. Yet, things have changed a lot and UniCredit is currently set to challenge Intesa's leadership, perhaps even overtaking it by market cap. For sure, momentum is on UniCredit's side.

UniCredit also trades a bit below a large and well-established European bank such as the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA).

Seeking

UniCredit should report once again a net profit above €8.6 billion. I expect €8.8 billion for FY2024. In fact, I expect investment banking, trading, and fees to go up, as Morgan Stanley's Q1 earnings seem to suggest. Considering a number of outstanding shares of 1.65 billion (not counting buybacks), we have FY 2024 EPS of € 5.21. The stock currently trades in Milan at €33.55, which gives us a fwd PE of 6.44. It is a bit more difficult to estimate the fwd price/book value since the change in total equity during a fiscal year can depend on many variables. But, as of now, the company trades below a 1, which is usually a way to consider it undervalued.

Using a 7x multiple on the expected earnings, I reach a target price of €36.47, which leaves with an 8.7% upside. However, UniCredit's multiple expansion could go on until it recovers a whole point to trade on par with its two other peers. In this case, using a 7.5x multiple, we have a target price of €39 which gives us a 16.5% potential return.

As far as I see it, the market has not fully accounted for UniCredit’s turnaround, even though investors have already reaped a significant portion of the benefits and the returns. We’re not looking at a stock that will double in value in two years, but rather a robust bank that will probably deliver steadily increasing results in the high single digits over the next three years. Moreover, investors can rightly expect high dividends and generous buybacks down the road, which should lead to share price appreciation. As a result, I stick to my buy rating, even though I suggest to dollar cost average rather than buying UniCredit all at once.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.