The Biggest Mistakes To Avoid In Dividend Investing

Dividend investing is one of the most rewarding paths to long-term wealth compounding and financial independence. Some of the benefits of investing in dividend-paying stocks include:

Keeping investors focused on what matters most: the underlying earnings power and cash flow generation of investments, rather than getting whipped back and forth by Mr. Market's ever-changing moods, leading to rash decisions to chase hot stocks and sell stocks during market crashes. Providing a stable stream of passive income that can help to fund living expenses. Providing a clear perspective on the exponential compounding process that comes with investing through the powerful combination of dividend per share growth and additional dividend growth that comes through reinvesting dividends into purchasing additional shares. Potentially delivering long-term total return outperformance.

However, simply choosing to invest in dividend stocks is no guarantee of long-term success. Dividend investors must first navigate a minefield of potential mistakes in order to preserve their passive income compounding process. In this article, we will explore several of these common mistakes.

Mistake #1: Chasing High Yields Without Considering Fundamentals

High dividend yields often attract investors with the promise of accelerating their journey towards financial independence through delivering substantial amounts of passive income. In some cases, this is true, particularly with blue-chip high yielders in sectors like midstream (AMLP) such as Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and Enbridge (ENB). Other examples in other sectors include Altria (MO) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)(BEPC). In each of these cases, the high yields are fully covered by cash flows and are backed by defensive, stable cash flowing business models and investment grade balance sheets with plenty of liquidity.

However, many times the high yield serves as a warning sign of underlying problems with the company's business, balance sheet, and/or payout ratio. Recent examples of this include Lumen Technologies (LUMN) - whose high yield that appeared to be comfortably covered by cash flow quickly turned into no yield after its rapidly declining revenues and heavily leveraged balance sheet compelled the company to eliminate its dividend - and Medical Properties Trust (MPW), whose high yield was slashed deeply due to financial troubles in its leading tenants and MPW's own heavily leveraged balance sheet.

While I personally love to buy high-yielding dividend stocks, it is essential to always check under the hood to determine that the dividend is truly sustainable first.

Mistake #2: Ignoring Company and Sector Diversification

Another common mistake is putting too much emphasis on a single sector or two when building a dividend portfolio. As we detailed in our recent article My Favorite Sectors To Find Dividend Stocks In April 2024, performance of dividend stocks often varies greatly by sector through various business cycles. For example, retail REIT Simon Property Group (SPG) and energy MLP Energy Transfer (ET) both faced tremendous headwinds during the COVID-19 outbreak and cut their dividends accordingly. However, in the years since then, they have both been huge outperformers and have grown their dividend payouts. Since it is impossible to predict and accurately time black swans like COVID-19, it is prudent for dividend investors to maintain proper company and sector diversification in order to mitigate devastating dividend cuts and capital losses if/when these unexpected disasters impact some of the companies in your portfolio.

Mistake #3: Underestimating the Impact of Rising Interest Rates

A major mistake that I have made in the past is not fully accounting for the impact of rising interest rates on some of my stock holdings. As I detailed in my recent article The Best Dividend Stocks In A Higher-For-Longer Interest Rate Environment, rising interest rates tend to pose a significant headwind for most dividend stocks, especially those with capital-intensive business models, high levels of leverage, and/or bond-like stable income producers that are typically valued based on their yield.

While long-term income-focused investors may not care too much about a stock price dropping on a bond-like income stock such as Realty Income (O), the threat to intrinsic value and even the dividend is much greater for businesses with significant leverage and/or capital-intensive business models. Take Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) as an example: they had an impressive dividend growth track record, an attractive dividend yield, and a high-quality portfolio of utilities and renewable power generation assets. Moreover, they even had a solid BBB credit rating. However, when I first bought shares in the company, I neglected to take into account their substantial floating rate exposure and significant need for capital to finance their ambitious growth plans. When interest rates rose rapidly, they were exposed with their interest rate expense rising rapidly and their cost of equity rising to the point where issuing additional shares to finance obligations was prohibitively expensive. As a result, they had to slash their dividend, dramatically reduce their growth expectations, and today they are in the process of trying to sell their renewables business. Meanwhile, I have lost a good bit of money on my original AQN purchase.

Investor Takeaway

Dividend investing can be exceptionally rewarding. Simply buying and holding a quality dividend growth ETF like the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) can generate impressive results in terms of passive income growth and total returns over the long term. Effectively picking individual dividend stocks can deliver even more impressive results over time. However, along the way, prudent investors will seek to avoid common mistakes such as chasing yield while ignoring underlying fundamentals, failing to properly diversify their portfolio, and underestimating the impact of rising interest rates. If they can successfully navigate the minefield of common mistakes that befall many dividend investors, a prosperous future of rapidly compounding passive income likely awaits.