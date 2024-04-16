Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AbbVie: Through Humira's Crisis Towards Solid Growth

Apr. 16, 2024 4:05 PM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Stock3 Comments
Summary

  • AbbVie has successfully managed the patent expiration of its top-selling drug Humira by delaying revenue decay, introducing new products, and expanding its pipeline.
  • The company is committed to innovation and has increased its R&D expenses, with a pipeline of 90 compounds and 50 in mid- or late-stage development.
  • AbbVie has strengthened its neuroscience portfolio through the acquisition of Cerevel and ImmunoGen, allowing it to enter the solid tumor space and expand its offerings.
  • I estimate a value of $300 per share, higher than the current stock price. I recommend the stock for a portfolio with liquidity needs due to its 3.7% dividend yield.

Overview

AbbVie is a research-based biopharmaceutical company with immunology, oncology, aesthetics, and neuroscience expertise. In immunology, AbbVie is known for one of the most sold drugs of all time, Humira, which has generated gross revenue of $21 billion at the peak year.

Investing in high-growth opportunities across industries, employing a value investing approach that prioritizes robust business models and strategic foresight. Focusing on companies with the potential to profoundly influence the global landscape in the years aheadI primarily employ the discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation methodology, although I remain adaptable to various valuation techniques. Additionally, I leverage business model frameworks derived from institutions like Harvard Business School and other renowned universities for in-depth analysis. This approach ensures a comprehensive understanding of a company's intrinsic value and strategic positioning within its industry landscape, facilitating informed investment decisions with a focus on long-term growth potential and risk mitigation.Educational background: MBA IESE Business School, University of Navarra and chartered financial analyst with CFA Institute

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ABBV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

