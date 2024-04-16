Kirpal Kooner

Belpointe PREP, LLC (NYSE:OZ) is still in a very early growth phase, being therefore a speculative investment, but its significant discount to NAV shouldn’t be overlooked by investors in the REIT sector.

As I’ve covered in a previous article, Belpointe’s valuation was at a discount some months ago and at first look could seem to be interesting for long-term investors, but the dilution risk was considerable and a major headwind for its unit price. Not surprisingly, since my previous analysis, its unit price is down by more than 10%, underperforming the market by some margin during this time frame.

Article performance (Seeking Alpha)

In this article, I do an update on its most recent financial performance and investment case, to see if Belpointe is now more attractive to long-term investors or not.

Financial Overview

As I’ve analyzed in some detail Belpointe’s business profile in my previous article, I suggest investors who aren’t familiar with it to read my previous article. Nevertheless, to summarize, Belpointe is a limited liability company (LLC) that manages commercial real estate assets within qualified opportunity zones.

This makes some of its investors eligible for favorable capital gains tax treatment on their investments, being a distinctive feature of its investment case compared to other REITs and one of the main reasons to hold its units.

Its current market value is about $235 million, therefore a small-cap company by this measure, being a value quite close to its $235 million of gross proceeds raised since its inception.

At the end of 2023, its total assets amounted to more than $380 million, an increase of more than 8% YoY, as the fund continued to invest in project developments. Indeed, the vast majority of its assets are real estate under construction ($291 million), representing 76% of its total assets at the end of 2023. In addition, it also holds $38 million in land, and some $18 million in buildings, which are currently the only assets generating income. It also held about $23 million in cash at the end of last year, a significant drop compared to 2022, as the fund invested in new properties.

Assets (Belpointe )

On the liabilities side, Belpointe’s debt is quite limited, given that its total liabilities amounted to $57 million, which means most of its assets are financed through equity capital (about $322 million).

During 2023, while the macroeconomic environment has become more challenging and higher interest rates had a negative impact on demand for real estate, Belpointe continues to see great demand for multifamily and mixed-use rental properties, boding well for its growth prospects.

Moreover, as Belpointe has to invest at least 90% of its assets in qualified opportunity zones, it’s focused on a small part of the real estate market, being less exposed to macroeconomic cycles than other REITs. Its investments are mainly focused on multifamily housing, student houses, senior living, healthcare, self-storage, and others.

This means Belpointe’s goal is to have a diversified investment portfolio across several real estate segments, aiming to create value over the long term to unitholders, and provide recurring and sustainable cash distributions for its investors.

However, as most of its assets are properties under developments, its operating performance is still quite limited and is not a good indication of its future earnings potential.

Indeed, in 2023, Belpointe’s revenue amounted to only $2.2 million, an increase of 62% YoY, which was entirely composed of rental income. Regarding expenses, as Belpointe is externally managed and does not have employees, its costs are related to property expenses, fees paid to its external manager, and depreciation and amortization. In 2023, its total expenses amounted to $16.6 million, leading to a net loss for the year of $14.5 million.

Regarding cash flows, Belpointe used more than $145 million to invest in real estate assets, which it expects to start to generate income and cash flows over the coming years. These investments were financed by its cash position, but also from new financing sources, including a loan for the development of a specific building, net proceeds of $7.5 million from its Primary Offering, and a short-term loan from an affiliate company.

While historically, the fund has used equity to buy its assets, it also intends to use leverage to have more funds available for investment. As buildings under construction or redevelopment start to generate income, its ability to raise external funds will increase, and therefore it’s expected that Belpointe’s leverage will gradually rise over the next few years.

Its debt target is based on specific assets and not for the fund as a whole, expecting to use debt in the range of 50-70% of the cost base or fair market value of its assets, which seems to be an acceptable target. Most of its debt is expected to be in the form of mortgage loans at the property-level, while it may also use lines of credit at the fund level.

Its current strategy is to remain an opportunity zone fund, but if for some reason its external manager sees better investment opportunities elsewhere, it may cease to be an opportunity zone fund in the future. This may happen because by its investment guidelines mandate, Belpointe’s external manager has autonomy to decide and execute investments and asset sales, within the fund’s strategy and investment criteria.

Going forward, Belpointe’s investment portfolio is expected to generate increasingly rental income and cash flows, as the fund’s development portfolio reaches completion. Its total investment pipeline is about 2,500 units throughout four cities, representing total development costs of about $1.3 billion.

One important project that is near its end is a property located in 1990 Main Street – Sarasota, which is expected to be completed until the end of 2024 and is the fund’s largest investment. This investment is in two 10 story buildings with 424 apartments plus retail space on the first floor, which is already leased to Sprouts Farmers Market, and represents an investment above $180 million. Belpointe expects to reach an unlevered yield greater than 6%, being an important source of revenue and cash flow for the fund in the coming quarters.

Conclusion

Belpointe PREP continues to execute its growth strategy even though the fund isn’t yet generating meaningful revenues and cash flows, a profile that is expected to change in the near future with the completion of a major development project.

This doesn’t seem to be reflected in its unit price, given that it’s trading at a discount of about 40% to its Net Asset Value at the end of 2023, of $100.88 per unit. While there is some dilution risk from potential unit offerings ahead to partially finance the development portfolio, this seems to be already reflected in its discounted unit price, making Belpointe an interesting speculative growth play in the REIT sector.