Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Team17 Group plc (TSVNF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 16, 2024 3:21 PM ETTeam17 Group plc (TSVNF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.71K Followers

Team17 Group plc (OTCPK:TSVNF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript April 16, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Bell - Group Chief Executive Officer
Mark Crawford - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

James Lockyer - Peel Hunt
Alastair Reid - Investec
Freddie Hindley - Stifel

Steve Bell

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our 2023 Full Year Results Presentation. It's fantastic to see so many of you here face to face. From talking to Mark, this is the first time we've done a face-to-face presentation for a number of years. So, thanks ever so much for everybody that's joined in the room itself and also on the webcast itself. I know there's a number of people who are dialing in to listen to the presentation that we've got.

Although I've met a number of you in the room already and a number of people who have dialed in, there's a number of people that I won't have actually met. So, I just want to do a very brief introduction to myself in terms of what I've done historically and also why Team 17 Group is such an exciting opportunity for me as an individual.

So, my name is Steve Bell. I took over officially from Debbie Bestwick, who I know a number of you will know very, very well over the years. So, I took over from Debbie on the 1st January this year, so three and half months in to being the Group CEO of the business.

And prior to my time or prior to joining Team17, I actually worked within the world of brand communication, advertising, CRM, digital media. So, I founded and grew a group of companies in the advertising networks. We actually sold our business to Samsung about four years ago. So, we've got very good understanding of the world of brand advertising, communication, and

Recommended For You

About TSVNF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSVNF

Trending Analysis

Trending News