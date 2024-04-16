Jeremy Edwards/E+ via Getty Images

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) has seen a positive start to 2024, with approval of the company's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Zynrelef allowing the drug to be used in more surgical procedures. I wrote about HRTX in late December 2023, rating the company a buy based on the valuation and the potential of Zynrelef sNDA being approved. This article looks at how Zynrelef can continue to grow in 2024 and also analyzes March's Q4'23 earnings.

Data by YCharts

Figure 1: Past five years of HRTX trading. The company announced it had appointed a new CEO and Chairman of the Board in April 2023.

Zynrelef growth is key

The big development with Zynrelef, HRTX's combination of meloxicam and bupivacaine used to reduce post-operative pain, is that on January 23, 2024, HRTX announced that the Zynrelef sNDA had been approved. The drug is now approved for use in a wider range of procedures, with HRTX estimating the new label now covers ~13M procedures annually (86% more than was covered by the old label). So, might one expect Q4'23 net product sales of Zynrelef, which were $5.6M, to increase about 86% to $10.4M? Firstly, it is worth noting there is some seasonality in Zynrelef sales, but sales have been increasing. Further, it is worth noting there are additional potential tailwinds to drive Zynrelef growth.

Figure 2: Net sales of Aponvie and Zynrelef by quarter. (HRTX earnings presentation, March 2024.)

For example, on January 7, 2024, HRTX announced it was partnering with Crosslink Life Sciences, LLC, to expand promotional efforts behind Zynrelef. The agreement works on a fee per vial basis, which is a clever agreement, as it means Crosslink is incentivized to make sure more vials of Zynrelef are used.

The partnership will launch in several phases, initially at a regional level, followed by an expanded national rollout. In total, approximately 650 representatives will be added to Heron's sales network over the next year. CrossLink will be the lead partner in the United States to expand ZYNRELEF promotion for orthopedic indications. Under the terms of the agreement, CrossLink is compensated on a fixed-fee per vial basis, based on growth over a pre-determined baseline period. HRTX comments, January 7, press release.

Beyond the sNDA approval and the Crosslink agreement, HRTX also has the ability to improve Zynrelef sales by launching a vial access needle (VAN) form of Zynrelef, which would make it less cumbersome to use than the current vented vial spike form. The VAN could be approved later in 2024, with a prefilled syringe to follow in 2026.

Figure 3: Zynrelef expansion milestones, 2024-2026. (HRTX earnings presentation, March 2024.)

Between the approval of the sNDA, the progress towards the VAN and the Crosslink partnership, I can see Zynrelef continuing to drive revenue growth in 2024, even if the VAN only begins to contribute in late 2024.

Financial Overview

HRTX reported revenues of $34.2M in Q4'23, with cost of product sales $9.9M during the quarter. The oncology care franchise of Cinvanti (Q4'23 net sales of $24.3M) and Sustol ($3.8M), remains a bigger revenue generator than the acute care franchise of Zynrelef ($5.6M) and Aponvie ($0.5M). R&D expenses were $11M in Q4'23 with G&A expenses of $11.3M and sales and marketing expenses of $12.3M during the same quarter. HRTX reported a net loss of $10.7M for Q4'23, and net cash used in operating activities of $58.8M for 2023.

With cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $80.4M at the end of 2023, and $25.2M ($24.3M net, considering $0.9M in debt discounts) in principal outstanding relating to a loan agreement with Hercules Capital, we could say HRTX really has about net cash of ~$56M. As such, HRTX would run down that net cash by the end of 2024 if it burned cash at the 2023 rate. Revenues are growing, however, and the company has continued to reduce its expenses. Indeed loss from operations of $110.6M in 2023 included $17.6M of restructuring charges, some of which are cash based.

Figure 4: Slide discussing adjustments to financials for 2023 and 2022 for HRTX. Note the contributions of Zynrelef write-offs and restructuring charges. (HRTX earnings presentation, March 2024.)

As HRTX completes the restructuring, those cash expenses should be eliminated. Further, the end of Zynrelef write-offs, which accounted for $20.3M worth of cost of product sales in 2023, can increase gross profit, making HRTX's business look like a more viable venture.

HRTX is guiding for net product revenues of $138M-$158M in 2024, having reported net product sales of $127M for full year 2023. Even if gross profit was $111M, the upper end of guidance, and Cash OpEx was on the lower end of guidance at $108M, EBITDA excluding stock-based compensation would only be $3M in 2024.

Figure 5: HRTX 2024 guidance. (HRTX earnings presentation, March 2024.)

There were 150,328,585 shares of HRTX's common stock outstanding as of February 28, 2024, giving the company a market cap of $434.4M ($2.89 per share). Taking off cash of $80.4M and adding in $24.3M in debt gives an enterprise value of $378.3M and thus an EV/sales for 2024 of 2.6 (using the midpoint of 2024 guidance of $148M). By EV/EBITDA, HRTX would look overvalued, however, given a 2024 EBITDA of $3M.

There were also ~25M stock options outstanding with a weighted-average exercise price of $7.06, among other potential sources of dilution seen in the table below.

Figure 6: Screenshot of table noting common stock reserved for future issuance. (HRTX 10-K.)

Conclusions and rating

New management at HRTX has continued to turn the stock around, with a notable reversal in late 2023 and 2024. Zynrelef being approved for use in a wider number of surgical procedures is a positive that could improve sales even in Q1'24 earnings. The Crosslink agreement could push sales further, and availability of the VAN form of the drug could drive further uptake in 2024.

The company's valuation in terms of EV/sales (2024) looks tempting at 2.6. On the other hand, HRTX is still only guiding for EBITDA, excluding stock compensation, on the upper end of guidance of $3M, and -$22M on the lower end. HRTX then would barely achieve positive EBITDA, if HRTX hits the upper end of its guidance in 2024.

Of course, HRTX can go beyond its revenue guidance, which I consider a real possibility, and the first opportunity to show signs of that in 2024 would be with Q1'24 earnings. Indeed, Zynrelef showed signs of growth with net sales of $5.6M in Q4'23, up from $4.4M in Q3'23, before the Zynrelef sNDA was even approved. Further, the deal with Crosslink, which was done on smart terms with a fee per vial on growth above baseline sales, will likely result in further sales growth. In the end, analysts or HRTX themselves might soon be guiding for 2024 revenues in excess of $158M, in my view. Perhaps HRTX will simply tighten the range to the upper end if sales growth is pronounced. Considering these factors, I rate HRTX a buy, especially heading into Q1'24 earnings.

Risks

There are several risks to any long in HRTX, a few of which I'll mention here. While I'm bullish on Zynrelef, if doctors are slow to react to the expanded label, and don't use the drug in the additional surgeries now covered straight away, there could be delays in Zynrelef growth.

Further, if HRTX's other drugs underperform, even in the context of Zynrelef sales growth, then the stock could end up falling. HRTX could even reduce its guidance as a result of poor sales from its other drugs.

Lastly, the patent infringement lawsuit against Fresenius Kabi, who are hoping to launch a generic form of Cinvanti, has not gone away. The case is scheduled for a five-day bench trial on June 24, 2024, according to HRTX's 10-K (pg. 59). While HRTX was pleased with the outcome of a Markman hearing in the case in 2023, there can be no guarantee HRTX would get a favorable outcome following a trial. HRTX may choose to settle before or after the trial to reduce the impact of a generic launch. All of these outcomes could cause HRTX stock to fall. Mylan is also now seeking to launch a generic CINVANTI, and although that case is over a year behind the Fresenius Kabi case, it is worth keeping an eye on.