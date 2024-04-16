Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Plan For A Secure Retirement With A $100,000 Aggressive, 15-Stock Dividend Growth Portfolio

Millennial Dividends
Summary

  • Inadequate pension savings and ever-increasing longevity is threatening investors' well-being in retirement.
  • Planning for retirement is a life-long process, the earlier you start the better. This allows you to benefit from the full power of compounding.
  • Investing as little as $100,000 in your 30s with an aggressive dividend growth strategy has the potential to grow into a significant portfolio by retirement.
  • Instead of chasing high-yield stocks, consider aggressive dividend growth with a low yield, but double-digit EPS growth to drive capital appreciation alongside distributions.
  • I present a sample dividend growth portfolio with a low 1.5% yield, but double-digit DGR and a potential annual return of 15%.

alubalish/E+ via Getty Images

"Looming retirement crisis."

These are the words of the CEO of the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). Larry Fink has warned investors of a retirement crisis in the future as pension savings

With 30 years until retirement, as a Financial Analyst at a Fortune 500 firm, I'm strategically building a robust Growth Portfolio designed to fuel both capital appreciation and consistent dividend growth. My focus is on identifying companies with wide moats, sustainable competitive advantages, and reasonable valuations relative to their projected earnings growth across US and EU."Beyond mere yield chasing, dividend investing for me is about uncovering companies with robust free cash flow."

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

