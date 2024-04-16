7postman/E+ via Getty Images

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) ended last year back in growth mode, yet the stock hasn't recovered beyond the post-Covid highs around $40 for years now. The mobile gaming platform has been a strong growth machine when normalized for the volatility over the last few years. My investment thesis remains ultra-Bullish on the stock, especially on a dip below the current support around $36.

Immersive Video Ads

Roblox has long promised a move into advertising to drive revenue growth for the platform. Currently, the company relies on users to purchase Robux to monetize gamers via the use of the virtual currency to buy goods.

The mobile gaming platform is teaming up with PubMatic (PUBM) to monetize virtual billboards in three-dimensional realms created by developers. The immersive video ads will launch later this year, providing major brands the opportunity to place ads on Roblox via automated ad-buying tools from PubMatic.

The U.S. video game-advertising business is already a nearly $8 billion industry, on the path to topping $10 billion in 2025. Roblox is currently missing out on this large revenue opportunity.

The platform is ripe for advertising due to the high user engagement levels. The average session time is 2.5 hours per daily active user, or DAU, and eMarketer already highlights how ad spend on video games is generally far below usage levels. Though, Roblox has announced the video ads won't show to users under 13, limiting the DAUs to roughly half of the 71 million at the end of 2023.

The video ads can target key Gen Z users over 13. Gen Z is the top-spending age group on Roblox, with over 34 million of those users in the cohort, and the youngest of the group quickly heading towards the key 13 age.

On the Q4 '23 earnings call, Roblox CFO Mike Guthrie made the following statement about the advertising business:

Hey, Jason. We said in the past that we're going to start disclosing specific financial data on advertising when it becomes material and really important to the financial results. And so, while we're really pleased with the progress, we have not hit that point yet.

Roblox produced Q4 revenues of $1.1 billion, so a big question is what amount would classify as material. Clearly, the company reporting $100 million in quarterly ad revenues would be material, suggesting the number has to be below $50 million, if not a lot lower.

The company is targeted at hitting $4.2 billion in revenues during 2024. The big question is whether management sees 10% as material, or if Roblox will start breaking out the numbers at say $100+ million.

The ad business only needs to generate $2.50 per user over 13 to reach the $100 million annual level. The over 13 crowd is now 41.4 million, accounting for 58% of total DAUs.

Since 2020, most of the user growth has come from the over 13 age group by natural maturity. Users naturally join the platform at a younger age and eventually age out into the over 13 group.

Roblox has done a better job of maintaining the older players. Since the end of 2020, over 13 users have grown from 17.2 million to 41.4 million, while the under 13 crowd has only grown by less than 10 million to reach just 29.3 million. Naturally, the opportunity is to move beyond the younger crowd not as monetizable via advertising, and the platform value clearly increases by turning sub-13 users into ones still using the platform years later.

By 2027, Roblox would need to hit $1.5 billion in ad revenues to reach 10% of the video game ad market. The ad market is clearly a growth driver for the mobile gaming platform when one considers how much revenue Meta Platforms (META) derives from lower daily usage per user.

The Facebook owner generated over $68 per MAU (monthly active users) during Q4 alone. The opportunity in immersive video ads would appear to be the ability to drive ad revenues far beyond the current industry averages, when users are engaged 2.5 hours a day and the ads aren't disruptive to game play.

Steal Below $36

The stock is a steal below $36, with Roblox now worth ~5.5x EV/S targets. The stock becomes an extreme bargain on any dips further below $36.

Roblox has a net cash balance of $1.2 billion. The company is viewed as unprofitable, but our previous research highlighted how the business has adjusted profits already, due in part to how bookings flow into revenues.

The mobile gaming platform was already cash flow positive, with the company generating $458 million from operations during 2023. Roblox targets margin and cash flow growth in 2024, but the consensus estimates are focused on GAAP numbers not adjusted for bookings and non-cash items like stock-based compensation. For this general reason, the EV/S multiple is the most practical financial metric to value the stock.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Roblox has dipped back towards where the stock gets interesting. The big opportunity is to capture Roblox at much lower stock prices on a market dip with the company set to grow at 20% rates for years into the future, but the market has been constantly selling off the stock into the upper $20s over the last few years.

Investors should be ready to pounce as Roblox provides a great long-term growth opportunity and the opportunity to play any potential growth in the metaverse.