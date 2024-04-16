Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Roblox: Major Ads Catalyst

Summary

  • Roblox Corporation is partnering with PubMatic to launch immersive video ads on its platform, targeting major brands and driving revenue growth.
  • The U.S. video game-advertising business is expected to exceed $10 billion in 2025, presenting a significant revenue opportunity for Roblox.
  • Roblox stock trades at only 5.5x EV/S, any dip provides a great buying opportunity.
Pretty young woman holding a clapper

7postman/E+ via Getty Images

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) ended last year back in growth mode, yet the stock hasn't recovered beyond the post-Covid highs around $40 for years now. The mobile gaming platform has been a strong growth machine when normalized

