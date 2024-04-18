Fire Sale On MBS, I'm Locking In Up To 15% Yields

Chinnachart Martmoh/iStock via Getty Images

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

With recent inflation data coming in higher than expected, the Federal Reserve is now more constrained in its ability to maintain or potentially hike interest rates if inflation remains persistently high. Everyone has an opinion about the appropriate level and future direction of interest rates. But instead of participating in the speculation game, I want to examine the impact of rising rates on different security classes and identify great income opportunities to buy and get paid while we wait for the rate cycle to turn dovish.

The Fed interest rate hiking cycle has been a headwind for the prices of all debt, and in general, the lower the risk of the debt, the greater the headwind. This might seem counterintuitive, but when you consider the mechanics of how the Fed influences interest rates, it makes sense.

When the Fed "raises rates" – what are they actually doing? The Fed's main tool for influencing rates is through its overnight lending operations. Banks and other institutions use the overnight market to manage their supply of cash. Some will lend excess cash, and others will borrow to fulfill their cash needs. The collateral offered for these lending transactions is typically either US Treasuries or Agency MBS. The Fed either borrows – increasing demand, or lends – increasing supply, to force the overnight rate into the range that it has deemed to be the "target rate." With the modern electronic system, the Fed has significant control to keep rates steady, but the "target rate" is still usually characterized as a range. There are still the occasional market forces that the Fed might not be able to control immediately. This is why the target rate today is 5.25%-5.50%, not specifically 5.25% or specifically 5.50%.

We can see that since August 2023, the Effective Federal Funds Rate has been flat as a pancake at precisely 5.33%. Source.

St. Louis Fed

But a period like January to July 2019 shows the rate a bit more variable:

St. Louis Fed

Although that's still well within the Fed's target range, which was 2.25%-2.50%.

By being active in the overnight market, this has an impact throughout all debt. After all, every institution has the option to borrow or lend in the overnight market. So, every decision to borrow or lend longer-term will be made regarding that option. The Fed's policy has the greatest impact on trades that are the most similar.

For example, buying a 1-month Treasury Bill (US1M) is the same risk and not significantly longer term than lending in the overnight market for 30 days. Buying a 3-month Treasury Bill (US3M) requires considering what the Fed might do 3 months from now, but a similar credit risk. Buying a corporate bond that is maturing in 1–3 months will have a higher credit risk and will be dependent upon the credit quality of the company. However, with maturity 1–3 months out, it will likely be very close to par unless the market has reason to doubt it will be paid at maturity. The Fed's target rate will have a relatively high impact on these investments because they are the most similar in risk and term as the option to lend or borrow in the overnight market.

As a result, the Fed's changes in interest rates have had the most impact on debt, which is lower risk and shorter terms. The more similar to the market the Fed is directly influencing, the greater the impact. When you get to "junk" bonds, investors will consider current interest rates, but concerns or optimism over credit quality will play a much greater role.

Looking at the charts, we can see that the Fed's rate hiking cycle has had the greatest impact on the lowest-risk investment – U.S. Treasuries.

Data by YCharts

Agency MBS (Mortgage Backed Securities) are mortgages that are guaranteed by the "agencies" Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Agency MBS is frequently used in the overnight market as risk-free collateral and typically has a strong correlation with US Treasuries. The reason is that the credit risk is on the agencies. If a borrower defaults, the agency buys the mortgage back at par value. This system was created for the purpose of ensuring ample liquidity in the mortgage markets, and a byproduct is that it makes for a very low-risk alternative to US Treasuries for banks and institutions to invest in.

The Federal Reserve has become the largest owner of agency MBS, recognizing that agency MBS is as important to the smooth functioning of the financial system as US Treasuries. So, during "quantitative easing," the Fed was a major buyer of MBS.

Today, in addition to hiking rates, the Fed has stopped buying agency MBS. Instead, it has allowed its current holdings to "run off." Source.

St. Louis Fed

Agency MBS is amortizing – the principal is repaid every month as borrowers pay their regular mortgage payments. Additionally, borrowers have the right to prepay at any time. Prepayments are much higher when mortgage rates are lower and borrowers are looking to refinance, but even at today's rates, some borrowers choose to pay early.

Like US Treasuries, the prices of agency MBS have fallen considerably. Source.

Mortgage News Daily

While prices have bounced off multi-decade lows, agency MBS is trading at very lower prices and high yields. This has created an opportunity for investors to buy agency MBS at the highest yields since before the GFC (Great Financial Crisis).

How to Gain Exposure to This Oversold Sector

An investor with a sufficiently large enough balance or capital ability has the option to go out and buy MBS directly. This isn't something that most of us can do, but that is an option. You could go buy an MBS and enjoy its cash flow as it brings in. However, if you're like most investors on the market, you're going to have to use other options to be able to unlock income from the market. If you seek exposure to MBS prices while they are at historic lows, we will now discuss a publicly traded option for you.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), yielding 15.8%, is one option for investing in agency MBS. As a mortgage REIT, or mREIT, AGNC invests in agency MBS on a leveraged basis. Over the past two years, AGNC has increased its average asset yield from 2.28% to 4.47%. We expect that for Q1 2024 earnings (expected post-market April 22nd), we will see AGNC increase this yield even further. Source.

AGNC Q4 Presentation

Since AGNC uses leverage, the cost of funds is the second factor influencing its cash flow. That has risen as well, but thanks to hedging, it has been rising much more slowly.

Low-risk debt has been the hardest hit over the past two years by the Fed's hiking cycle, which includes agency MBS. The flip side is that low-risk debt has the most upside when the Fed starts cutting, especially if that cutting cycle is with a weakening economy. Agency MBS is one of the few truly "countercyclical" asset classes that has historically outperformed during recessions.

With AGNC, we can collect a hefty yield today. We are gaining exposure to an asset class that is trading at a low price relative to history. We can expect the value of these assets to increase if rates are cut or remain stable if they aren't, and we can hold an investment that is likely to go up in price if there is a recession. This is why AGNC is an essential part of my portfolio.

Another option is to buy the preferred securities issued by several mREITs. For example, you can buy ARMOUR Residential REIT 7.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (ARR.PR.C), yielding 8.5%. This is a monthly paying preferred security from a company that invests in several MBS across the market. During the past quarter, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) covered its preferred dividend by over 30x with net income. However, this ratio is quite variable from quarter to quarter. ARR has a minimal spend of $3 million per quarter on its preferred shares, compared to over $50 million in common stock dividends. This indicates quite a cushion for the preferred dividend, implying relative income safety for this asset class.

There are many different types of mREITs in the market, and not all are equal in risk profile or quality. It is critical that you understand what each one does before investing in this sector. Some mREITs invest in commercial real estate mortgages, while others invest in agency MBS, and others invest in non-agency MBS. It is crucial to perform thorough research to understand the strategies pursued by your company. Don't just look at something; recognize that it is in mREITs, and then assume that it's going to be the same as its peer.

Conclusion

The Federal Reserve's hawkish policy has had a widespread impact across the fixed-income asset class. For quite a while, the Fed was one of the largest purchasers of MBS. But with quantitative tightening, the Fed stopped reinvesting ~$17.5 billion in maturing MBS every month, passively shrinking its assets as those securities "roll off" without being replaced. As a result, we're seeing depressed prices within the MBS market simply because the Fed isn't buying more.

Agency MBS, similar to Treasury notes, are considered low-risk investments for financial institutions, insurance firms, and individual investors.

When it comes to your retirement, you have options to generate great income from the market. Whether you use Treasury notes, Agency MBS, AAA-rated CLO debt (another low-risk asset class like Treasury Notes and Agency MBS), or whether you choose to invest in preferred securities, baby bonds, and dividend-paying equity – the goal should be to afford your retirement without having to sell your possessions. During your working years, you traded your time and energy for wages; you didn't have to sell parts of your body to put food on the table. Your savings have energy, it is time to focus it appropriately to provide for your retirement. You shouldn't have to sell your assets little by little to pay for your lifestyle. Getting your hard-earned money to work for you is what income investing is all about.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.