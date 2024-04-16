JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The past year has been particularly strong for the technology sector, rising 36% compared to the S&P 500 at 22%. For the most part, most of the segment erased all of their 2022 losses, and many continued to rise to new peaks. That came despite no interest rate or inflation declines, which are historically inversely correlated to growth stock valuations. However, as macroeconomic fears have subsided, I argue that there's been another increase in speculative buying activity, encouraging the rebound of Bitcoin and "AI-centric" technology firms.

Those familiar with my research likely know that I'm skeptical of technology stock valuations, and have been so since the initial bubble formed in 2020. That is not to say these firms do not have great potential, only that their valuations often fail to discount future cash flows reasonably. Further, most in the sector see their revenue and income growth slow dramatically while their valuations rise, potentially indicating irrational exuberance.

From a technical trend view, one technology stock stands out as potentially pointing in a bearish direction: Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU). Many technology stocks have slowed recently, just as the interest rate and inflation outlook have rebounded sharply. See below:

Data by YCharts

INTU's trend appears to be a clear "double-top" pattern. The stock rebounded to its past peak and is now showing a very negative trend lower. The "double top" pattern is a highly bearish signal for many. Short interest on the stock is very low at 1.24% but is elevated compared to its past. I believe technical trends are only helpful in conjunction with fundamentals. I'd see INTU as a short opportunity if, and only if, it's both fundamentally overvalued and has a bearish technical outlook. To me, its technical position appears to be a short opportunity, but that will need to be validated by its fundamental valuation.

What is Intuit Worth Today?

INTU is interesting because the company is a significant benefactor of the "AI rally," which I believe to be an AI bubble. Without a doubt, Intuit and its peers are leveraging AI to improve customer satisfaction and employee performance.

Intuit markets itself to investors as an AI company. The term is mentioned on nearly every slide of its last investor presentation, which, in my opinion, offers lacking information regarding its segment operating performance. If you've followed markets over the past year, you know that stock valuations seem to rise for companies that mention AI the most. That is not to say that Intuit is not likely to profit from AI. However, those popular trends must be balanced by continued focus on its core business.

Further, if Intuit needs to spend a decent amount on keeping up with the fast-growing technology and its competitors are, too, it will not translate to improved profits. In other words, if AI is becoming ubiquitous, then companies that offer it will not necessarily be able to charge higher prices. Still, the company's "Intuit Assist - GenAI powered assistant" may save its customer service resources.

Per its annual report (pg. 6), 56% of the firm's revenue comes from its small business & self-employed segment, including Mailchimp, payment processing, and financing & compliance tools (QuickBooks). 29% comes from consumers, such as TurboTax. Credit Karma accounts for 11%, while ProTax shares 4%. Overall, the company's core business is diversified across software segments, most of which should benefit from the ongoing rise in self-employment and work-from-home.

That said, virtually all of Intuit's businesses have a significant degree of competition. The rise of popular free tax platforms is one notable example. CreditKarma has notably poor reviews and recently ran into an FTC claims process regarding inaccuracy issues. MailChimp, once the email marketing giant, has recently lost significant market share. Quickbooks also garners a 1.1-star average in Consumer Affairs.

This does not mean that people are rapidly leaving any of these services. Most of Intuit's software platforms are among the oldest and most established in their respective markets. However, as AI proliferates, I argue that smaller competitors can get an edge, particularly if Intuit fails to keep up. This can be the case for more prominent firms that are occasionally reluctant to upgrade their platforms.

Realistically, competitive pressure is a long-term risk to Intuit, but it is not so large that it should significantly impact its share price. Indeed, the company has had stellar sales growth, potentially justifying its high valuation. See below:

Data by YCharts

In my view, the Intuit trend is similar to others, skyrocketing higher between 2020 and 2022. Over that period, many workers shifted toward work-from-home or side work, which increased demand for platforms such as Intuit's. Unlike many, the company has managed to carry that growth out longer than many, and its sales are not expected to stagnate. However, stagnation is inevitable to me, as demand can only rise so quickly. We're not seeing as rapid a shift toward work-from-home and small business creation (mainly self-employment and gig work) today as in 2022. Intuit is expanding its existing platforms with AI, but I personally doubt that it will translate into higher profits instead of keeping its existing customers from switching to other platforms.

Significant EPS growth is expected from Intuit over the next two years. Based on those estimates, its forward "P/E" is ~28.4X today, which is typical for its range since the end of 2019. See below:

Data by YCharts

Of course, the company has had stellar growth since 2019, so Intuit is only fairly valued today if we can assume its EPS growth will continue for over two years. On the one hand, this valuation trend shows that the "AI Bubble" has not caused INTU to become overvalued. From a forward "P/E" standpoint, its valuation is typical for an ultra-high-growth period. Thus, I argue that INTU is overvalued if we can assume that its sales will stagnate or grow slower than expected.

Will Macro Factors Impact Intuit?

That said, it can also be argued that INTU's valuation should be lower today than in 2020-2021 because real interest rates are higher. Historically, high-growth technology stocks are highly inversely correlated to interest rates (particularly rates after inflation) because higher discount rates cause the present values of future cash flows to fall significantly.

The time value of money is much higher today than in 2020. As the interest rate outlook shifts away from significant rate cuts, it would follow that technology growth firms should see their valuations decline. Indeed, that may explain the recent decline in INTU and others. Of course, the issue of the time value of money and growth stocks points to the entire sector being overvalued, not just Intuit.

Offsetting that, Intuit has low cyclical risks. For the most part, activity in its core business should not decline dramatically should the economy slow. Fundamentally, Intuit helps organize and pay bills, and I doubt a recession will stop that. But, if INTU's valuation is partially supported by excess speculation, a shock could harm its price, mainly as many individual investors run low on sideline cash.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I am bearish on INTU, but I would not short-sell or bet against it today. I believe the company faces more long-term competitive risks than its valuation accounts for. Further, I doubt that AI will cause its EPS or sales to surge. Like many growth stocks, Intuit's valuation is also very high compared to interest rates, potentially signaling systemic overvaluation in the SaaS technology sector.

That said, Intuit has sales and EPS growth rates that arguably support its high value. The company has had amazing sales and income growth, and though that has slowed, it has continued while many others in the sector have faced stagnation. I argue that INTU is arguably overvalued but is not necessarily overvalued, and a reasonable argument might be made that its share price could continue to rise on income growth outperformance. While I doubt that the argument seems sensible enough that I believe INTU is too risky to bet against today, I would certainly not buy it at its current valuation.