Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intuit: Likely Overvalued As AI Bubble Peaks, Offset By Impressive Growth Rate

Apr. 16, 2024 5:08 PM ETIntuit Inc. (INTU) Stock
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.36K Followers

Summary

  • The technology sector has performed strongly, outperforming the S&P 500, with AI-focused software firms performing exceptionally well.
  • Intuit's stock shows a bearish technical trend as it reverses from its peak.
  • The AI bubble may influence Intuit's valuation as it focuses its investor marketing on AI product developments.
  • I believe AI will improve Intuit's products, but not necessarily its profits, as competitors follow similar developments.
  • INTU's valuation is high today if we assume its growth rate will slow or if higher interest rates will lower fair valuations. That said, INTU is not necessarily more overvalued than most technology firms.
Intuit office building in Plano, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The past year has been particularly strong for the technology sector, rising 36% compared to the S&P 500 at 22%. For the most part, most of the segment erased all of their 2022 losses, and many continued to rise to new peaks. That came despite

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.36K Followers
HTSchwartzMy books - fiction and non-fictionHarrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News