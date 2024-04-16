MF3d

Investment Thesis

I initiate coverage of Zai Lab with a Sell rating due to its slower revenue growth compared to peers, increasing competition for its key products, and a weak drug pipeline.

We believe that Zai Lab offers a weaker value proposition than its Chinese biotech peers due to its purely license-in business model. Compared to its Chinese biotech peers, Zai Lab lacks the potential to tap into the US pharmaceutical market, which is 20 times larger than the Chinese market. Therefore, its pipeline value is significantly lower. Despite having 5 approved products in China, Zai Lab continues to incur large losses, and has begun to reduce its R&D spending to stay afloat. Its key product, Zejula, has shown a slowdown in 2023 and is facing increased competition from generic drugs in 2024. Investors' only hope for the company lies in a faster-than-expected ramp up of VYVGART in 2024 and 2025. We believe that there is little margin for error, and any miss in VYVGART sales in the coming quarter will lead to a sell-off.

Company Description

Zai Lab is a commercial stage biotech company founded in 2014 by Dr. Samantha Du, a former licensing manager at Pfizer and a venture capitalist. The company's strategy is to in-license late-stage innovative drugs from overseas biotech companies at a reasonable cost, and develop and commercialize them in the Chinese market. Zai Lab has a relatively small drug discovery team, but a sizable in-house clinical development team. Currently, it has 5 drugs approved by CFDA (China’s FDA), and achieved total sales of $267 million in 2023, up 25% yoy in USD terms or 31% yoy in constant currency.

Figure 1: Company's net revenue by products

Zai Lab's sales and margin trends were weaker than peers

Zai Lab's 2023 revenue growth of 31% yoy in CNY terms was slower than its Chinese biotech peers. 2022 was a low base year due to Covid lockdown, and it was also the first year that the government began to ease pressure on pharma to reduce drug product prices. The natural growth, stable prices and pent-up demand have jointly fueled strong revenue growth in the Chinese pharmaceutical industry in 2023.

Figure 2: Zai Lab lagged all its major biotech peers in the China market

For Zai Lab, its key asset is Zejula, a PARP inhibitor in-licensed from GSK. This drug contributed 63% of sales, but has seen significant growth slowdown from 55% in 2022 to only 16% in 2023. Its second key asset, Optune, has seen marginal sales decline, as it was not covered by the government insurance fund. Also because Novocure, the owner of Optune, failed to expand its indication to other cancers. This has negatively impacted Zai Lab’s market development for the product.

Zai Lab has a considerably low gross margin at only 65% in 2023, compared to 80-90% for its biotech peers. This is because all 5 of its drugs were in-licensed, requiring Zai Lab to pay a tiered royalty fee to its original owners. In addition, for Optune, QINLOCK, and VYVGART, Zai Lab also needs to buy finished products from its partners, while for Zejula and NUZYRA, Zai Lab gained approval to produce in-house. The low margin has made it more difficult for Zai Lab to reach breakeven compared to its biotech peers and generate sufficient funds for its own in-house R&D.

Figure 3: Zai Lab's gross margin is lowest due to License in model

Figure 4: Limited Excitement from Pipeline

I believe that two small molecule TKI KRAS and ROS1 are the main products for Zai Lab to sustain its growth. However, these two drug candidates lag its peers, and are unlikely to become blockbusters due to the relatively small TAM in China.

The new patient population for KRAS is around 50,000 (7% of NSCLC patients) in China, as this mutation is relatively rare in China compared to Western countries. Considering the duration of treatment is around 9 months per patient (Progression-Free Survival is around 9 months), a cost of CNY50,000 per patient, and 60% penetration, the TAM for KRAS is CNY1.5 billion or US$200 million. Zai Lab lags behind Innovant in KRAS, as the latter has already submitted an NDA. There are also many KRAS drug candidates entering Phase I/II clinical trials. Similarly, in the case of ROS1, Zai Lab also lags behind Innovant, as Innovant has filed an NDA in March 2024, while Zai Lab’s drug is still in clinical trials. The ROS1 market is smaller than KRAS with 3% of NSCLC patients in China.

Increasing competition for its key products

In 2019, Zejula became the second approved PARP inhibitor in China. Zai Lab licensed the drug from TESARO, which was later acquired by GSK. Zejula has a clear advantage over its main competitor drug, AstraZeneca’s Lynparza, as the latter requires patients to have a BRAC mutation. However, shortly after Zejula was approved, Hengrui and Beigene's PARP inhibitors were also approved. The fifth one from IMPACT therapeutics is currently being reviewed by CFDA and will likely be approved in 4Q24. Additionally, Lynparza will lose patent protection in March 2024 in China. There are already 9 drug companies applying to produce the generic version of Lynparza. This will add more pressure on Zejula in an increasingly crowded market. I expect Zejula's sales growth to further slowdown in 2024.

Margin of Error is small, as investors' only hope is on VYVGART

VYVGART will be the key growth driver for 2024-25, but it is unlikely to be a game changer. VYVGART is the first-and-only approved FcRn antagonist drug to treat adult generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). Generalized myasthenia gravis is a rare disease, where patients suffer from broad muscle weakness. It has an estimated patient population of 200,000 in China. Around 15% of the patients, or 30,000 are admitted to the hospital each year, according to a Lancet report. If we assume that 1/3 of those patients can afford to use VYVGART, and with an average selling price of CNY130,000 per annum, the peak sales for Zai Lab will be US$180 million, although it may take 3 years for Zai Lab to reach that number, assuming no other competitors enter the market.

Management has guided US$70 million for VYVGART in 2024. I believe this can be achieved with ease, as it requires only 3000 new patients. However, the outlook beyond 2026 is uncertain, as Zai Lab needs to expand the indication to sustain the growth. Recent failures of two clinical trials have cast doubt on its use beyond gMG and CIDP (75% success rate in Phase III).

Feeling the Cash Drain Already

Zai Lab decided to discontinue the development of three late-stage products in late 2023 in order to conserve its cash. This decision was outlined in the company's 2023 annual report, stating "In the fourth quarter of 2023, we decided to discontinue our development of margetuximab and odronextamab, and we provided notice to terminate our related license agreements with MacroGenics and Regeneron in accordance with their terms, effective on May 14, 2024 and December 20, 2024, respectively. In addition, our partner, Blueprint Medicines Corporation, has decided to de-prioritize its development of BLU-945. "

Zai Lab’s current cash balance is US$800 million, with an operating cash outflow of US$200 million. While the cash balance is sufficient for the company to stay afloat, the room to further grow its R&D investment will be limited. Furthermore, according to the annual report, Zai Lab has contingent milestone payments of up to $303.5 million for current clinical programs as of December 2023. This will also be a burden for Zai Lab's tight cash balance.

Valuation Analysis

Zai Lab is trading at a similar P/S ratio as its peers at 5.2x for the trailing twelve months (TTM). Factoring in its large cash on hand, its EV/Sales ratio will be smaller at 2.3x (TTM), in line with HCM, but lower than Beigene. I believe that at this valuation, Zai Lab is overvalued due to its slower sales growth, much lower margin, weaker pipeline, and large contingent milestone payment.

Investors have priced in the potential sales growth in 2024, driven by the initial ramp-up of VYVGART. However, if sales from other key drugs such as Zejula and Optune further disappoint, the share price could see another decline in my view.

Figure 5: Valuation comparison

Risks

Zai Lab records better-than-expected sales of VYVGART sales. Investors should have taken into account the $70 million in sales guidance for VYVGART in 2024. However, if Zai Lab can significantly exceed this target, the stock may be re-rated.

The company has obtained more domestic sales rights from overseas companies. Zai Lab has signed a deal with BMS for the domestic sales rights of its PD-1 drug in 10 provinces. This deal requires limited R&D investment and can leverage Zai Lab's existing sales network. If Zai Lab can grow this business significantly in the coming years, it can add a new revenue stream to drive its growth.

There may be a re-rating of the Chinese biotech sector as a whole. Chinese biotech companies have experienced 3 years of de-rating since the second half of 2023 due to government pressure on innovative drug prices and intense competition. However, as pricing pressure begins to ease in 2023 and growth recovered, investors may return to this sector for bargains, potentially driving up share prices of the entire sector.

Conclusion

Zai Lab is an overvalued stock in China's biotech space due to its weak drug pipeline and lower margin compared to peers. Unlike truly innovative Chinese biotech companies such as Kelun Biotech (6990 HK), and Aksco (9926 HK), which not only have the potential to dominate the domestic market, but also have licensed out their key assets to multinational corporations (MNCs) for broader global reach. Zai Lab’s in-license model is becoming less economically viable as domestic Chinese biotech companies have caught up with its global peers in developing first-in-class drugs. Investors generally prefer companies with in-house drug discovery capacities, as it provides a potential upside if their drugs are acquired by MNCs. On the other hand, Zai Lab is perceived as a domestic pharma, which should trade at a significantly lower price-to-sales ratio.