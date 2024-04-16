Wall Street Lunch: Bond Bulls In Hibernation

DNY59

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

10-year Treasury yield nearing a full point rise for 2024. (0:16) UnitedHealth rallies on solid results. (2:19) Fund managers are so bullish it might be time to sell. (4:13)

The following is an abridged transcript:

Our top story so far

The charge forward in rates continues with cash continuing to move out of Treasuries.

The 10-year Treasury (US10Y) saw another rise, topping 4.7% for the first time since the start of November. The yield came into the week at just 4.25% and started the year at 3.88%.

That came in spite of weak housing starts and building permits figures for March, although the market may be attributing the strong decline in both figures to seasonal issues due to a March Easter.

At the same time the U.S. dollar index (DXY) has been rallying. Bespoke Investment Group has notes that the greenback and the 10-year yield has been trading in lockstep since last summer.

Kit Juckes, foreign exchange strategist at Societe General says: “The sheer weight of above-expectations data and the obviousness of the US economy’s exceptional strength have sent bond bulls and dollar bears into enforced hibernation. And while I’d like to make out that ‘The Forex’ is the greatest market the world has ever seen, I’d be blind if I couldn’t see that we’re following in the wake of Treasuries.”

The upshot of that is “Fed cuts postponed, turning neutral on Latam and watching the dollar rise until we work out when we can sell it without being stampeded by a herd of bond vigilantes,” he said.

What does this mean for stocks? The major averages finished little changed despite some good news in big-name earnings.

And strategists say there is a level where these high rates start to bite on equities. Goldman’s trading desk puts that level at 4.80% for the 10-year yield. Citi says it would take another 50-75 basis points of Fed cuts to be priced out for this year, “coinciding with a continued selloff in UST.”

SocGen strategist Manish Kabra says; “US bond yields may be a problem for the S&P 500 … however, we believe that the long plateau of Fed rates should keep a lid on yields. While the market may try to price in a rate hike from the Fed, if history is any guide, the Fed has not hiked post a long pause in the last 50 years.”

“A no-landing backdrop driving US 10y yields sustainably over 5% suggests the S&P 500 could experience an 8% correction – this is not our base case, but as the saying goes, never say never.”

Looking to earnings

UnitedHealth’s (UNH) shares jumped after results. Q1 revenues grew 8.6% Y/Y to $99.8 billion, with adjusted earnings per share amounting to $6.91 – both metrics exceeding analysts' expectations for the quarter.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), revised its full-year outlook below consensus after sales from its MedTech division fell short of Street forecasts. Its updated 2024 revenue guidance of $88 billion –$88.4 billion indicated $88.2 billion at the midpoint compared to the $88.4 billion consensus. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS outlook of $10.57–$10.72, indicating $10.65 at the midpoint, was just shy.

Morgan Stanley (MS) gained after a credit benefit, rebounding investment banking activity, and rising wealth management revenue helped push Q1 earnings past the average analyst estimate.

Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.02, topping the $1.66 consensus, rose from $1.70 in Q1 2023. Net revenue of $15.2 billion, vs. the $14.4 billion consensus, increased from $14.5 billion a year ago.

And Bank of America's (BAC) Q1 earnings exceeded Wall Street expectations as both net interest income and noninterest income increased from the prior quarter, helped by a rebound in investment banking.

Net interest income was $14.2 billion, beating the Visible Alpha consensus of $14 billion.

In other news of note

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) announced new processors to power AI capable PCs, the latest salvo in the race against rivals Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA).

AMD launched its Ryzen PRO 8040 series processors for laptops and Ryzen PRO 8000 series processors for desktops, calling them the most advanced chips for AI PCs. The new processors will first show up in PCs from partners including HP (HPQ) and Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGF) (OTCPK:LNVGY) starting in the second quarter.

The International Data Corporation expects AI PCs to drive global PC shipments growth in 2024.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner

A contrarian sell signal looks to be building. Money managers are the most bullish they have been in more than two years and are also confident on global growth, according to the latest BofA survey.

Expectations for bonds have reversed, while the highest percentage of respondents in 3-1/2 years consider gold overvalued.

The April Global Fund Manager Survey showed the broadest measure of sentiment hit its highest level since January 2022.

With cash level at 4.2% it's not quite "'close-your-eyes-and-sell' levels," which would have to be below 4%, but risk assets are "tactically more vulnerable to bad news than good," strategist Michael Hartnett said.

In addition, optimism on global growth rose with fund managers turning net bullish for the first time since December 2021. A net 11% now expect a stronger economy over the next 12 months, compared with a net 12% looking for a weaker economy in March.

Looking to asset classes, just 38% expect bond yields to be lower in 12 months, down from 62% at the end of 2023 and the lowest level since October 2022. And a net 26% now say that gold is overvalued, which was the largest monthly jump in a year and the highest since August 2020.