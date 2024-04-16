LivingImages/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have been on fire lately as investors have grown more appreciative of this calibration service and equipment provider. Perhaps investors have extrapolated growth prospects and stability a bit too much, as valuations have become quite demanding.

While the current sales multiples look defendable, the company carries too light a margin profile to justify the current valuation from an earnings point of view, making me cautious despite an active bolt-on acquisition strategy being pursued.

Trusting Measures

Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, accredited calibration services and equipment, providing trust in any measure. Founded in 1964, Transcat distributes and rents out test and measurement equipment, from some 28 commercial laboratories.

The company provides these distribution and services to leading customers such as Parker, GE, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Merck, Roche and Bristol Myers Squibb, among others. About two thirds of sales are generated from calibration services and the remainder from distribution/rental revenues.

As one of the larger players, Transcat competes against other national players including Trescal, Tektronics, Simco Electronics and Applied Technical Services. The company provides its services to customers, which rely on these solutions or their own mission-critical services. Many of its customers operate in highly regulated settings, in which wrong measures have a high cost of failure, often seeing long qualification cycles.

Benefiting from high switching costs of its customers, Transcat largely relies on the life science/FDA regulated industry, responsible for about 60% of sales. This is complemented by industrial/materials, aerospace/defense, as well as services and consumer good markets.

With multiple smaller players addressing these markets as well, the company has rapidly built up a solid acquisition track record. This has stood at the foundation of solid long-term growth, as the company more than doubled its revenue from $110 million in 2012 to $231 million in 2023, with the company set to post revenues exceeding a quarter of a billion this year.

Some Valuation Perspective

In May 2023, Transcat reported its fiscal 2023 results. The company grew its full-year sales by 12% to $230 million, with operating margins reported flattish at 7.0% of sales. GAAP earnings were down ten cents to $1.40 per share, with adjusted earnings per share down a similar ten cents to $1.93 per share.

Trading around $90 per share at the time, it was needless to say that expectations on the business were quite high, arguably for good reasons as growth was strong so far in 2024. In January, Transcat posted third quarter results with revenues up 12% so far this year to $188 million, with the business firmly on track to post $250 million (or more) in revenues.

Operating profits of $10.6 million (for the 9-month period) were largely flattish, with GAAP earnings down nine cents to $0.83 per share. The earnings declines were largely driven by the share count increasing to over a million shares to 8.8 million shares here. The GAAP number provided a distorted picture as these earnings were impacted by high amortization charges and earn-outs, with adjusted earnings of $1.68 per share (for the 9-month period) coming in thirty-five cents ahead of last year.

The increase in the share count was used to shore up the balance sheet, now revealing a net cash position of around $30 million. With shares trading at $111 per share, the company commands an operating asset valuations of around $950 million. This values the business at nearly 4 times sales, around 26 times EBITDA, with the company trading at around 50 times earnings here.

Another Deal

By mid-April 2024, Transcat announced a $50 million deal to acquire Becnel Rental Tools. Despite the solid cash holdings of Transcat, the company paid $32.5 million of the deal in stock, and $17.5 million in cash.

Becnel provides rental tools and services, mostly used in the decommissioning and maintenance of oil wells. The company is set to contribute $5.8 million in EBITDA, suggesting that an 8-9 times multiple has been paid, a huge discount to its own valuation. In fact, for about a 5% price (in relation to the own valuation), Transcat will boost EBITDA by around 15%.

Unfortunately, no financial details on the sales contribution of Becnel has been announced, as the positioning towards the energy sector is less impressive than the remainder of the business, certainly the life science business.

A Final Thought

I have failed to have Transcat on my radar in the past, but truth be told is that Transcat is an interesting business and stock. Amidst solid growth, including a 9% organic sales growth number for the third quarter, valuations are quite high.

A 4 times sales multiple does not look too demanding, but the issue is that the company's margins have not been that impressive, as a near 50 times earnings multiple is quite demanding. This was largely driven by the fact that sales have more than doubled over the past decade, as this has aggressively been priced into the shares.

High valuations are recognized by management itself as well, which have been selling shares themselves, and issuing shares on behalf of the company to shore up the balance sheet. This happened again in the latest deal, which seems to be a bit bigger transaction than a typical bolt-on deal.

After all, this was just a $10 stock in 2015, as shares rose to the $30 mark pre-pandemic. The real gains were seen thereafter, as shares currently trade at $111 per share, just a few dollars from their all-time highs.

Given all this, I get anxious about the levels of the shares, but then again, I am curious to learn more about the pro forma implications of the latest deal and the organic pace of revenue growth.

For now, I am not planning to get involved with Transcat, Inc. just yet, as any level above the $100 mark seems demanding (even at levels below that), yet the smaller nature of the business and solid long-term positioning make it an interesting name to follow and learn more upon.