The Hershey Company: The Stock Now Looks Significantly Overvalued

Summary

  • Hershey's stock was one of the best performers in the market, but has struggled recently.
  • The company's recent earnings reports show no plan for significant growth, leading to an overvaluation of the stock.
  • Hershey's has increased prices significantly, but is unable to pass on rising costs, leading to concerns for shareholders.

Hershey Story Museum

gsheldon/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The hardest decision an investor often has to make involves their best-performing stocks. Finding companies that consistently outperform the S&P 500 (SPY) and the broader indexes is hard, and knowing when the investment is no

This article was written by

I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

