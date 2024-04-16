Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (LVMHF) Q1 2024 Sales/Trading Statement Call (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.71K Followers

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne [LVMHF] Q1 2024 Sales/Trading Statement Call April 16, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rodolphe Ozun - Director, Financial Communications
Jean-Jacques Guiony - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chiara Battistini - J.P. Morgan Chase
Erwan Rambourg - HSBC
Rogerio Fujimori - Stifel Nicolaus
Zuzanna Pusz - UBS
Ashley Wallace - Bank of America
Thomas Chauvet - Citigroup
Antoine Belge - BNP Paribas
Edouard Aubin - Morgan Stanley
Luca Solca - Bernstein
Louise Singlehurst - Goldman Sachs
Charles-Louis Scotti - Kepler Cheuvreux
Charmaine Yap - Redburn Atlantic
Chris Gao - CLSA
Liwei Hou - CICC
Paola Carboni - Equita SIM

Rodolphe Ozun

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us for LVMH’s first quarter 2024 revenue announcement. I'm Rodolphe Ozun, Director of Financial Communications at LVMH, and with me is Jean-Jacques Guiony, our Chief Financial Officer. I will start by taking you through the highlights of the company's performance for the first quarter, and after these remarks, Jean-Jacques and I will be happy to take your questions.

As a reminder, certain information to be discussed on today's call is forward-looking, and is subject to important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For these, I refer you to the Safe Harbor statement included in our press release and on Slide 2 of our presentation.

Turning now to our announcement. Our release was just issued a while ago in both French and English, and is available on the LVMH website, lvmh.com, as are the Slides for today's call. We begin on Slide 3. For the first three months of the year, the group delivered 3% organic revenue growth on a particularly challenging comparison basis. Growth was supported by all regions except Asia ex-Japan, which we'll explain in further detail later. As far as divisions are concerned, you should be familiar with

