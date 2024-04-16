Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Toyota: The BEV Promise Is Worth Watching

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Toyota's stock price has risen by 32% year-to-date, outperforming other major automotive manufacturers. But the forward P/E indicates that the upside has been exhausted for now.
  • This can change if the company releases robust FY25 forecasts, after expectations of strong revenue growth and improved margins. The performance of BEVs would be particularly insightful to note.
  • Toyota has big plans for the segment, which it has lagged in so far. But it promises more models, longer-range batteries, faster charging times and stylish design.
  • It has already launched two new BEV models in 2024 and has ambitious expansion plans going forward as well, which are worth watching.

Toyota motor, dealership facade

rep0rter

Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) stands out among the biggest five automotive manufacturers by market capitalisation in how much its price has risen year-to-date. TM is up by 32% compared with the second-fastest growing Mercedes-Benz Group AG (

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
2.09K Followers

Manika Premsingh is a macroeconomist converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking, and investment banking. Manika received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business in recognition of her work as an entrepreneur while running her own research firm.

She is a contributor to the investing group Green Growth Giants where she shares weekly actionable research, interview content with company executives, live portfolios, and live chat. All in service of investing in the fast-growing green economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News