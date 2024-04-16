rep0rter

Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) stands out among the biggest five automotive manufacturers by market capitalisation in how much its price has risen year-to-date. TM is up by 32% compared with the second-fastest growing Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCPK:MBGAF) at 16.3% (see chart below).

Yet, its GAAP forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio at 10.5x is nowhere near the highest among this set of stocks. It's way lower than Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), which has arguably been overvalued for a while now, but it's also lower than that of the German Porsche (OTCPK:DRPRY) at 16.7x. By comparison, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis N.V. (STLA) are at 6.4x and 4.2x respectively.

Biggest 5 Auto Stocks by Market Cap, Price Returns, YTD (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The question now is whether there's further upside to TM. To assess this, here I take a closer look at its fundamentals, particularly as it readies to release its final quarter (Q4 FY24, full year ending March 2024) and full year FY24 results early next month. But before that, let's take a longer-term perspective on the stock based on its plans for battery electric vehicles [BEVs], which it has lagged behind on so far.

BEVs in focus

Just 1% of its sales for the first nine months of 2023 (9m FY24) stem from pure-play EVs and until then, it had just one BEV model, the bZ4X. However, that's changing. First, for the full year FY24, the share of BEVs is expected to inch up even more to 1.1%, which might not sound like much, but it's a 0.7 percentage point increase from FY23.

This increased share is expected to be driven by a notable growth expectation for BEVs of 216% in FY24, compared with a forecast of 6.4% for total sales. Of course, the BEVs' low base makes growth bigger, but even then, if the segment continues to grow fast, its revenue contribution will rise too.

More models launched

The likelihood of sustained growth is definitely present. The company's flagship BEV, bZ4X, posted its best-ever March quarter. Moreover, the company introduced two new BEVs, Proace Verso and Proace City, during the quarter in February. The Verso was earlier a diesel model, but that has now been phased out, indicating the company's increasing pivot towards electrification.

The future of Toyota's BEVs

Beyond 2024, the future looks good too. Toyota promises six dedicated BEVs by 2026 and promises to release BEVs that are "entirely different from those of today" by then. Their highlight is expected to be a range of 1,000 km, with a charging time of 20 minutes, which is far more competitive compared to the batteries today (see chart below). The company also expects them to have an "unparalleled stylish design" with its low-height batteries as per its recent Integrated Report 2023, an insightful read into its plans.

Further into the decade, Toyota aims to commercialise solid-state batteries that would require only 10 minutes of charging time by 2027-28. By 2030, it plans 30 BEV models.

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation

Tough competition

There's tough competition, though. China's IM Motors appears to have beaten Toyota to the punch, as it's already planning to use solid-state batteries in its new model, with an over 1,000 km range. China's NIO Inc. (NIO) too, has introduced a long-range battery with the same range.

Toyota also has competition for market share. Even including hybrid vehicles, it's nowhere close to the likes of BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDY) and Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) (see chart below) in EVs so far.

Source: Statista

The strengths

Still, there's something to be said about Toyota's leadership position in auto sales, which gives it both credibility and access to customers for its upcoming BEVs. And so far, its hybrid EVs, which brought in 27% of its retail vehicle sales in FY23, are working very well for it. It even marginally increased HEVs' retail sales expectations for FY24. They are expected to grow by 36% YoY compared to 6.4% in total.

The company's revenues have also seen impressive revenue growth of ~24% year-on-year (YoY) for 9m FY24, which compares well with its five-year average of 7.8%. Its operating margin was expected to rise to 10%+ levels for the first time since FY16 anyway, now as per the revised guidance, is expected to be even higher at 11.3%, even as it falls below the 12.5% levels seen in 9m FY24. Similarly, the net margin is also expected to rise from FY23 and the previous forecast too (see table below).

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation

Market multiples imply little upside

Going by the company's projections for net income, the forward GAAP P/E ratio comes in even higher than analysts' estimates on Seeking Alpha at 11.3x. This is higher than the company's five-year average of 10.6x, besides not being the most competitive among peers.

To be fair though, as per analysts' estimates, the P/E for FY24 and FY25 are at 10.5x and 10.4x respectively, a shade lower than the five-year average. At the same time, it's worth noting that Toyota has surprised analysts' EPS estimates on the downside for the last five years. So chances are, that this year too, its P/E can be higher than envisaged.

What next?

Based on the market multiples, it would be best to refrain from buying the otherwise solid company's stock. This can change, based on its FY25 forecasts, when it releases its results in May. If it releases strong forecasts, the forward P/E may well look attractive again. There's a chance that the projections might not be as robust as FY24 growth figures, though. Its big US market, second only to Japan, is expected to slow down this year.

It would also be interesting to look out for its BEV plans beyond what's already known. Insights into its sales of the two new BEV models in February would be particularly insightful. So far, the company's BEV plans sound promising, but it's up against stiff competition. How far its position as the biggest global automotive company can make up for a slower pace of movement toward BEVs remains to be seen. For now, I'm going with a Hold rating on Toyota.

