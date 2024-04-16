Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.71K Followers

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 16, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Nancy Stuebe - Director of Investor Relations
Paul Brody - Chief Financial Officer
Milan Galik - President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Peterffy - Founder & Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America
Benjamin Budish - Barclays
James Yaro - Goldman Sachs
Dan Fannon - Jefferies LLC
Patrick Moley - Piper Sandler
Chris Allen - Citi
Kyle Voigt - KBW
Macrae Sykes - GAMCO
Brennan Hawken - UBS

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Interactive Brokers Group First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Nancy Stuebe, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Nancy Stuebe

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2024 earnings call.

Joining us today are Thomas Peterffy, our Founder and Chairman; Milan Galik, our President and CEO; and Paul Brody, our CFO. I will be presenting Milan's comments on the business, and all three will be available at our Q&A.

As a reminder, today's call may include forward-looking statements, which represent the company's belief regarding future events, which by their nature are not certain and are outside of the company's control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from what is indicated in these forward-looking statements. We ask that you refer to the disclaimers in our press release. You should also review a description of risk factors contained in our financial reports filed with the SEC.

This quarter, many

