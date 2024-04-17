Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Low Risk, High Return? The Power Of The 15-Stock Dividend Growth Portfolio

Apr. 17, 2024 7:00 AM ETABT, CAT, CVX, ELS, HD, ICE, MA, NOC, O, PEP, PG, TXN, UNP, WM, WSO76 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Dividends have contributed significantly to the total return of the S&P 500 since 1960, making dividend investing important.
  • The favorable conditions for growth stocks in the past decade may be coming to an end, making value/dividend stocks more attractive.
  • Dividend growth stocks have historically outperformed and come with lower risks due to strong financials and management discipline.
  • I present a (potentially) market-beating dividend growth portfolio consisting of 15 stocks.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Gras, das ein Dollarzeichen mit einigen Blumen und Pflanzen bedeckt, die darauf wachsen, auf hellblauem Hintergrund. Illustration des Konzepts von Alternative Investments und Greenhorn und New Startup Pre-IPO

Dragon Claws/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have little doubt that most of my regular readers know that I'm all about dividends. I have invested more than 90% of my net worth in dividend (growth) stocks and written countless articles on the dividend

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
31.53K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNP, PEP, NOC, HD, CAT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABT--
Abbott Laboratories
CAT--
Caterpillar Inc.
CVX--
Chevron Corporation
ELS--
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
HD--
The Home Depot, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News