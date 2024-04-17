Webinar Replay: Navigating AI With Joe Albano And Tech Cache

Dive deeper into Tech Cache with Joe Albano now!

Now, with that out of the way, again, thank you so much for taking the time to join us today. We've all been watching in the markets, everything AI. It's been happening for a while. AI this, AI that, AI this, AI that, new language model, new updates, what's going on with countries against each other. That's why we thought we had to bring on one of the utmost experts in the field. And that is Joe Albano from Tech Cache here on Seeking Alpha. He has this incredible marketplace service, has his portfolio updates, his reviews going on every week, and he stays in direct conversation there.

So, it is a pleasure to have him here with us today. So without further ado, Joe, please join us here in the webinar. Say hi to everybody joining us. We have hundreds and hundreds of people tuning in. I'm sure, I mean, we're probably going to cross over a thousand here in a moment, but Joe, jump on here with me, and let's get this thing started because I know you have a great presentation that you put together today for us to walk through the manufacturers of chips and different pieces of equipment to the people that put those together. And then of course the end users and how that's going to evolve from there. So Joe, welcome.

Joe Albano: Yeah, thank you, Daniel. You're exactly right. This is quite an exciting time for AI and I'm excited to give you, the guys this presentation. And to make sure everybody knows, this is as much as you could talk about in 35, 40 minutes. This is not meant to be an end-all be-all to AI and everything that goes with it. Obviously, we have this hour, so I'd be happy to give you as much information as I can in this hour and I guess with that let's go right to it.

DS: Yeah, go ahead and share your screen and I know I have a ton of questions. Anybody that's watching here with us live, if you have questions, drop them into the chat. We'll have a Q&A at the end here after Joe's presentation. Joe, take it away.

JA: Yeah, thank you, Daniel. All right. So, today we're going to talk about breaking down the AI investment landscape. That's very broad. That's very big. It can sound overwhelming. My idea here is to make it not overwhelming and that you guys can understand better what's going on in this industry, in this business environment, and all the things that go in with that. So, obviously my name is Joe Albano. I'm the Founder and the Contributor of Tech Cache, which is my Investor Group at Seeking Alpha. And let me give you some more background about me.

I have 12 plus years of industry experience. I currently work as a software configuration manager engineer. And basically what that means is, I'm the guy in the middle. We have developers doing the programming and we have people doing the ops part of it to make sure that the end product is up. I'm in the middle of making sure that all that code gets to where it needs to be in environments tested, deployed, all that fun stuff.

In past jobs, I was an integration engineer. I put together enterprise software and I did some end user security. And currently I do server administration as part of my current job and that software configuration management. I have a Bachelor's degree in Computer and Electrical Engineering. Sounds fancy, is technically a Bachelor of Science, so don't get, all think I'm high and mighty. I do not have an engineering degree in both of those. I do have a Minor in Information Systems and that Major was a half hardware, half software focus. So, it gives me the best of both worlds and to understand how everything works from the full stack.

Of course, my Seeking Alpha career. I've been here 10 years, been writing since 2014. And I founded Tech Cache in 2017. And what my subscribers tell me is a very nice track record of market beating returns year-after-year. And I do appreciate all their feedback. And it has been a great couple of years producing better and more detailed analysis.

So, let's jump into what I'm going to talk about today. First, I'm going to break down the tiers of AI and what I mean by tiers is grouping them into the sectors that make up the AI industry. For example, you need hardware, you need people to put that hardware together, and you have the end result and the end users bringing that all together so that you get output, right? Data. Obviously, that's the end result. So, we're going to double click into each of those tiers. And then I'm going to make a focus on hardware, as I think a lot of these stocks have had some of the best runs over the last year and a half, basically since we'll call it the ChatGPT era in late 2022.

Many of those hardware companies were the first to see a lot of that return ahead of the other ones. And mostly because they are the bedrock, they're the foundation of the AI industry. Without them, you don't have much else. You can't get data if you don't have hardware. So, I'm going to focus on a few names, Arista Networks, AMD, and NVIDIA. So, you got some big names there and you got some smaller names. So, it's going to be quite a bit of everything from each one of them. You have some networking, you have some hardware and chips, GPUs, CPUs. So, you get a little of everything from the hardware sector.

So, let's break it down. As I was saying, Artificial Intelligence, as the name implies, is artificial. It requires compute power, and that requires an array of hardware. And that hardware comes in many different forms. GPUs are the most common that everybody pretty much knows about. You have other processing chips. You're going to need ARM processors. You're going to need Intel or AMD processors, CPUs in this case. You're going to need networking, networking in the backend for the GPUs to GPUs, and then each of those nodes to make a cluster, and those clusters making up a data center.

So, you need networking on the backend, you need it on the front-end, and you need memory. High bandwidth memory is the name of the game when it comes to AI. Nothing else will do as far as the on-die memory for GPUs. And that really, as it has been over the decades, is one of the bottlenecks, networking being the other one. So, nothing new there as far as that. And then you need storage, which is solid state drives, to be able to get that data out of storage, use it, and then put it back in storage and be able to present it to the end user.

Then you need someone to actually take all that hardware and put it together. So, as you say, some assembly is required. And in this case, that is not a lie. So, they do require taking all those things, networking, storage, DRAM. You need DDR5 also in the server to make it work. So, you have to put all that together and you have to be able to put it into a form factor that you can ship off and somebody can then install in a server rack. So, this is what I call the AI Middlemen. And we'll get into that in a little bit, but they combine everything, put it together and create a server.

And then you have the last part, which is utilizing that hardware, which becomes the output of the AI models, which you get to the software, the frameworks, the apps, the engineering on that level, the data, being able to move that around and do all that you need to do to get an output from anything from Google Gemini or Microsoft Copilot or a recommendation system from Meta Platforms on Facebook or Instagram. That all requires these two guys first in order for them to get everything out of there after that.

So, let's jump into AI hardware. As I was saying, it's the backbone. Without hardware, you don't get anything computed, data doesn't go in. This is no different than the mainframes in the 60s and 70s to the personal PC. Everything requires computation. Everything that requires computation requires silicon. And without that, you really don't have any of these, GPUs being one of them. So, you have the NVIDIAs, the AMDs, the Intels, the Taiwan Semiconductors, the Samsungs actually doing the lithography to get you that die out the other end from a wafer, while these guys design. Intel obviously does their own fabrication as well, but for the most part, Taiwan Semiconductor and Samsung, with most of it being Taiwan Semiconductor, doing the fabrication of these GPUs, but NVIDIA and Intel and AMD are the main designers of these GPUs.

And when you have GPUs as powerful as those, you need high bandwidth memory in order to process everything in the data that's coming in and going out. So, you have three major names that are doing high bandwidth memory, Micron, SK Hynix, and Samsung. SK Hynix is the current market share leader, but quickly coming up is Samsung and Micron. They expect to deliver market share as even as their current DRAM, DDR5 market share levels.

So, this is one of the most explosive memory cycles in terms of a specific memory type that we have seen in many, many decades, going back to the 90s. And these three are really only three that have high bandwidth memory as a product.

And then we get to networking. So obviously we need that front-end and that backend networking. NVIDIA, which owns Mellanox, makes a lot of that InfiniBand, some of the optical networking that goes inside of the servers and the racks that does the, basically the first communication of data. Then you have the Arista Networks and the Ciscos who are building out the AI Infrastructure behind that, switches, all the spines that are building those networks in the data center. So, without those, you don't have any data.

So, you've now processed data, but it needs to get to where it needs to go, or it needs to be there so you can scale more GPUs and more AI accelerators together to get something like a large training model done in a quicker amount of time.

And then finally, you have the storage where solid-state drives are going to come into play here. And there's a lot more names here. There's Western Digital, Micron again, SK Hynix again, Samsung again, and then Seagate, which has 2.5% solid-state drive market share. So on the smaller end, but mostly the first couple here, they're going to be the ones that deal with the storage and their solid-state drives and the NAND that goes in it. They're fabricating that, especially Micron, SK Hynix, and Samsung.

Western Digital obviously has a joint venture, and then you have some other smaller players in this. This is not an exhaustive list, this entire list from GPUs to memory and storage and networking. This is not an exhaustive list. I can easily put Broadcom on here for AI chips. They're doing a lot of the fabrication and design, or I should say, they're at least doing a lot of the design for the Meta Platforms of the world, the Amazons of the world, the Googles. They're the ones designing their AI Chips. And they're doing a lot of that custom silicon there. So, Broadcom could be on here. I mean, there's plenty of other names. Again, it's not an exhaustive list, but these are the top names that come to mind when you think about AI hardware.

Now, if we move to the AI Middlemen, which is the ones who's going to put that hardware together, obviously it needs to be assembled, it needs to be put into something that can be shipped off to an enterprise especially. So, enterprises are smaller, more private clouds that are going to require a final package to come to them and be able to install in their rack on their data center floor. Obviously, you're going to have bigger names like Amazon and AWS and Alphabet and Meta Platforms and Apple. They're all going to have, if they needed to, to assemble these servers, but that's not how it works generally.

These OEMs are the ones that are creating the installable servers, assembling the motherboard, the interconnects, the storage, and shipping that off as a final product that they pay for many tens of thousands of dollars by the time it's done. And that's what they do. Some of the players in this space are HP Enterprise, Hewlett Packard, you got Dell, Super Micro Computer, and then I have two, (Lenovo) and (Foxconn). They're not easily tradable, so worth a mention, but can't do too much on the investment side with them, but they should be mentioned because, for example, HP Enterprise will contract out some of their manufacturing to Foxconn to assemble that stuff.

So, layers on top of layers as far as the middlemen go, but this is something that needs to be said. And there's a purpose to mention them, especially you've seen Super Micro Computer moving heavily on the back of NVIDIA and AMD's launches of their latest accelerators, AI accelerators. So, there's money to be made there. So, that's why I mentioned it.

Now, if we move on to the AI Retail, we're going to have quite a bit here. This is the largest of the three groups as far as businesses, as far as a lot of what goes on here. This is what I call buzzword alley. So this is what happens when you go to or listen to an earnings report or an earnings conference call, and they mentioned AI 65 different times in 13 different contexts. Is it true? Are they really using AI? Are they making a mockery of that usage where their product doesn't really use AI, but they're kind of goosing that buzzword? Or are they really doing it and they're proving it in the financials?

Again, though, this is where the end user decides that and the financials will show it. Some of them use it for internal business purposes. So, it doesn't necessarily mean that it's me and you as the end user. Sometimes you'll see products or processes that are improved on a back-end that you're not really privy to. And this is a lot of where layoffs come into place. Meta Platforms is a big one where they used it internally for their business to take care of content moderation in a much better way, to take care of their content recommendation system for their ad targeting. They can lay off people that were doing ad campaigns manually. And there's obviously more than them, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Tesla. The list goes on and on for those that are doing it. These are some of the biggest names that are in that side of it.

Now, there's the outward side of it where they're using it for the end user or they're using it as a completely AI product onto itself. So, there's some overlap here. So, Meta Platforms, yes, uses it internally. Google, yes, uses it internally. Amazon, the same thing. Microsoft especially with OpenAI. They use it internally to improve some of their systems, but they're also either leasing out some of that hardware processing capability, or they're allowing end users to use it through a search or Google search or a Bing search, something like that. And that overlap can be confusing

So, I have some more specific examples here for end users. Cybersecurity is one of the biggest ones. So, if you look at Zscaler; data management is another one. So you look at Palantir. OpenAI, obviously ChatGPT. Snowflake, again, data management and things in there. SoundHound, a big one lately. AppLovin, another one. I mean, there's so many that you can just get into that are truly using AI for their outward business. And it really takes a few minutes to decipher and discern who's really truly using AI and it's not just a Vaporware.

We had this happen over the last 10 years where, for example, I'm going to call out IBM here who had Watson, and they used it for many years, and it really was Vaporware. It didn't put any of our processes forward. I use IBM at my full-time job. And it didn't help. And they had to really just scrap and start over. And it wasn't until now when processing capabilities and hardware was capable of doing the things that they really need to do.

So, you get less of it nowadays because it's a lot harder to fake it, but again, not too much different than the crypto boom where Long Island Iced Tea is suddenly on the Blockchain and saying their business is all that. So, you have to dig in, you have to do your homework, but again, this is a nice high level of what you can expect and how it breaks down just in the AI Retail side of things.

Now, I want us to talk about and dig into hardware here because that's the focus of this presentation. It's the highest in the revenue funnel. So, what does that mean? That means everything basically starts with them. If you want to run an AI model, you're going to have to have hardware. So, you're going to have to call up one of those middlemen to order servers. And those middlemen are going to have to call up one of their suppliers of AMD, NVIDIA, or Intel to supply them with chips. So, it's not different – it's not too much different than the Gold Rush. I'm going to borrow an analogy. They're that picks and shovel aspect of it, where those who are looking for gold are going to have to work really hard. There's no guarantee of finding it, but those who are selling the picks and the shovels, they're making revenue no matter whether their customer works out and they start a business.

Now, NVIDIA is the clear winner here and it will be for a long time. It has the most market share. Some estimates are 90%. Some are even slightly above or slightly below that, but I take 90% pretty accurate considering there's only three players on that side of it. And I called this out back in June of 2022. I called out Micron and NVIDIA specifically as AI beneficiaries. This was before ChatGPT. This was before layoffs. This was before all this stuff started going down in Q4 of 2022 into Q1 of 2023. So, my call from there is up over 450%. So, it's good to be doing your homework and understanding where this market was going and who was going to come out on top. And hardware definitely came out on top and NVIDIA was the clear winner in hardware.

AMD is the next one in line, has a less competitive accelerator package. Its chips arguably are as good or better than NVIDIA's, but to have the full package matters here. And NVIDIA crosses all the paths. It goes from the hardware through the software to the frameworks, to the libraries that the developers are using to create their AI package or their AI product for their models. And there's quite a bit that you don't see upfront through an earnings report. And AMD is struggling a little bit. And I'll get into that specifically when I cover them.

So, the next one and final one is Arista Networks. They've had success in building out AI networks. I called this out in January of 2023, back when it was under $110. Now, it's hovering around $275 to $300. And so that was another good call and something you had to see ahead of time. And that's really what Tech Cache is about. Is looking at these trends ahead of time, calling this out, finding who's going to benefit and putting that together.

So, how much has hardware run? Well, let's take a look. If I look, January 2023, when ChatGPT was on the rise and mainstream, the NASDAQ, it was up 54%, compared to NVIDIA's 500% or AMD, ANET's and Micron's up 120% to 150% and Taiwan Semiconductor up 91%. So, they've definitely all outperformed the NASDAQ and some of them by many multiples, some of them just by a few, but they have run very hard.

So, let's dig into NVIDIA. It has the highest growth potential. It still does, even after 2023's amazing 200%, 300% sales growth. I see a lot of it going into the rest of 2024 and even into 2025. It's positioned the best out of AMD and Intel when it comes to AI accelerators. I expect growth to continue. High double-digits in sales, low triple-digits. I think there's plenty of outperformance still to come. Now, it has the best technology roadmap and that's why you're seeing it show up in the financials. And really what NVIDIA has broken the barrier to was the cadence of generation of their chips, of the GPUs, going from two years to one year, which is unheard of in this industry to be able to do that.

Now, they still have to prove it. This is the first year that they're going to that. So, last year was Hopper; this year is Blackwell. So, it's the first time that this is happening. So, they have to prove that they can handle it, right? That they don't have supply chain issues or they don't have hardware issues or any bugs inherent in their system. So, while I have the most confidence that they can pull it off, it still has to be proven. So, I want to have that caveat there.

Now, like I was saying, they have the full stack hardware, but more importantly, software, because without software, you can't run that hardware. It just becomes a very expensive paperweight to the tune of maybe $40,000 sitting in a data center rack that can't be run. So, they have everything from the OS, the operating system that's running on that, all the way down or up to the frameworks, depending on how you look at it, left to right. The frameworks, the libraries, the software that can transfer things. It doesn't end.

If you're a software engineer, the software stack is pretty big. You have the scalability of those nodes. So, you have a VMware type of software that is running that, that works with NVIDIA's OS so that you can scale things. Then you work down towards the networking layer, you work down towards the app layer, and then you work down towards the data layer and everything working in between.

And so, that's why I see them as the best positioned, is because they have the whole package. And that's really what it comes down to right now. Everybody needs AI and they needed it yesterday. How can I get it into my data center the fastest? And the fastest way to do that is to buy NVIDIA and go with their package software, hardware, you name it.

Now, as far as earnings, I'm expecting them to do 25.25 billion for Q1. And I expect the guide of just above 27 billion for FQ2. So, I'm a little bit above analysts, not as much as it was a couple of quarters ago when I had several billion above and I was pretty much on point when they would release it. I know last quarter, I pretty much nailed the guidance that was expected on the nose. My subscribers can tell you. It's been pretty – I've kind of surprised myself how well, especially how volatile this entire industry is that I can pinpoint and put a model together that can gauge where NVIDIA is going to be because you have supply constraints, you have supply chain issues, you have capacity constraints with Taiwan Semiconductor, with CoWos, putting the HBM onto the chips. There's just so much, the packaging, the testing, everything that goes with it is such a variable at this point. So, I feel like I have a decent pulse on them, and that is proven in my track record.

Now, I want to go into the chart side of things. As Tech Cache has a lot to do with technical chart analysis. Now, some of you on mobile, you might have trouble seeing this, but I'm going to try to describe it for you. This is an Elliott Wave chart. And what I'm seeing right now is NVIDIA is in the last wave of this third wave. And it's taken shape as a three wave instead of a five wave structure. And for those that know Elliott Wave, typically you're going to see five wave structures in an impulse move with the trend. That doesn't seem to be taking place in this smaller fifth wave of the third wave, which has me concerned that we may not move as high as some targets into the 1000 area, but if it does take shape as this, I expect it to move into the 1,150 to 1,200 level area before we get a larger pullback here into a wave 4, which can come down to as shallow as maybe 850 or 800, but could go as deep as 700, really depending on where it tops, but I kind of see us rising, especially into earnings, it may take off here a little bit.

Obviously, the markets have had an interesting start to the week. And the S&P 500, on my end, has broken some support. So, I tell my subscribers each chart has got to be analyzed on its own. I can take some from the S&P and say, hey, the bend has changed a little bit, but this chart still is pointing up and I'm waiting for some five wave structure to take place here off this B-wave bottom in order to confirm that we're probably headed to the 1150 area.

So, that to me says that we're closer to the peak than we are to the bottom. Now, obviously this wave 4 says that there's a fifth wave to come afterwards, but I think we're talking 2025 at that point. So, I'm considering a near-term, medium-term top in 2024 once we reach this third wave target. And that's pretty much where I'm at. And my subscribers have been positioned since down here in the small 1, 2. We were watching this early in January, and it broke out above that 500 resistance level and really hasn't turned back since.

So, even in just a few short months, my subscribers have made 80% and 90% returns at the peak here just in a few short months. So, it's always good to know the fundamentals, but it's also good to know the technical chart and understand where we are so that you're not buying at the top, even though the fundamentals look great into 2025. And that really is all the encompassing methods that I use at Tech Cache. So, if you want to know more, that's what we do. I try to be as detailed as I can, but I try to be as high level as well.

Let's move into AMD now. So, as I was saying, it always seems to bring up second place, GPUs especially. Now, I will say CPU wise, I think it is very formidable event against Intel, especially with Intel's troubles. So, don't get me wrong on AMD. I think it is a great powerhouse as far as processors go, but with GPUs, just even with retail GPUs, it's always brought up second place. And it seems to be doing the same thing with AI accelerators, but still a decent relative growth if you compare it against itself, but it's not a trailblazer.

It's got a long way to go. NVIDIA has been working on this for a better part of a decade. AMD has been working on this for less than half of that. So, not a trailblazer, but again, you have a small base of AI revenue, and that can double, triple, quadruple over the next two years. And that may help it, but while it does have that AI hardware, it still has CPUs, which are in a lull and a down cycle.

The problem is, and what I see is, NVIDIA CEO is correct to say that data centers are moving to GPUs, which means CPU-based computing is going to suffer. And what that does is that it brings the other half of their business against it. So, the AI side of it is growing, but the CPU side is hurting. So, that's why you're seeing low teens revenue growth from AMD, even as they raise their AI guidance for sales. I expect they’ll probably end the year with $6 billion in sales. They upped it from 3 to $4.5 billion. I expect that guidance to increase, but with CPUs pressuring it, it's a tough sell to think that it's going to be an AI powerhouse when it comes down to the financials.

Now, that doesn't mean I didn't invest or I'm not invested or I don't trade it. Just because the fundamentals are weaker, according to me through a peer comparison, doesn't mean it's not a useful investment vehicle and we've seen that. And I can show you the chart here. We're talking from the 70s and 80s share price all the way up to 225, but what I see here is AMD's rally has peaked. So this is wave 5, a large wave 5, a large degree wave 5. So, to me, I see this was the peak. Now, there is a small possibility that this was only the fourth wave. So, this was the third wave here, and we're only in the fourth wave.

However, the rally hit all the Fib levels pretty much on the nose. The only extension that I had, it was in this fifth wave that I have, well above the 200% Fib level to the 261.8 level. That was a nice extension. And I really think that completed it, especially because of the way that it did it, which is really hard to see here because we're only on a 30-minute chart and I'm not zoomed into it. This is only a screenshot, so I can't actually interact with it right now, but this looked like a blow off top and it looks like the end of a rally happening. And you can see it better in this traditional technical chart view with an upward ascending channel. You can see it poked out of the channel there and it came right back in and then went down through the other side of it.

To me, that is a tail of a blow off top. And that this might have been the rally for AMD and it's going to correct for quite a bit here. I mean, the start of the rally was closer to about $80 a share, $90 a share. And we could get a retracement back to even further down to 120 to 110 before it becomes constructive again and where I'll get back into it, but here it really shows that it followed this channel all the way and then blew through it and then blew back down through the upper trend line and then down through the lower trend line.

So, while NVIDIA has one more rally in it from my perspective, I don't think AMD does. If it does, I don't think we're going to see new all-time highs. My expectation is that we'll see it recover to and bounce to the lower trendline channel as a check, maybe at the $200 level. So, you got $30 in upside there. Is it worth it? Maybe as a trade, but I think there's better entries coming over the next few months and into the end of the year.

All right. So, let's finish this off with Arista Networks. Obviously, I explained networking is critical to AI. If you don't have networking, you can't transfer data. Data just sits where it is on the server and can't even get to the intended user or whatever the output is. So, everything between the chips, the nodes, the clusters, NIC to spine, you got the NIC, the leaf, the spine, everything that makes up that network needs to come into play.

ANET provides critical infrastructure. It is mostly front-end. And this side of the build-out is critical, but they are expanding their use cases into that backend, hopefully with the next generation of Ethernet. Now, some light is beginning to show at the end of the tunnel for that aspect as of Q4. The CEO said that they won 4 out of 5 AI cluster wins or contracts using ethernet up against InfiniBand, which is not common.

InfiniBand generally is better as far as speeds and what it does, but it is more expensive and it takes a more niche engineer to make that work and put that together if you're building out a data center. So, that's some light I'm starting to see, I think in the 2025 is when that growth is going to come online when that new ethernet standard comes out. And again, just like NVIDIA going to a one-year cadence, there's nothing guaranteed when it comes to the ethernet standard that they're going to come out with. It may be better, but it may not be good enough. It's going to be interesting. I really don't know where I land on it. I'm going to have to see more of what the, everything that they put into it and what the specifications are before I can make a judgment on whether that's going to be the new thing.

NVIDIA obviously does have workings in Ethernet. They're not just solely InfiniBand. So that tells me that there is a path forward with Ethernet. And I think eventually Ethernet does get there where it needs to be. You can go look at Arista's last earnings call and listen to that and you could hear them go into depth about why it would be better, how it sends packets, how it moves packets, how it needs to be in parallel instead of in series. There's just a lot that goes on it in the technical side.

So, I'll spare you that because it doesn't get you too far with the investment case, but just know that there is that potential for 2025 to have an inflection in growth coming back from the low-to-mid teens of growth that the company is expecting in 2024.

Now, if I look at ANET’s chart, there's two scenarios here. One is that it also has topped and three was kind of stopped at the 78.6 Fib level. And that's because this was also a three wave ABC wave up to here. And the 78.6 level would make sense to complete it. I had a thought maybe it can get to the 100% where the A equals C, but that doesn't seem to be the case as it was selling off. These charts are from yesterday, I believe. So obviously, I don't have real-time data as of Tuesday, but so far, it seems to be that it's topped based on how far it's pulled back. And I expect it's going to pull back at this point to the low 200s. That's where I would start a new position.

If you're long, either you can exit on this B-wave bounce, or you can just hold on to it and hedge with puts or just dollar cost average in once it gets down to the low 200s because the next ride, the next rally should bring us into the low 400s at a minimum. That might be a little aggressive depending on where this stops. If it stops a little bit higher, then I'll have to adjust my targets, but for the most part, that's where I'm looking. Again, this might be towards the later part of the year, maybe as soon as the summer of mid-July.

The Elliott Wave side of things doesn't really do time prediction, so I'm just kind of sussing-out basically on how it rallied, how long it might take to consolidate. A fourth wave is a wild card since it can be short and shallow or it could be long and drawn out. This B-wave may be higher, and that C-wave may come up a bit. So, a lot to have there, but it does look like it already is topping. Confirmation would come if it breaks down below 250, but as far as I'm concerned, I'm more leaning towards this pullback, which is where I'll add to my position and then wait for the rally, maybe into late 2024 or early 2025.

So, what does all this really have to do? How do you reconcile all of what I just said? Well, all three of these guys have great outlooks for growth into 2025. NVIDIA is going to dominate. AMD is going to continue to grow revenue, like I said, from a small base. Arista Networks has the next gen of Ethernet coming. So, there's a lot to look forward to. But the near-term charts look bearish as I just went over. NVIDIA might have that last rally in it, but as far as I can see from there, it's going to fall behind and also pull back. So, it may not be terrible from today's levels around 870, going down to 800, 750 is not really that far. So, it is though, if it is going to go to 1,100 or 1,200. So, here's the reconciliation of the fundamentals with the charts, the ideas that we're going to see some disconnect between the fundamentals and the share price. That's what I'm predicting. And some may last longer in a pullback, some might dive further, but this is why I've been telling Tech Cache subscribers to trim into strength for most of 2024.

Ever since we got into the New Year, I'm saying, I'm seeing these charts, they're extending well, they're moving well, but get ready. As they go to do this, they're going to look like they're going to top. And that means it's time to take profits as it runs up. And that's what I've been doing personally in my portfolio. That's what some subscribers have been doing as I've been showing them what it looks like into the next few months. And that combination of knowing the fundamentals, but knowing the technical chart analysis, that's where the benefit of Tech Cache is, and we may see that show up here in the next couple of weeks.

So with that, that is the presentation and we can move into the Q&A portion of this, if you'd like, Daniel.

DS: Yeah, absolutely. Joe, just let me say that was incredible. I think we should change your name from Joe Albano to Joe AI, because this is so much more than I ever could have read up on. So, thank you so much for taking the time to deliver it in such an easily and digestible way. I'm sure everybody here would agree with that as well. And we have tons of questions pouring in, but before we do so, I just want to mention again, Tech Cache is your Marketplace service or your Investing Group service on Seeking Alpha. I just dropped the link in the chat for everybody to go check that out, join you, have chat with you, see your portfolio real time.

I mean, you just mentioned you were trimming positions lately. I was just reading up on that earlier as well. So, you're definitely in there keeping people updated with what you're doing and appreciate that.

JA: Absolutely.

DS: So, first things first, I mean, we talked a lot about the big names here. Maybe you could elaborate a little bit more. I saw a question about Broadcom. You mentioned in passing, but from what we understand with Broadcom, they own a lot of patents. They're very big into AI. Their stock price has shot up tremendously over the last few months as well with this AI craze. Could you inform us a little bit more of how they are a player in the space?

JA: Yeah. So, they have a lot like Arista Networks, they have a big networking side of it. And that's really where they've seen that strength. The other side that they're coming up on here is the custom chips that they're doing for these AI data centers. So, you have Meta Platforms creating their own, Amazon, Google, they're all creating their own chips. And now a lot of people think that they're competing with NVIDIA. What I will say is, it's a slight competition, but it is not a direct competition. These custom AI chips that they're doing are purpose-built for the AI workloads that those individual companies have the most of.

An NVIDIA GPU or an AMD GPU AI accelerator is going to be general purpose. It's going to be able to do all those things well. Whereas a lot of those big tech guys want to do one thing very well. Again, just like GPUs originally did, which is to do graphics and shaders and now ray tracing. So, they’re purpose built, they're not quite an ASIC, which is an integrated circuit specific to a use case where it does one thing and it does it extremely well. That's what a lot of those Bitcoin miners use and that's their sole purpose is to mine Bitcoin. You can do that, but you can't expect it to do anything else. So that's similar to that custom silicon that they're doing, and Broadcom is partnering with these guys to design it.

Taiwan Semiconductor is going to be the one, or Samsung is going to be the one they contract out the fabrication to, but as far as designing, this is also what Intel wants to get into as well, but as far as Broadcom, yeah, it is – I've owned Broadcom since it was down in the 200s in the COVID crash. And I had to start trimming once it exceeded 1,200. On the chart, it just continues to extend and it hasn't pulled back much at all, but I've analyzed Broadcom. I don't know if I did a public article, but I certainly did one for Tech Cache subscribers. And I said, hey, listen, the fundamentals are really disconnected from the share price at this point, because like AMD, Broadcom's other revenue drivers are kind of in the gutter, down 20%, 30% in revenue year-over-year. And that's holding back a lot of their revenue growth. So, if you got rid of that, and you just had the AI growth, their semiconductor business will be up 20%, 30%. Instead, it's single digits or here just increasing to low double digits, double digits in the next few quarters.

So, it's hard to really – it's an AI company, but it's not a pure play on AI. It's not like an NVIDIA. And really nothing's going to be like an NVIDIA as far as that is concerned. So, I think it's overextended at this point on the chart, but it's gone to 1,400s and pulled back. It's difficult to say where this is going to top even the technical chart analysis is like, we're just going to have to look for a pullback and wait for it and wait till it breaks some support before we can get a better analysis on it.

DS: Right. So Joe, got to ask you, earnings season is kicking off, we’re watching the banks, we know that all these semiconductor companies are right around the corner. Maybe you could shed a little bit of light of what you're expecting for NVIDIA, AMD, Taiwan Semi, which is this week, are you expecting it to cross the board?

JA: So, like I talked about with NVIDIA, my estimates have come – they haven't come down, but they're much closer to company guidance now than they were a few quarters ago where they're beating their own guidance by 3 billion or 4 billion, some astronomical report. So, I think an AMD or let me start with Taiwan Semiconductor because a lot of people are asking about that. They are at the center of fabricating AI chips, but it is not a huge portion of their revenue. And it really comes down to capacity. They only have so much wafer capacity to produce these chips. And it takes such a long time to build-out new capacity and new fabs and new lines, where it's to the tune of 2 years or 3 years.

And now they may accelerate that and they may convert some other lines that they already have to process AI chips, but again, it comes back to that packaging, putting the high bandwidth memory together with those GPUs. That is the bottleneck is the packaging side of things. And they're working extremely hard to expand that, but that's why you're not going to see huge leaps in their revenue growth. They had a great march month-over-month and year-over-year. So, we're starting to see some light at the end of that supply tunnel, but it's going to be difficult to really put the valuation and put the chart next to it where it's like, yeah, I don't think it's going to have the astronomical growth that everybody thinks it should because it's a main AI player fabricating all these AI chips. There's just too many variables that go into it on the supply side of it that hold that back. Now that might mean that their revenue grows for quite a few quarters very consistently, but I don't think there's going to be an inflection point where you get a jump of 20%, 30% on top of where it was last quarter or something like that.

DS: There was a great question that came in that I want to make sure we touch on. You broke down the three different tiers of AI's ecosystem, right? From the manufacturing of the parts to the people putting it together to the people that are creating the end-use cases. This question specifically asks, which one do you believe has the thinnest moat that is actually maybe worrisome for investors for other competitors coming in for the barrier of entry and that they should be worried about?

JA: Yeah. The thinnest moat is going to be at the retail side of things, but I want to make a point about the Middlemen. There's less technology and I say that relatively because these guys are putting together very complicated servers. Somebody can come in and start building servers, if they're on the fringe of it. I'm trying to think of a name that may not be highly involved, but they can start expanding that. Now, the problem is, you have to have customer dedication. You have a network effect of hardware. So, I think the moat really comes thinner and thinner as you go through the three tiers.

So, hardware might have the biggest moat, Middlemen might have the second largest moat, and then retail is going to have the smallest moat of them. And that's where you're going to find again, buzzword alley where everything is going to say, hey, I'm an AI, I do AI, I do this. And if you do, you're going to have a wider moat. It's actually going to prove itself and your AI is head and shoulders above somebody else's. So, being able to do that, you build your moat up. So, overall, I'd say retail could have the weakest moat, but it really comes down to an individual business or whatever that business model is. Is it solely an AI business or is it a business using AI to augment its already defined or already made products, something along those lines.

DS: So, we need to talk about this buzzword alley, because you're absolutely right. It's been across earnings calls time and time again, but we get to know for you, somebody that's in the space so deeply ingrained into AI, what external applications are you seeing that you're like, oh, they're doing it right. These are the people that are going to win. Is it the Microsoft with the Copilot? Is it Google and Gemini? What are your thoughts?

JA: No, it's going to be somebody who comes up with a solution to a problem people didn't know. It's going to have to be like an iPhone kind of moment. What we're seeing right now is where from Google, from Microsoft is improving products they already have. A good example is Adobe. Adobe just showed us a beta version of Firefly and how it can do generative fills in video.

As you're editing, it could fill in clips that you need to extend with AI. That stuff is where you're going to see more of that iPhone moment, where you get the content creation, because we live in a content creator world. I mean, at the basic level, that's what I am. I write and I create content for people to read. And obviously, AI has a lot more moral or ethical dilemmas there. Is it really Joe Albano writing that article, or did he put it in a prompt?

Ethically, I'm not going to do that, because I want you to have what I'm actually thinking and not what a conglomeration of a whole bunch of information put together spits out says. But you're going to get something like an Adobe where you have that output that actually solves a problem where somebody is like, oh, I could do my own effects now as a content creator where I can fill. So, the video they use was some deal going on with money and diamonds. And they took this briefcase and they filled it with diamonds that had just like a few of them in it. And it turned it into a pile of diamonds.

So, it looked like you had tens of millions of dollars’ worth of diamonds in there instead of just like a million dollars’ worth. And Things like that, again, like social media, it's amoral, but it could be good and bad. It could be bad because it can be used by the wrong actors to make things look truthful, just like we've seen with AI deepfakes, or it's going to enhance our movie and entertainment industry or our content creation for YouTubers and people doing stuff as a one-person or two-person team.

So, there's a lot there that solves a problem that people knew they had, but they didn't know they can solve it in such a way. So, all that to say, I don't think it's going to come from, I made search a little bit better. I think people who are tech savvy already know how to get the information they want from a Google search. I think it's doing things that saves me a lot of time like generating a fill in a video.

Something that might have taken me hours might only take me 30 seconds now. So, you get better productivity, you get a better product. So there's - yeah, I think it's going to be something more along those lines where an Adobe is going to come up with a really cool product. Somebody like them is going to come up with something where it's like, oh, that's pretty cool. For example, I could see what's in my fridge and know everything about it, which they have that already, but it's one of those concepts where it's going to make life better, but you didn't know you can make life better in that area.

DS: Joe, there's a lot of complications in this space going on between countries. Obviously China, what happened with NVIDIA and having to have the restrictions on chips and create special chips that they can sell to the country. Are you worried about government regulation in this space?

JA: I'm worried about government regulation in so much as I'm worried about social media regulation. It's really gone nowhere. Nobody can decide on it because nobody knows what it really is. Nobody can define it. You saw how long it took for Hollywood to try to figure that out and put it in a contract. It took months, almost a year, I think. And now you're going to expect governments to be able to do that and do it well. I don't think that's going to happen. I think you're going to be stuck in red tape for quite a long time. And the problem is, AI is going to build on top of AI, and it's going to move so much faster than legislation can.

So, either you're going to get an entire clampdown on AI, where you almost outlaw it unless you have a license in some regard maybe or it's just going to be one of those things that you cannot tame. And we're seeing a lot of stuff now where AI is building on AI. I mean, for example, NVIDIA is now using AI, using their accelerators to make their chips better for AI. I mean, if that's not full circle, I don't know what is. So, things like that are just, it's going to compound and it's going to move things too quickly for government.

Now, if you get a government like China, where they just might do blanket bans on things, kind of like they did with cryptocurrency mining. Possible. They're already working towards that and saying you can't use AMD, NVIDIA, or Intel Chips, or CPUs at this point. I'm sure it'll just get expanded sooner or later, but as far as the United States, I think it's going to be difficult as far as other Western countries, Europe. It's going to be interesting. I don't know where it lands, but I'm going to tell you they're not going to get it right.

DS: So, there's at least probably around 50 questions around this next one.

JA: Okay.

DS: So, if I don't ask it, obviously we have to talk about it. The energy usage of AI, data centers, the chips and everything else. Obviously people know that cryptocurrency, that whole mining process takes a lot of energy. Is that something that you're watching as well and seeing what stocks might benefit from the energy usage from these data AI centers that are going on?

JA: So, this is more of a complicated question than it may seem. GPU accelerators are way more efficient than CPUs, but we're using more energy because we have more things now we can tackle. So, there's a bit of give and take here. So, if you try to run all this stuff on CPUs, it not only would take you months, but you would have them wearing away for months on end, years on end, running just that task. You would get nothing else done. You'd have to expand all your data centers to get other work done and other tasks done.

So, they are more efficient, but the reason why people are saying that they're not or why there's more energy usage is because we're now able to do a lot more in a quicker amount of time. So, you have these data centers that are dedicated to just doing that. And that's really where you see that crossover in energy usage.

Cryptocurrency is different than I say with this GPU stuff. We're actually offloading a lot of those CPU tasks onto GPUs now, because essentially, eventually everything is going to be accelerated onto a GPU and it'd be done quicker. CPUs will become basically obsolete in the next decade as far as doing server processing. They'll always be used, Well, I shouldn't say always, but they will mostly be used for the next decade as a side piece to take care of other tasks that the GPUs don't do, to process data, move things along the bus and take care of that stuff. That's why you see NVIDIA using its Grace Hopper chip, its ARM chip, alongside its GPUs because the GPU is not going to do those things, but if they put them together, they can make them talk together the best way that is possible to make everything efficient.

So, energy usage up, I think just as a build-out stage, it kind of seems like that, but I think when a lot of that data center capacity changes and transitions to GPUs, the overall usage is going to be more efficient. And that same goes for the high bandwidth memory. Micron has one of the most efficient ones, according to its customers, 30% more efficient, I think it is. And its ability to do that can save hundreds of millions of dollars over the course of a year or five years, just in that alone, using slightly less voltage or power to it. What I'm saying is, there's so much more that can be made efficient over these coming years in technology, that I don't think it's an energy problem that we'll have to deal with of some epic proportion where we're running out of energy or something like that. I think the cryptocurrency side has more to solve on that end than the GPU acceleration side.

DS: Now, you mentioned ARM. How important of a player are they in all this?

JA: They are important because I think a lot of the designs are going towards ARM off of x86 and you see it with NVIDIA, they wanted to buy it because just like Mellanox, they wanted to have that in-house because now they can control that product and make it the best product together with their chips. So, ARM plays a decent role in this. Again, that's like one of those ones that are in that non-exhaustive list that I showed you, just like Broadcom. ARM is a big player. I think it's difficult to analyze on a chart because of the IPO.

It's too young to get a good, as I told my subscribers, a responsible analysis on it. I think you're just winging it at this point because there's not too much to go off of. Once it beds in a little bit in a couple months, I think we might have a better way to analyze where that stock is going from a technical chart standpoint, but from the usage and its licensing and using its designs, I think a lot of the big tech guys are going to want to try to implement that, especially with their custom, their custom AI chips.

DS: Right on. So, historically the semiconductor space has been this boom and then glut cycle throughout history. Do you ever think that it might return to that after this whole AI revolution settles down a little bit? Is that something we should be worried about?

JA: I think you're starting to see it like I was talking about with CPUs. Intel's pulled back on their fab expansion. I've been interviewed by Ohio Channel 10 quite a few times because they keep asking me, it's like, what's going on with the fab out here in Ohio. And I was like, well, look, their revenue and their sales aren't great because their CPUs are hurting right now. And why would they make more of something that's selling for a loss, or not selling enough of them to make a greater profit?

Not necessarily that their gross margins are negative at a long clip, but just in the fact that, well, do I need all that supply now, even if it's going to take two or three years to come online? And I think they've given a lot of corporate speak as the excuses of why, but I think that's why, is CPUs are already seeing that. We see it across AMD, Intel, Broadcom. I see a lot of that stuff on that end is just already in that trough. So, you have a down cycle within this up cycle of AI GPUs. And it's awash right now, just because of the way that they're both moving at different cycles, one's at a peak, one's at a trough, and it's kind of hidden.

So, I think when you dig down there, you do see that it's already there, it's still happening. And that's where we are. It's just different cycles for different specific products now as opposed to the entire industry because the industry is bifurcated into these two different types of digital processors.

DS: Joe, we got to wrap it up. I feel like I could talk to you for another hour. I mean, I learned a lot today, specifically around the InfiniBand versus Ethernet. Had no idea what was going on there. So, thank you so much. Everyone, thank you for spending the time to hang out with us today. If you have any further questions, go check out Tech Cache. Joe is there waiting for you. So, go join his community. They're outperforming the market this year. He's staying up to date. He's trimming positions. Maybe there's another wave coming as he was talking about alluding to the technical analysis side of things, but it sounds like this guy is the expert in the space you want in your back pocket on your team. Joe, can't thank you enough. Do you want to say anything real quick before we jump off here?

JA: I just appreciate everybody coming on. I mean, it looks like it has been a great turnout. I'm looking forward to everybody coming to Tech Cache’s chat room and asking questions. I'll be happy to get to them. If we have a bunch of common questions, I'll post charts in the chat room. And maybe I'll put something together later in the week overviewing this, maybe even do another webinar for those guys out there in Tech Cache privately. So, if you want to join that, two-week free trial, so you have no risk if you want to see what goes on the rest of this week and next week. You're not paying anything unless you're sure at the end of your trial.

So, I think you'll stay. I think there's a lot of information there. And I think you'll enjoy it. There's a lot of members there who would love to help you out as well, who provide other trade ideas and investment ideas and ask me to look at stuff. So, it's a great community we have. We're really excited about this year, even though some people are on edge, wondering if we're going to get a large correction or not. So, I'm not too worried. I think I see what I see and a lot of details there in Tech Cache you can find more of.

DS: Joe Albano everybody. I'm Daniel Snyder. Thank you again for joining us and we'll see you in the next webinar. Have a great rest of the week and stay safe out there. All right. See you soon.

