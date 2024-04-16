Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.71K Followers

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 16, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kathryn Mistich - IR Manager
John Hairston - President and CEO
Mike Achary - CFO
Chris Ziluca - CCO

Conference Call Participants

Catherine Mealor - KBW
Michael Rose - Raymond James
Casey Haire - Jefferies
Stephen Scouten - Piper Sandler
Ben Gerlinger - Citi
Brandon King - Truist Securities
Brett Rabatin - Hovde Group
Matt Olney - Stephens Incorporated
Christopher Marinac - Janney Montgomery Scott
Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Hancock Whitney Corporation's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this call may be recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Kathryn Mistich, Investor Relations Manager. You may begin.

Kathryn Mistich

Thank you and good afternoon. During today's call, we may make forward-looking statements. We would like to remind everyone to carefully review the safe harbor language that was published with the earnings release and presentation and in the company's most recent 10-K and 10-Q, including the risks and uncertainties identified therein. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statements made by Hancock Whitney speak only as of the date on which they were made. As everyone understands, the current economic environment is rapidly evolving and changing. Hancock Whitney's ability to accurately project results or predict the effects of future plans or strategies, or predict market or economic developments is inherently limited. We believe that the expectations reflected or implied by any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but are not guarantees of performance or results, and our actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. Hancock Whitney

Recommended For You

About HWC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HWC

Trending Analysis

Trending News