Learning Technologies Group plc (LTTHF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
145.71K Followers

Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCPK:LTTHF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call April 16, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Satchell - Chief Executive Officer
Kath Kearney-Croft - Chief Financial Officer
Claire Walsh - Head, Legal and Company Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Gareth Davies - Numis

Unidentified Company Representative

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Learning Technologies Group plc Full Year Results Presentation. [Operator Instructions] Before we begin, we'd like to submit the following poll. And if you give that the kind attention, I'm sure the company would be [indiscernible] grateful.

I'd now like to hand over to the management team from Learning Technologies Group plc, Jonathan, Kath. Good morning.

Jonathan Satchell

Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. Well, it's nice to do this in-person, isn't it? We've been a bit slow in coming back to the doing in-person presentations post COVID, but it's very nice to see a few people in the room and do this in a hybrid way. So welcome to our first one for about full years.

Firstly, I just want to talk about how proud I am of the business and the team in what has been a pretty challenging place. I don't know if you've noticed, but 2023, perhaps wasn't the best year for the corporate world and the macroeconomic background. But I think that we demonstrated a really solid, stable, resilient performance and well done to our people who achieved that. I'm particularly proud of those results following a notable decline in corporate sentiment in Q2. I stood or rather on a webinar stood a year ago almost to the day, and we're still feeling pretty confident about our outlook.

And that became somewhat more negative and pessimistic in the ensuing weeks, it was ironic, we literally sort of came to a

