Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JPMorgan/Citigroup Earnings Summaries: The Banking System Is In Pretty Good Shape

Apr. 16, 2024 8:20 PM ETJPM, C1 Comment
Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.99K Followers

Summary

  • JPMorgan fell hard after their Q1 ’24 earnings release, which was probably more of a function of the rally the stock has seen since its $100 low in late 2022.
  • Citi traded better after Friday’s earnings release, but the bank is still stuck with the typical problems.
  • With JPMorgan, you get a great operator, but the bank is valued that way, and with Citi you get a lot of lingering issues, and at 0.60x book value and 0.67x tangible book value, it too is valued that way.

Bank symbol with with coins stack. Concepts of the banking system, rising interest rates, inflation, deflation, and savings.

sommart

JPMorgan (JPM) and Citigroup (C) both reported their calendar Q1 ’24 financial results last week, on Friday, April 12th, 2024.

What follows is a quick summary of their respective quarters as well as how the stocks look post-earnings.

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.99K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JPM--
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
C--
Citigroup Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News