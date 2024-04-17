Mknoxgray/iStock via Getty Images

I have been wondering when the proverbial pullback would arrive, as the S&P 500 (SPX) (SP500) has been on a "nearly" vertical ascent since it bottomed out in October 2023. With the SPX topping out at the 5,265 level before retracing 4% toward April 15's lows, it has ruffled some feathers. However, the SPX remains more than 23% above its October 2023 lows, reminding investors that it has already broken above its previous all-time highs as it scaled a new peak this year. Bearish prognosticators are expected to return in full view, capitalizing on the recent volatility, as they look to dust off their "bears in hibernation" thesis. After being stunned by the force of the bullish uptrend over the past six months, I believe we can cut the bearish investors some slack, allowing some opportunities for them to apply their toolkit and make some "timely" bearish bets on the direction of the S&P 500.

While the timing of the Iranian attack on Israel could have fuelled risk-off sentiments, bullish sentiments had already peaked in March 2024. Investors Intelligence aptly summed up the caution heading into Q2 (April 2024), reminding investors with a report on April 3 that "the bulls moved higher (login needed) to 62.5%, from 60.6% last week." The report added, "That is the most bulls since summer 2021. Those lofty levels increase the danger of a retreat." Therefore, astute investors have already been preparing for a market pullback, although the timing of it was not immediately apparent.

S&P 500 futures price chart (2-Day, short-term) (TradingView)

My analysis suggests that the S&P 500's short-term uptrend has been breached. While not yet decisive, I gleaned that the market looks increasingly likely to revisit the 4,940 levels before bottoming out, indicating a downside of about 6% from its all-time highs. In other words, investors should regard the recent volatility as a momentary scare rather than something downright sinister requiring significant defensive measures, such as preparing for a protracted bear market. Why?

S&P 500 forward earnings estimates (Yardeni Research)

Forward earnings estimates for the S&P 500 have continued to be revised upward over the next twelve months. These estimates have risen well above the 2022 highs, providing a constructive backdrop to justify higher valuation multiples. Notwithstanding potentially higher-for-longer scenarios that hamper the Fed's rate cuts outlook, we have likely moved past peak rate hikes. While the outside case of 8% or higher interest rates cannot be ruled out, it's also notable that JPMorgan (JPM) still expects net interest income to have peaked, as I discussed in my recent JPM article. Goldman Sachs's "near-perfect print" suggests a normalized investment banking climate. In addition, private credit providers also expect higher M&A activity, suggesting a more robust economic backdrop supporting market valuations. These factors don't corroborate a dire macroeconomic outlook, even though high yields could still drive downward pressure on valuations in the near term.

US10Y price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

With the 10Y (US10Y) back in a bullish spin, I believe valuation multiples will likely come under more pressure. Backtesting data from Sundial Capital corroborates my caution, highlighting that "stocks tended to struggle when yields across the curve broke out on a medium-term basis." My price action analysis on the 10Y suggests that the bullish uptrend has decisively broken out and, therefore, could intensify the market's pullback if yields continue to surge.

Energy investors looking for the >$100 oil price level might want to be careful with what they wish for. We learned in 2022 that such abrupt volatility only ended in tears when energy prices spiked across crude oil (CL1:COM) (CO1:COM) and natural gas (NG1:COM). Investors chasing the upside late were left to deal with potentially significant losses as the surge fizzled out. Moreover, the recent uptick in oil prices might attract OPEC+ back to the fray with its surplus capacity following its previous cuts. Hence, I believe investors should recognize that the market has sufficient levers to prevent the oil play optimism from being taken out of context to the over-optimistic levels that we experienced in early 2022. In other words, we shouldn't expect an excessively hawkish outlook driven by "runaway" energy prices that could unhinge the peak rates thesis in 2024.

With the SPX still valued at a forward normalized earnings multiple of about 20x, it's still well above its 10Y average of 17.4x. However, it's not excessive, given that we are in a bull market. We are definitely not in a bear market (in case anyone is still "delusional") and are still far from one. Why should investors be concerned with a bear market when earnings estimates are still moving upward? With the Fed looking to reduce rates sometime this year, it should bolster the market's outlook. However, it also makes sense to suggest that the market has likely priced in (at least partially) that possibility. Therefore, I have confidence that we should assess robust buying support at the 4,940 level, which should underpin the ongoing bull run toward another new high in 2024.

However, we should never say never. A decisive breakdown below the 4,940 level could heap more pain and even force a further panic selloff toward SPX's October lows before leveling off. In that case, the S&P 500's April 2024 highs should mark the year's highs, and we might need to be careful about entering the next bear market. However, that's not my base case for now.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing, unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!