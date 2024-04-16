JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Overview

In an environment of rising costs across the board, people are looking for ways to save money any way that they can. Food continues to be an area where a large portion of Americans continue to feel the impact of the price increases. Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) and other fast food places alike used to be the place that people went to eat out for a relatively affordable price. While that still seems to be true, sales volume in the restaurant sector is decreasing. This has been a tough environment for business to thrive between the higher interest rates, tightening consumer spend, and rising inflation.

Wendy's caught my attention because the price has come down from its typical range between $20 and $22 per share. The price decrease has caused the dividend yield to spike and now sits at a historically high 5.3% yield. For reference, the average dividend yield over the last four-year period was only 2.5%. Wendy's isn't really know to be a great choice for dividend growth investors because of the lack of consistent long-term growth and the high payout ratio. I love collecting income from these 'every day' type of business that we see all the time. This caused me to take a dive into WEN to research whether or not this would make for an attractive entry point despite the macro challenges.

There are currently over 7,240 Wendy's locations operating within the US. Of this number, 5,627 are operated by franchisees. The company does have international exposure, with locations operating in 32 foreign countries. To conceptualize the scale of operations, McDonald's (MCD) has over 13,540 locations in the US alone in comparison. The company recognizes three different segments as part of its operations:

Wendy's US - focuses on the operations and franchising of restaurants and pulls revenue from sales at company operated restaurants, royalties, and franchise fees. Wendy's International - focuses on operations and franchises that are outside the US. Global Real Estate & Development - includes real estate activity within company owned sites and sites leased from third parties.

If we compare the total return metric of WEN against some relevant peers, we can see the underwhelming performance. WEN has certainly failed to capture the same upside as some peers, but the price range of WEN has managed to stay pretty predictable by staying in a pretty close range around the $20 per share mark.

Financials

Over the most recent Q4 earnings report, WEN reported growth in total revenue, operating profit, and free cash flow. The total revenue growth was due to higher sales at company operated restaurants, increases in franchise royalty, and higher sales volume due to increased spend on advertising. WEN did well managing things since the pandemic by taking advantage of margins and efficiently managing cash.

For example, there was a decrease in general and administrative expenses due to a decrease in employee compensation and headcount. They also managed to increase operating profit margins by eliminating advertising spend towards breakfast items. As a result of this efficient management, free cash flow increased.

Additionally, systemwide sales growth showed decreases year over year for the US, international, and global. Same restaurant sales growth has also slowed down a bit, with the international market seeing the biggest impact. While each of these segments did still show growth, the growth is slow. This can likely be attributed to the unfavorable market conditions. The fast food industry as a whole saw a decreased level of traffic to their locations over the last quarter. For example, traffic to fast food restaurants has dipped 2.5% industry-wide. Wendy's and other fast food companies have offset this lowered sales volume by increasing prices.

However, I do think that management has been using this time of lowered volume as efficiently as possible. As I previously mentioned, they cut down on expenses from SG&A, but they also simultaneously invested in the modernization and efficiency of the business. The first investment for this year was $15M towards the support of dividend growth through their mobile app. Expanding on this source of revenue follows the path of more popular chains like MCD, that continue to see larger amounts of revenue originate from mobile orders. Wendy's actually grew their digital sales from only $250M in 2019, up to almost $2B in 2023.

You can see how some of WEN locations now have dedicated spots for mobile order pickup. They have also committed $30M towards the rollout of digital menu boards across company operated locations across the US. While these capital expenditures may not necessarily grow the business, they do make them more modern looking and can add to curbside appeal to re-attract previous customers.

In terms of growth sources for their financials, they seem to be leaning on the breakfast segment to drive more revenue. The thought process here is that the breakfast segment offers more margin acceleration opportunities since they do not have to add a large amount of additional labor. Management also plans to invest $50M, split evenly between the US and Canada markets, to amplify growth of the segment. We received further confirmation of this on their last earnings call:

We expect our investment and plans will drive a 50% increase in weekly U.S. breakfast sales per restaurant over the next two years as we charge forward on our journey towards earning our breakfast day part fair share of approximately $6,000 weekly per restaurant. We also have plans in place to double down on what makes Wendy's brand iconic. - Kirk Tanner, President and Chief Executive Officer

Dividend

The dividend growth of Wendy's has been a bit sporadic, starting back from the pandemic in 2020 where the dividend was cut in an effort to preserve cash. Given the circumstances at the time, this is totally acceptable. However, growth since then has been hard to predict. This is old news, but I feel the need to mention it since it isn't every day that you see a raise this large. Wendy's previously raised their dividend by 100% in January 2023.

As of the latest declared quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, the current dividend yield is now 5.3%. So, as you can see, there was no raise announced so far, which is a bit disappointing. On the earnings call, management stated that they expect a $1 dividend for the year of 2024, so it seems that they are staying conservative with the growth.

With the current macro challenges, it will be interesting to see if WEN is able to continue growing the dividend with large increases after 2024 ends. We can see that the dividend has increased by a total of 150% over the last year, even when taking the cut of 2020 into account. The dividend has increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 18.07% over the last decade. However, looking at the dividend payout ratio of 103%, I do not think this kind of growth is likely.

I'd like to revisit, after the next earnings report, see the progress on the decrease of this payout ratio. This means that WEN is dipping into its retained earnings to pay the dividend at the moment. While I don't expect this to continue, there is a risk here if this goes on for a prolonged period of time.

Management did implement a share repurchase plan that still has funds to be used in 2024. As of the last earnings report, there is $310M remaining that will be allocated towards this repurchase agreement. However, the authorization for these repurchases expires in February 2027. Therefore, we may be waiting for an extended period of time before we see any of this plan initiated.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, the price now seems to be trading at the low end of its recent historical range. We are now nearing a 5-year low, and entry may seem attractive here. For instance, WEN current trades at a price to earnings ratio of 19.18x. This is a severe discount from the 5-year average P/E ratio of 29.33x. In addition, the average Wall St. price target sits at $21 per share, which represents a potential upside of 12% from the current price level. The highest listed price target sits at $29 per share.

By running a dividend discount calculation, we can determine an estimated fair stock value to see if it aligns with the analyst's price targets. By first compiling all of the annual dividend payout amounts, we can determine the average growth. We can see that the prior 100% raise really throws off the average growth amount, though. Forward EBITDA growth sits at 4.34% while the 5-year average EBITDA growth sits at 5.6%. Therefore, I've averaged these two together to get an expected growth rate of 5%. This aligns with management expectation as well as since they project a global systemwide sales growth between 5% and 6%.

I determined an estimated fair stock price of $22.89 per share. While this sits slightly above the Wall St. average, it comes pretty close to being aligned. This estimated fair price value of $22.89 represents a potential upside of 22%. When you combine this with the high dividend yield of 5.3%, there is potential here for a high level of return. Even if the price never breaks the range above $23 per share, entry here would still set you up for a solid short-term return should market conditions improve for WEN.

The price recovering back to the higher end of the range is very likely when you consider the company's outlook for 2024. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to land between $535M and $545M. Free cash flow is expected to grow to a total between $280M - $290M, which would be a sizeable bump from the current FCF level of $274M. This additional cash flow could then be allocated for additional share repurchases and other capital expenditures to fuel further growth within the business.

Vulnerabilities

Wendy's remains highly vulnerable to consumer spending during times of economic uncertainty. If the US were to get plunged into a recession, sales volume across all locations will likely continue to decrease. This will ultimately impact earnings and total net income. While WEN has $345M in cash from operations available, this total may not leave the company with a sufficient level of cash to cover expenses.

The dividend payout ratio is already over 100% at the moment, which is also a red flag. For comparison, MCD's dividend payout ratio is 53%, Yum Brands' (YUM) payout ratio is 48%, and Starbucks' (SBUX) payout ratio is 60%. Therefore, there is a real threat at this level for the dividend to be cut before the end of 2024 if conditions do not improve. It doesn't help that WEN also has a high level of debt. The last earnings report revealed that they have close to $3B in long-term debt and an interest coverage ratio of 2.45x. The sector median interest coverage ratio is about 7.11x. This leaves me to believe that the prior 100% dividend increase was a bit too dramatic and will ultimately lead to a decrease down the road to help build a better cash position.

In addition, WEN has not made any meaningful growth in the percentage of market share they have in the fast food category. WEN currently has a market share percentage of 2.18%. For reference, MCD has a market share percentage of 25% and SBUX has a market share of 36%. I do not think WEN has made any impactful changes to their menu items or any high-profile partnerships to help drive growth. Until they do, I stay cautious to commit to any type of long-term position.

Takeaway

Wendy's is currently trading below its usual price range. As a result, a dividend discount calculation resulted in a fair price estimated of $22.89 per share. This would represent a potential upside of 22%. In addition, the high dividend yield of 5.3% makes entry here very tempting. However, WEN doesn't have an established long-term dividend track record that instills confidence for a long-term commitment. In addition, the company has a high level of debt and a relatively low-interest coverage ratio. The company is investing into the business ventures that can help modernize and cater to the digital revenue stream, but the business lacks any impactful new additions or partnerships that can drive growth to the next level. Therefore, I rate Wendy's as a Hold as I believe there may be a short-term upside in price movement, however financials leave a bit more to be desired.