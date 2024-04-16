Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 16, 2024 10:56 PM ETCXApp Inc. (CXAI) Stock, CXAIW Stock
CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Q4 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call April 17, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Khurram Sheikh - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the CXApp Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO. You may begin.

Khurram Sheikh

Thank you, operator. Thank you, everyone, for joining the quarterly earnings call for CXAI. I plan to discuss CXAI's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 and for the full year 2023 as well. I will also provide an overall business update on our progress in shaping the future work and creating transformative employee experiences.

I want to first start off by thanking everybody for joining the call. I know that unfortunately, yesterday, there was a hiccup with our webcast system, which has nothing to do with the company, but the webcast provider we were working with, unfortunately, the system was down. And because this was such an important call, sharing the results for Q4, as well as the full year, and some really exciting announcements we want to make, we decided to do it today. And we really appreciate your patience in that.

By now, everyone should have access to our earnings PR announcement that went out on the wire a few minutes ago. This information will also be found on our website, www.cxapp.com.

So now I'm going to move to the next two slides which you can review at your leisure. This is the disclosure statements or disclaimer statements.

Okay. Well, dear shareholders, today is an exciting day for our company as we announce the strategic rebranding from CXApp to CXAI, pronounced Sky. It

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
