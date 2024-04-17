JHVEPhoto

Some may be surprised that Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) is still relevant during the streaming age, but I am surprised how they have held their ground. I remember when satellite radio was the next big thing for automobiles and boats, but that was just over 2 decades ago. Since then, fierce competition has come into play, and consumers have countless options for audio content. From audiobooks to music and everything in-between there is an app and a service, and SIRI has been living in that in-between category as it's built a 360 degree service that offers music, sporting events and talk shows, news coverage, podcasts, original shows, and more. Over the past decade, shares of SIRI haven't done much as they more than doubled from 2014 into 2018, traded sideways for a bit, then plummeted, returning 4.95% prior to factoring the dividend. SIRI has had a fragmented ownership structure, and the shareholders of SIRI directly only own 16% of the company, while Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMA) owns 84%. Late last year LSXMA and SIRI announced a transaction where a combination of both entities would occur to create a new public company and simplify the ownership structure through one series of shares. I am not expecting much in the short term, but after the deal closes, SIRI could become much more interesting, and it's currently on my radar. I think you will be surprised at how profitable SIRI is, and there could be an opportunity on the horizon.

Seeking Alpha

The risks regrading investing in SIRI

There are several risks to consider when thinking about the future of SIRI. The first for me is competition, as the depth of content continues to expand across different services. Based on my own experience, I tend to listen to content while in transit, which can be 1 ½ to 2 hours per day. The number of options has become limitless without considering SIRI because the content is continuously being updated. Think about the different services we have access to, including Amazon Music, iTunes, Apple Podcast, Spotify (SPOT), Audible, YouTube, etc. The days of waiting for new music to be published for content are long over, and there are new podcasts every day, while more and more books have audio versions. When you think about the amount of content on YouTube that is created each day that you can listen to, from sports analysis to news commentary, it seems like a miracle that SIRI is still relevant. We have watched the content space outside of traditional TV programming evolve, and SIRI faces not just competitive headwinds from free traditional radio, but also from evolving streaming services, as many Americans have unlimited data with their mobile plans.

While competition is a tremendous risk factor, so is the economy. While the traditional aspect of inflation and rising prices can put a strain on the consumer, there is a second aspect as the costs of business also increases. When resources become tighter, and individuals look at where to cut from their budget, discretionary items are almost always at the top of the list. Outside of the consumer, there are major corporations behind streaming services, and talent is getting more expensive. As companies such as SPOT throw large amounts of money around to attract talent, SIRI could face increased costs that compress margins as they compete to keep a robust content platform operating. In the end, the service with the best offerings will traditionally win, and SIRI faces business risk as it becomes more costly to run. Over the past decade SIRI has seen its cost of revenue increase YoY and is more than doubled from $2.1 billion in 2014 to $4.57 billion in 2023.

The transaction to simplify the ownership structure between LSXMA and SIRI

On December 12th, 2023, LSXMA and SIRI announced that both entities would be combined to simplify the ownership structure into one entity, New SiriusXM. The current structure is complex as Liberty Media Corporation has three ticker symbols and owns 84% of the total common shares of SIRI, while current shareholders of SIRI actually only own 16% of the company. The joint press release from LSXMA and SIRI can be read by clicking here. Both management teams believe that the combination of both entities will be a positive benefit to both existing shareholder basis as it will provide strategic flexibility and improve trading liquidity as all outstanding shares of SIRI stock will be held under one organization.

A redemptive split-off will be used to separate Liberty and LSXM as it creates a new subsidiary named SplitCo. During the split-off, the shareholders of the three classes of Liberty Media Corporation shares will receive shares of the new entity in exchange for their existing shares. The SplitCo company will merge with SirisXM, and the shareholders of SIRI will receive shares on a one-to-one basis for their existing SIRI shares. After transaction fees and other expenses, the SIRI price that will be used is $4.23, as this was the 20-day consecutive volume weighted average the day prior to Liberty filing the 13D for the transaction. Based on the transaction details, after the net liability share adjustment, if everything stays the way it was outlined, the intended ratio was estimated to be 8.4 shares of the new SiriusXM company for each Liberty Media Corporation share held.

SiriusXM

What's interesting is that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) has drastically increased their ownership in both SIRI and LSXMA in Q4 2023 (Berkshire 13-F filing). BRK.B increased its ownership in SIRI by over 300% and in LSXMA by over 50%. Normally, I don't buy positions based on what individuals or funds do, but I find it very interesting that BRK.B increased their positions significantly on both sides of the trade. I am not going to read too much into it, but I wanted to point this out for anyone who wanted to look more into it. Someone at BRK.B must like the scenario and see an opportunity. My guess is that they are bullish on the future and are adding exposure to both sides of the trade to benefit no matter what the exchange ratio becomes.

Whale Wisdom

Why I am getting interested in SIRI after the sharp decline and what it would take for me to enter a position

There are two reasons why I am stating to get interested in SIRI. After the combination of companies, it could be a takeover target, and because of the valuation. From a content standpoint, I think that SIRI could be a takeover target for a number of corporations, including Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) or Netflix (NFLX). I don't think SPOT would be interested, I could be wrong, but I will explain why when I go through the valuation. SIRI has a tremendous amount of original content, including exclusive shows and podcasts, but its real power lies in its sports content. SIRI has deals with the NFL, NBA, MLB, PGA, and NASCAR. We have seen a bigger push into live sports with GOOGL, AMZN, and AAPL, but now NFLX is jumping into the ring with the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight this summer. Each of these platforms has its own apps with streaming capabilities, and embedding the content from SIRI would provide a much larger offering for existing customers and potential customers. SIRI has 34 million paid subscribers with a 1.6% churn rate, which means that its customers are certainly satisfied with the current service. SIRI is also able to capture ad revenue and generated $1.76 billion from advertising revenue on top of their $6.87 billion in subscription revenue during 2023. From a business standpoint, an acquisition could make sense for a larger company that already has a streaming platform, as SIRI could be an extension of content and revenue generation. It would also expand a company's foothold in sports, which is becoming more of a battleground.

SiriusXM

When I looked at SIRI from a financial aspect, I am shocked at the valuation.

When I go through the financials, SIRI gets more interesting, especially for a company that doesn't get much publicity. In 2023, SIRI generated $8.95 billion of revenue and captured the lion's share from $6.87 billion in subscriptions and $1.76 billion in advertising. SIRI operates at a 48.98% gross profit margin as it generated $4.39 billion in gross profit. From a profitability standpoint, SIRI has an operating margin of 22.65%, as they generated $2.03 billion in operating income. Their top-line earnings in the form of EBITDA came in at $2.58 billion, which was a 28.84% margin. SIRI drove $1.2 billion in free cash flow (FCF) and $1.26 billion in net income for the 2023 fiscal year, which is a healthy level of profitability as more than 10% of its revenue is driven to the bottom line.

SiriusXM

SIRI's profitability has allowed them to be generous through their capital allocation program. Over the past decade, SIRI repurchased 1.74 billion shares, which was 31.16% of the company's total shares. In addition to buybacks, SIRI implemented a dividend program and paid a dividend of $0.11, which is a 3.35% yield per share. SIRI has grown the dividend for the previous 7 years. The transaction outline for Liberty Media and SIRI indicated that SIRI has returned $4.4 billion to shareholders, and after the merger occurs, there will not be a change to the dividend policy. They will likely place less of a focus on repurchases until their leverage target in the low to mid 3x range is achieved based on Adjusted EBITDA.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

When I compare SIRI to SPOT, it's crazy that the market caps are this drastically different. I get it. SIRI isn't really growing at the top-line while SPOT continues to be a rocketship, but its profitability is significantly less than that of SIRI. SPOT has a market cap of $59.12 billion, which is 388% larger than SIRI's market cap of $12.12 billion. SIRI also produces 61.62% of the revenue that SPOT generates, but SIRI is producing more profitability in every metric. SPOT lost money on an operating level, generated $11 million in EBITDA, and lost -$587.3 million in net income. The only profitability measure that SPOT even comes close to SIRI with is their FCF, which they generated $744.1 million in 2023. SIRI trades at a 1.35x P/S multiple, a 4.69x P/EBITDA multiple, and 10.10x its FCF. SPOT trades at 4.04x sales, 5,374.30x EBITDA, and 79.45x FCF. While SIRI doesn't have the top-end growth that SPOT has, it's generating much more profitability and looks undervalued based on its ability to buy back shares and boost EPS.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

I am putting SIRI on my watchlist as I am getting a lot more interested in this company. I would like to see some finalized data on the merger with Liberty Media, go over the combined entity's financials, and see all of the debt maturities, but they did say in the transaction details that the New SiriusXM entity would have no bond maturities with $2 billion in liquidity. BRK.B is certainly interested, and it makes me feel that they see something that others may be missing. Ultimately, SIRI looks like it could be an acquisition target in the future once the corporate structure is simplified, and based on a profitability standpoint, I think its shares are undervalued. Shares have dropped off a cliff recently, so I want to see what is said on the next quarterly earnings report, but I am keeping a close eye on them as this could be a cigar butt with a lot more puffs than some may anticipate.