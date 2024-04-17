Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FLEX LNG: Bet On Resilient Demand For LNG Carriers

Apr. 17, 2024 12:32 AM ETFLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Stock
Summary

  • India and China drive global LNG demand growth. On the other hand, LNG exports are increasing across major exporters.
  • Despite the high order book, LNG shipping still offers upside potential. 93% of the incoming ships are booked, plus many LNG carriers with steam turbines will be redelivered in 24/25.
  • The steamers will slowly go out of service, leaving place for the vessels with last-generation engines.
  • FLNG realized adequate revenue and income growth, though disappointing net income and EPS. The company keeps a healthy balance sheet with ample liquidity; the next debt maturity is in 2028.
  • Given FLNG fleet quality, robust liquidity position, and attractive dividends, I give a Buy rating.
Note: I previously covered FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) in February. I extensively discussed the LNG market and LNG carrier propulsion systems (steamers vs. MEGA/MEGI and X-DF). I reviewed FLNG fleet specifications (age and propulsion), discussed the company’s financials, and estimated its value. FLNG has a top-notch

I am a voracious reader and self-taught investor. In the past, I was an accountant in the maritime industry. Now, I am a happy retiree passionate about writing and financial markets. As the kids are grown up, I have time to pursue my endeavors: growing my portfolio and developing my writing skills. You will find enticing investment ideas in KD Research that are not limited by region or sector. However, all of them share a few common things: • They are overlooked. • They offer asymmetric risk rewards. • They pay dividends with juicy yields. When I filter for new ideas, I look for at least two of the three to be presented. As an investor and analyst, I prefer shipping and mining enterprises. However, I will dive deep without hesitation if I spot a company from another industry suitable for my investment style. My analytical approach is focused on fundamentals. Do not forget I was an accountant, and I love scrambling numbers. Nevertheless, the fundamentals are not good enough to time the market. I add technical analysis to avoid being too early or too late for the party. I am excited to join Seeking Alpha contributors and share my thoughts with SA's thriving investor community. I am associated with the existing author Banks and Beyond.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FLNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

