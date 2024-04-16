Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 16, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brad Delco - Senior Vice President of Finance
John Roberts - Chief Executive Officer
Shelley Simpson - President
John Kuhlow - Chief Financial Officer
Nick Hobbs - Chief Operations Officer & President of Contract Services
Darren Field - President of Intermodal
Brad Hicks - Executive Vice President of People & President of Highway Services

Conference Call Participants

Jason Seidl - TD Cowen
Ken Hoexter - Bank of America
Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan
Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley
Justin Long - Stephens
Tom Wadewitz - UBS
Bascome Majors - Susquehanna
Scott Group - Wolfe Research
Jordan Alliger - Goldman Sachs
Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank
Jonathan Chappell - Evercore ISI
Brandon Oglenski - Barclays
David Vernon - Bernstein
Jeff Kauffman - Vertical Research Partners

Operator

Good day and welcome to the J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Brad Delco, Senior Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead.

Brad Delco

Good afternoon. Before I introduce the speakers, I would like to provide some disclosures regarding forward-looking statements. This call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, estimates or similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on J.B. Hunt's current plans and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause future activities and results to be materially different from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. For more information regarding risk factors, please refer to J.B. Hunt's annual report on Form 10-K and other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

