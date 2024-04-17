AerialPerspective Works

Founded in 1987, American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) is a US company that provides technology products, such as power controls and systems, as well as solutions, in the clean energy industry. In addition to North America, AMSC has operations in Asia, Australia, and Europe.

Having gone public in 1991 at a price of $120, all-time share performance has been disappointing. AMSC once reached an all-time high of over $600 during the dot-com boom in 2000, but performance has been very volatile. Despite having seen strong momentum as of late with the stock being up over 179% over the past year, AMSC is still trading at $12 price level today, meaning that it appears unlikely for the stock to revisit its all-time high anytime soon.

I rate AMSC neutral. My 1-year price target of $13 projects over 8% upside. AMSC has seen its share price almost tripled since last year, likely due to the relatively strong demand environment. The market may have priced in some of the potential upside, in my opinion. As such, I would advise interested investors to seek a better entry point.

Financial Reviews

YCharts

Fundamentals are mixed. Having seen continued decline in revenue growth, AMSC seems to be on track to see acceleration in the current FY. Top-line growth went from over 36% in 2021 to 24.5% the following year. Moreover, revenue declined by -2.3% YoY last year. However, quarterly revenue growth in FY 2024 (FY ending March 2024) appears to be solid so far. In Q3 2023, AMSC delivered a revenue of over $39 million, an almost 65% YoY growth.

Operating cash flow (OCF) generation in Q3 also slightly improved on a QoQ basis, with AMSC delivering over $1.2 million of OCF. However, if we zoom out a little bit, OCF generation remains a key challenge for AMSC. Over the past five FYs, AMSC has been burning through almost over -$10 million of OCF every FY. Likewise, AMSC has also been unprofitable on a GAAP basis within the same period. Nonetheless, net margin appears to have improved as well in Q3, though AMSC will expect to end FY 2024 with another net loss, as commented by the management in the earnings call.

The inability to generate positive OCF has created downward pressure on liquidity. Upon raising over $51 million from common stock issuance in 2020, AMSC' liquidity stood strong at over $78 million. However, liquidity has continued to deplete over the years, and as of Q3 2024, AMSC had a liquidity of just under $24 million. In an effort to bolster its liquidity, AMSC further filed for $250 million of mixed shelf offering shortly after the Q3 earnings call.

Catalyst

I believe AMSC will continue to benefit from the growth in demand for renewable energy projects globally. More specifically, I believe the demand for AMSC's offerings will be driven by the increasing need for smart grid technology to better and more reliably distribute and manage multiple renewable energy sources.

precedence

Smart grid market is projected to be a $167 billion market in 2032, as per a report by Precedence Research, suggesting that it is an attractive opportunity that addresses key problem in renewable energy. Though the increasing deployment of renewable energy technologies such as wind and solar globally have helped in addressing environmental issues, it has often resulted in grid reliability problems. Smart grid technology, which leverages software and hardware solutions to help improve consumption efficiencies across multiple energy sources, is meant to address this issue.

Since the deployment of smart grid requires the traditional grid system to integrate with new solutions, many public and private project developers globally have been investing to modernize their grid systems, consequently driving demand for AMSC's offerings. In Q3 3024, the management did comment on the strong demand environment today, highlighting India as an interesting overseas opportunity:

We see opportunities for our products and services as utilities address the addition of distributed power into the electric grid. We have a robust pipeline of opportunities, thanks to strong market demand, and we are aggressively going after those opportunities. We see the wind market strengthening in India, and that should translate into expanded business for us next year.

Source: Q3 earnings call

A report by GWEC further validates India's potential in the wind energy market, primarily in the offshore segment. Total installed capacity of offshore wind power alone has increased by close to 1 GW every year since 2022, and is expected to rise up to 5 GW in 2025. Moreover, if we are to account for the overall potential of India's wind power market, then the number is expected to almost quadruple to 21.1 GW by 2027.

Another potential near-term catalyst would be the increase in larger deals, which has enabled AMSC to unlock competitive cost and pricing. Considering the benefits from the larger deal size seen in Q3, I believe there is a good chance that AMSC will continue optimizing its go-to market strategy to focus on larger deals going forward. As commented by the management in Q3, the overall increase in the deal sizes have also stemmed from the company's reputation as an all-round expert in its space:

Yes. I think both are contributing factors. I think the first one is the main driver. We're now bidding in the projects with a larger scope. We're now becoming known in the market as being able to deliver all of that as kind of a one-stop shop, and that I think is helping us. But I think also a lot of the work that we're looking at are larger projects, be it on the renewable side or the industrial side as well. So those are all good indicators we think about the health of the business.

Source: Q3 earnings call.

Risk

I believe competition remains a key risk factor for AMSC. As per its latest 10K, AMSC faces different competitors across different products and technologies, especially in the grid business segment, which also includes revenues from the ship protection system sales. Though the management has not commented much about the latest development in the competitive landscape in Q3, I may expect AMSC to face more intense competition as it aims to win larger deals.

Grid business made up over 85% of AMSC's revenue as of Q3 2024, and it is likely driven by the sales of equipment and systems, such as FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission Systems), DC power supply systems, and VAR (Volt Ampere Reactive) systems. As it stands, it appears that these are common technologies offered by many other players in the market, some of them are bigger than AMSC. GE and Siemens, for instance, also offer FACTS systems. ABB and Mitsubishi also offer VAR systems.

While I believe that AMSC may have an edge in the ship protection product (SPS) due to its patented high-temperature superconductor (HTC) technology, it remains unclear how much it contributes to AMSC's grid business revenues.

Valuation/Pricing

My target price for AMSC is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs. bear scenarios of the FY 2025 (FY ending March 2025) projection:

Bull scenario (50% probability) assumptions - I expect AMSC to achieve an FY 2025 revenue of $157 million, an 11% growth YoY, in line with the market's estimate. I assume a forward P/S to slightly expand to 2.8x, implying a share price appreciation to $14.7. In this scenario, I expect the market to value AMSC higher as it is able to maintain a double-digit revenue growth in FY 2025. Bear scenario (50% probability) assumptions - AMSC to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $149 million, a 6.4% YoY growth, missing the market's estimate by over $1 million. I assign AMSC a forward P/S of 2.3x, projecting a correction to $11.5 from the current level.

own analysis

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $13.1 per share, projecting an over 8% 1-year gain from the current price of $12. I would rate the stock neutral. Though my projection includes a conservative bear-case scenario and a 50-50 probability even amid a strong demand environment at present, I believe that the share price remains elevated today, meaning that some of the upside might have been priced in already. I would advise interested investors to seek a better entry point.

Conclusion

AMSC is a company providing products and services to address problems in the growing renewable energy space. More specifically, its technologies help project developers implement "smart grid" solutions to improve energy distribution efficiencies across multiple sources while also maintaining grid reliability. As AMSC possibly looks to secure more larger deals in FY 2025 and beyond, I expect competition to intensify. This remains a key risk factor, in my view. AMSC has been in a relatively strong demand environment as of late. Consequently, its share price has almost tripled over the past year alone. My 1-year target price of $13 projects an over 8% upside. Given the recent outperformance, it is possible that the market may have priced in some of the upside, in my view. I advise interested investors to seek a better entry point. For now, I rate AMSC neutral.