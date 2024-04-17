Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The State Of REITs: April 2024 Edition

Simon Bowler
Summary

  • REITs bounced back from a rough start to the year with a strong +3.26% average total return in March.
  • Mid cap (+5.04%), small cap (+3.90%) and large cap REITs (+2.32%) averaged gains in March, while micro caps (-0.32%) saw yet another month in the red.
  • 78.06% of REIT securities had a positive total return in March.
  • 14 out of 18 REIT property types averaged a positive total return in March. Advertising REITs (+13.03%) led the sector, while Infrastructure REITs (-7.07%) badly underperformed again in March.
  • The average REIT NAV discount narrowed from -18.50%to -15.96% during March. The median NAV discount narrowed from -16.62% to-15.63%.
REIT Performance

In March the REIT sector recovered some of its losses from the first two months of the year, but still closed out Q1 2024 in the red. Equity REITs averaged a +3.26% total return in March and outperformed the

Simon Bowler is the Chief Communications Officer at 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation, a Wisconsin-registered investment advisor specializing in the analysis and trading of real estate securities. Simon and his team are fiduciaries with over 50 years of collective experience as professional REIT analysts and asset managers.

They lead the investing group Portfolio Income Solutions where they convey REIT investment ideas through access to their actively managed portfolio, continuously updated spreadsheets, and extensive analysis. Stock selections in Portfolio Income Solutions utilizes discount to fair value, price dislocations, and arbitrages to achieve enhanced return potential. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SLG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Important Notes and Disclosure All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Commentary may contain forward-looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Simon Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

