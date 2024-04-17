atiatiati

Chalk this up to another Saba victory.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) and DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF), two municipal bond CEFs, have decided to liquidate. From the press releases:

March 28, 2024 | DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Termination and Liquidating Distribution to Shareholders and Distribution Rate Increase. DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) (the “Fund”) announced today that the Board of Trustees has approved the termination of the Fund, pursuant to which the Fund will make a liquidating distribution to shareholders no later than November 30, 2026. The Fund also announced that it is increasing its monthly distribution rate to an annualized distribution rate of at least 7% based on KTF’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share as of the then current distribution declaration date. The distribution rate increase will be implemented starting with KTF’s next monthly dividend scheduled to be announced on or about April 8, 2024. The annualized distribution rate target of at least 7% will remain in effect until the termination of KTF; provided that under certain limited circumstances, the monthly distribution amount may be reduced below the annualized distribution rate target of at least 7%. March 28, 2024 | DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Termination and Liquidating Distribution to Shareholders. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) (the “Fund”) announced today that the Board of Trustees has approved the termination of the Fund, pursuant to which the Fund will make a liquidating distribution to shareholders no later than November 30, 2024.

Both funds popped on the announcements.

KSM and KTF, run by DWS (formerly Deutsche Asset Management), a German asset management company, does not appear to have put up much of a fight, if at all. There were no proxy letters sent out by the fund, nor did the managers seek to preserve AUM by offering a tender offer instead of a liquidation, or a merger with an open-ended fund. Straight liquidation it was! This suggests that DWS is no longer interested in its CEF business and would rather close up shop than to engage in further discussions with the activist investors.

Investor takeaway

Although KSM and KTF are not term CEFs, I've included them in our member's Term Funds Database as they possess a similar "pull to par" alpha from discount contraction as they head towards their anticipated expiry date. Note however that the annualized alphas displayed for KSM and KTF actually represent worst case scenarios as the liquidation could potentially occur earlier than their stated deadline.

As of writing, KSM and KTF have annualized alphas of 5.34% and 2.38% per year respectively, which are considered to be highly attractive. Note that this alpha represents the additional bonus that an investor would receive from discount contraction, and is added on top of any additional gains or losses from the funds' underlying portfolios.

The main risks of investing in KSM and KTF are interest rate risk, as these muni CEFs have durations of around 10-11 years.