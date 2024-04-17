Nikada

Introduction

I’ve written three articles on SA about Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL), the latest of which was in September 2023 when I said that its satellite network is shrinking and that the updated 2023 guidance for revenues of between $10 million and $20 million looked overoptimistic.

Well, Satellogic announced on April 15 that it generated revenues of $10.1 million for 2023 so it seems that I was a bit overly pessimistic here. Yet, the number of satellites in orbit is falling faster than I anticipated. The company has secured a $30 million investment from Tether Investments, which is behind cryptocurrency stablecoin Tether. While the fresh funds will provide Satellogic with some time to try to slash its cash burn rate, I’m concerned that the interest rate on the notes is over 10% at the moment. Overall, I remain bearish and my rating on Satellogic’s stock remains a strong sell. Let’s review.

Introduction to the business

If you're not familiar with the company or my earlier coverage, here's a brief description of the business. Satellogic is a vertically integrated geospatial analytics company that specializes in the provision of satellite imaging solutions with sub-meter resolution through a network of microsatellites worth below $1 million apiece. Its goal is to remap every square foot on earth on a daily basis, which would put it far ahead of any competition in the market. To achieve this, Satellogic would require over 200 satellites in orbit.

Satellogic Satellogic

When Satellogic listed on NASDAQ through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company named CF Acquisition Corp. V in January 2022, it aimed to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA by 2023 and have more than 200 satellites in orbit by the end of 2024. Unfortunately for investors, it seems that the company’s revenue forecasts were overoptimistic. In addition, CAPEX was significantly constrained by a high redemption rate, as the holders of 23.1 million shares out of 31.85 million outstanding shares of the SPAC elected to redeem their shares.

Satellogic

According to Satellogic’s 2023 financial report (page 45 here), it currently has just 25 satellites in orbit. Out of those, 22 are operational, two are in the commissioning stage and one is being used for testing. For comparison, the number of satellites in orbit was 36 when I wrote my previous article about the company back in September. The number of satellites in orbit is falling due to the small number of launches, as they have a design life of 3-4 years. I was expecting the number to fall below 30 by 2025 as 13 satellites were expected to be decommissioned in 2023. The reason the decrease is happening faster than I anticipated seems to be the shrinking number of launches, as just one has been announced in 2024 so far. The number of satellites in orbit is not even mentioned in the latest corporate presentation of Satellogic, which I find concerning.

The 2023 financial results

Turning our attention to the 2023 results, we can see that the company barely managed to surpass the bottom end of its revenue guidance. The major improvement in sales came from the Asia Pacific region, and it seems this could be due to the Space Systems business line which was created in 2023 and includes the sale of satellites. The remaining business lines barely showed any growth during 2023.

Satellogic Satellogic

Looking at the income statement, we can see that Satellogic cut costs significantly in an effort to preserve cash in 2023, but it still lost almost seven dollars for every dollar of revenue as sales don’t cover even half of general and administrative expenses. Also, keep in mind that the 2022 financials included $11.1 million in professional fees related to the SPAC deal. Free cash flow for 2023 was negative $64.5 million, which put a significant strain on the balance sheet.

Satellogic

Turning our attention to the balance sheet, Satellogic finished 2023 with a net cash position of $23.5 million, which put it on course to run out of cash before the middle of 2024 under the 2023 cash burn rate. The company has just bought a little more time to try to turn its business around through a $30 million issue of floating rate secured convertible promissory notes with Tether Investments. Yet, I think the terms of the deal look underwhelming as the notes bear interest at a rate of SOFR plus 6.50%, which translates into 11.81% as of the time of writing. In addition, the notes have a conversion price of only $1.20 per share, while Satellogic is trading at $1.45 per share as of the time of writing. Overall, I think this deal with Tether Investments feels like a Hail Mary move in light of the unfavorable conditions.

Future of the company

I expect the revenues of Satellogic for 2024 excluding the Space Systems business to be flat or down slightly as the number of satellites in orbit continues to decrease. I doubt that there is much room left for cutting costs, and I expect the company to start running out of cash by late 2024. In my view, the business model sounded good on paper, but Satellogic doesn’t have the funds to build out its microsatellite network and demand for its services seems to be much lower than anticipated. I think there is a high risk of significant stock dilution over the coming months. That being said, I continue to think that short selling is dangerous here as the short borrow fee is 51.92% as of the time of writing according to Fintel. In addition, hedging the risk through call options won’t help much as the only available strike price is $5.00, which is over three times higher than the current share price. Turning our attention to the upside risks, I continue to think the major one is the history of share price volatility here, as the market valuations of microcap companies can soar for spurious and unknown reasons.

Investor takeaway

Satellogic managed to generate over $10 million in revenues in 2023, but the main reason for this was satellite sales, and the company now has just 25 satellites in orbit. In my view, the shrinking satellite network is likely to negatively impact revenues in 2024 and the company could run out of cash by the end of the year. However, short selling seems dangerous as the short borrow fee rate is over 50%, and I think risk-averse investors should avoid Satellogic’s stock.