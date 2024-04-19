Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XPeng's Reversal Is Almost Here - Pending Bullish Support

Apr. 19, 2024 4:00 PM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV) Stock1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
10.27K Followers

Summary

  • We are reiterating our Buy rating despite XPEV's drastic decline by -54% over the past six months, well underperforming the wider market at +16%.
  • Based on the strategic entry point to the 100K-150K Yuan mass-market EV segment and expansion to Asia, we believe that its reversal may be here as soon as H2'24.
  • Combined with its low break-even price point and compelling XNGP ADAS platform, XPEV continues to offer a compelling investment thesis, especially given the double-digit growth through 2026.
  • Based on the projected Free Cash Flow generation in FY2025, we expect the automaker to utilize much of the profitability on new growth opportunities as well.
  • We maintain our belief that the risk-reward ratio appears to be attractive, with XPEV reporting a relatively stable book value per share, thanks to the growing balance sheet and tight share count.

Stock Market - Bulls vs Bears

spxChrome

We previously covered XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in October 2023, discussing the market's over-reaction to its deliveries to Israel as conflict broke out in the area, expanded production ramp up through September 2023, and mixed FQ2'23 financial results.

Despite so, we

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
10.27K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XPEV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XPEV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XPEV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News