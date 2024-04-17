Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Suncor Energy: Turnaround Story Not Reflected In The Share Price

Andrew Mach profile picture
Andrew Mach
253 Followers

Summary

  • Suncor's new management is successfully transforming the company from hazardous to safe.
  • Recent results show large improvements across all metrics.
  • Suncor's integrated business model makes its free cash flow very resilient.
  • An increase in shareholders' payout is on the horizon, with a large potential for dividend growth from the current 4.25% yield.
  • A 5-year projection with a DCF valuation points to a target share price of C$67 or US$49, suggesting a 31% upside in the share price, making it a strong buy.
The Suncor Energy sign on the tank at their terminal in Toronto, ON, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis Summary

Suncor's (NYSE:SU)(TSX:SU:CA) new management seems to be successfully turning the company into a better future in terms of safety, operations, and financial results. The stock price has not yet reflected this new management's achievements, and the market still

This article was written by

Andrew Mach profile picture
Andrew Mach
253 Followers
I am a former engineer who switched career in 2018 to fully focus on capital management in public and private markets.While I enjoy investigating obscure Deep Value plays, my primary focus lies in Oil, Gas, and Uranium Investing.I joined SeekingAlpha to share my investigative results with the public and to help fellow investors make informed decisions when investing in obscure value or energy stocks.Don't forget to subscribe, so you don't miss any multibagger opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SU:CA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SU
--
SU:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News