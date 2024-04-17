JKristoffersson/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Dr. Martens (OTCPK:DOCMF) published a FY2024 trading & FY2025 outlook update on the 16th of April, showing further signs of weakness in the company’s wholesale segment in the upcoming fiscal year.

I previously published a write-up on the stock on the 13th of February titled "Dr. Martens' Headwinds Have Created An Undervalued Growth Story”, with a buy rating. With the new trading update, the write-up has aged poorly – compared to an S&P 500 appreciation of 2%, Dr. Martens’ stock has decreased in value by -30% as the trading update sent the stock into a downfall.

Worrying Trading Update

Dr. Martens’ trading update communicated that Q4/FY2024 has progressed as planned, with the results expected to be in line with consensus expectations by Dr. Martens.

While the Q4 trading update is positive with direct-to-customer sales being up well year-over-year, continued weakness in the wholesale segment in FY2025 is a large problem, sending the stock into a downfall. Dr. Martens expects wholesale revenues in the United States to be down by double-digits in FY2025 year-over-year, after the country’s wholesale segment has already performed abysmally in FY2024 – the wholesale segment is down by -27% year-over-year in Q1-Q3/FY2024, and Americas have performed clearly worse than other regions.

As a result, Dr. Martens sees FY2025 income coming in with significant year-over-year decreases, as the operations have been designed for better revenues. The wholesale segment’s sales decrease is expected to affect pre-tax income negatively by -20 million GBP, and additional storage facility costs are expected to increase costs by the majority of 15 million GBP that has been realized in FY2024. With the poorer current demand, Dr. Martens also can’t push cost inflation into pricing, and foresees a -35 million GBP pre-tax income effect. In total, pre-tax income could come in at only a third in FY2025 when compared to FY2024 pre-tax income in a worst-case scenario.

The company has recently finished its Autumn/Winter order book, which showed the poor signs in wholesale demand. Dr. Martens believes that realized FY2025 revenues can still vary in case that in-season orders come in higher than expected, and that the communicated financials are expected to vary very widely. Still, the current outlook is highly worrying, as I expected revenues and income to stabilize in FY2025.

The Brand’s Not as Hot, But Still Healthy

The search term for Dr. Martens has decreased in the past few years according to Google Trends.

'Dr. Martens' Search Term Volume (5y) (Google Trends)

Still, I believe that the brand is overall healthy. The demand is still in line with a longer-term average level; previous years’ demand for Dr. Martens has just been temporarily boosted with fashion trends, and the trend now seems to be reversing back into a trendline of more sustainable demand. As such, I don’t estimate growth and margins to necessarily rise back to previous years’ level, just as I didn’t in the previous write-up. Wholesalers’ demand recovery should still elevate margins from FY2026, unless more structural issues arise.

Wholesale Sales History: Back to a More Sustainable Level

Prior to FY2024, Dr. Martens’ wholesale segment has grown incredibly well, with a CAGR of 18.2% from FY2018 to FY2023. From FY2022 forward, though, the wholesale segment has caused significant challenges with wholesale down by an astounding -46% in constant currencies in Q3, as demand, especially in the United States has lagged.

With the estimated decreases in FY2024 and FY2025, wholesale revenues are now expected to be below FY2020 levels in FY2025. It seems that revenues from the channel are returning to a more modest trend line of a 5.3% CAGR from FY2018 wholesale revenues to estimated FY2025 wholesale revenues. I estimate total FY2024 wholesale revenues to come in at -27% year-over-year, in line with Q1-Q3 of the year. For FY2025, I estimate a further decrease of -10% with the United States’ wholesale revenues down double digits.

Author's Calculation Using IPO Prospectus, Preliminary Annual Financial Press Release, and Q3/FY24 & Q4/FY25 Updates' Data

I believe that wholesale revenues should recover into modest growth. Wholesalers’ inventory balancing and lower overall demand stemming from lower brand demand seem to be pushing the segment’s sales back from an extraordinarily high level in FY2020-FY2023 into a temporarily pressured level in FY2025 – while I previously estimated the FY2024 level to be pressured, FY2024 seems to be more in line with a sustainable long-term level with the current scale of demand.

Updated DCF Valuation

To account for the poor FY2025 outlook, I decreased my FY2025 revenue estimate from 2% growth into a decrease of -5%. Afterwards, I estimate a slightly more aggressive recovery as the demand has been pushed further away. I now estimate revenues at 1393 million GBP for FY2033, compared to 1456 million GBP in the previous write-up – the overall revenue trajectory should largely still remain unchanged.

The cost structure seems to be affected very largely by slower growth, and Dr. Martens hasn’t been able to push cost inflation into pricing – I now estimate the company’s EBIT margins to be lower than previously. For FY2025, I now estimate an EBIT margin of 8.3% compared to 15.9% in my previous DCF model. I now also estimate the recovery to happen more modestly into an eventual sustainable EBIT margin of 14.0% instead of 18.0% that I estimated previously.

With the mentioned estimates, the DCF model estimates Dr. Martens’ fair value at $1.14, around 46% above the stock price at the time of writing. The estimated fair value is 33% below the previous DCF model’s estimate of $1.70. While the fair value definitely dropped with the trading update, the stock fell by a similar amount as my fair value estimate. The risk-to-reward still seems good.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

A weighted average cost of capital of 10.95% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

Compared to the previous CAPM, I now estimate Dr. Martens’ long-term debt-to-equity to be higher at 25% compared to 20% previously as the equity valuation is now lower. With no additional information on interest expenses, I keep the cost of debt estimate the same. For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United Kingdom’s 10-year bond yield of 4.31% compared to 4.09% in the previous write-up’s CAPM. The equity risk premium, beta, and liquidity premium have been kept the same from my previous CAPM. As a result of these minor changes, the WACC is now 10.95% compared to 11.03% in the previous model.

Takeaway

Dr. Martens’ wholesale headwinds are continuing into FY2025, also deteriorating income in the fiscal year. While Dr. Martens’ brand still seems healthy overall, it seems that wholesalers are now normalizing back into a significantly lower level as the brand isn’t as hot as in previous years. I still believe in long-term growth, but as margins seem to be deteriorating with the slower sales, the long-term margin level doesn’t seem to be returning to previous years’ level. The negative stock reaction was very much justified in my opinion, but with the stock fall, I believe that the stock continues to be attractively priced. I keep a buy rating for the time being, although I believe that caution is required by investors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.