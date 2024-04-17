georgeclerk/E+ via Getty Images

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) is a Western apparel specialty retailer.

The company has a large footprint of close to 400 stores and had a spectacular post-pandemic performance as store productivity almost doubled. It has quality characteristics like good historical margins, long-standing management, and international potential.

However, the company trades at elevated multiples of current earnings. Further, these current earnings seem volatile in the short to mid term, given the tremendous increase in same-store sales during the post-pandemic period and how they are falling now.

For that reason, I am interested in Boot Barn as a company, but I do not consider the stock to be an opportunity, and therefore rate it as a Hold.

Company intro

Most information below has been obtained from the company's FY23 report, unless otherwise stated.

Western specialty: Boot Barn focuses on the Western outfit. Close to 50% of its sales are from leather boots alone. Men are the largest customer segment at 60% of sales. The company also has an adjacent workwear business (sold in the same stores), representing around 30% of consolidated sales.

Western apparel is an interesting niche. It has existed for decades or even centuries and is a strong cultural characteristic of some regions of the US and Latin America. Boot Barn claims that the segment has low fashion risk because products change very little from season to season. This makes sense, considering the Western and rural culture to be somewhat conservative rather than trendy. The focus on male customers also helps in this respect, as men's styles are less volatile.

Large and growing footprint: Boot Barn sells 85/90% offline in a store fleet of 382 stores. The company operates in most US states, with concentrations in California and Texas (close to 150 stores between the two). Boot Barn is confident that it has a TAM of 900 stores and is expanding its fleet at 10/15% rates. The company claims to be the largest Western specialty retailer by size.

Data by YCharts

Good historical margins and growth: Ignoring the super performance of Boot Barn after the pandemic, the company was doing very well before too, maintaining profitable margins while growing. For retailing, a 4% variation in operating margins is not super volatile, on the contrary, it shows good execution.

Data by YCharts

Unlevered: Boot Barn uses debt very sparingly and for working capital purposes alone, and it has cash reserves in excess of $100 million.

Data by YCharts

Long-standing management: Many of the company's managers have been with the company for more than ten years, including the company's Chief Executive, Chief Merchandise, and Chief Retail officers. Unfortunately, the company does not have a strong shareholder, with management owning a meager portion of the stock, and the largest shareholders being passive investors (BlackRock, Vanguard, etc.) (from the FY23 proxy).

Expansion opportunities

Boot Barn claims that it can grow its store count to 900 stores in the US, although a few years ago, in 2021, it considered that number to be 500. Despite store expansion, Boot Barn has two other avenues for growth: upstream via private labels and internationally.

Growing into manufacturing: Boot Barn is increasingly selling more of its own products, which today make up 34% of sales. This number has climbed from 16% in 2018 (FY19 report). This is a natural movement for a retailer with such a big footprint in a niche market. I think Boot Barn has a good chance of translating its good retailer brand into product brands, solidifying customer engagement, and gaining margins (the company claims that its own products have 10 percentage points higher contribution margins).

Growing internationally: Boot Barn does not have stores outside the US, but the opportunity is significant. The Western style is not particular to the US alone, but instead shared with most rural Latin America. Mexican, Brazilian, Colombian, or Argentinian farmers do not dress very differently from Boot Barn's style: decorated shirts (e.g., flannel), denim, and leather boots and hats. In many regions in Mexico, the Boot Barn style is almost casual wear for men. Further, among these populations, the American farmer is admired and aspirational. Boot Barn could make use of that American origin to grow abroad directly or via licensees.

Post-pandemic bull ride

After 2021, Boot Barn's revenues and profitability reached a different level.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

The majority of the growth came not from store expansion (stores have grown 40% since March 2021) but from store productivity. The average Boot Barn store sold $2.5 million a year up to FY21 (March 2021) and then jumped to $4.2 million in FY22 (calendar 2021).

Store productivity is the biggest determinant of profitability for a retailer. Store costs are mostly fixed, such as rent and employees. If Boot Barn can suddenly sell 70% more, then most of that additional gross profitability goes directly to the bottom line.

Boot Barn's gross margins expanded almost 10 percentage points from the pre-pandemic average. The company embeds significant fixed costs in CoGS, including store rent, merchandising, and product development costs. Growing sales leverage all of this.

What is the reason behind the store productivity expansion? In the 4Q22 (March 2022) earnings call, management commented that the growth in same-store sales came mostly from bigger transactions. They also commented that the improvement was shared across most categories and regions.

To me, this indicates an improvement in Boot Barn's historical customers' financial condition rather than an expansion of the style to new customers. In particular, we can see that the Southern and Western states have been the fastest growers in 2021, 2022, and 2023. This makes sense, considering things like the manufacturing boom, the O&G boom, and commodity prices generally rising.

Double-edged sword

The problem with such a tremendous increase in same-store sales and productivity is its reverse. If store productivity falls, the company will lose margins. This is a normal risk for all retailers, but it's especially important for Boot Barn for two reasons.

First, the company is not operating at a historical sales and profitability level but at a historical peak. This means we cannot expect the recent level to continue indefinitely using the past as evidence. It might continue, but something must have permanently changed from the past so that this cycle would not revert.

Second, the company has expanded significantly using the current store economics as the normal. Close to 30% of Boot Barn's stores have been opened since March 2021 when the boom started. Lease liabilities and costs have more than doubled. After the boom, the company doubled its store TAM potential from 500 to 900.

If sales per store were to revert, the company would be caught with potentially unprofitable stores or a potentially too bloated overhead structure (distribution, merchandising, product development, marketing departments, etc.).

In fact, we can already see some of that margin contraction. The company's same-store sales growth peaked in early 2022, coincident with the highest operating margins. Same-store sales turned negative in late 2022 and early 2023 (investor presentation slide 11), showing more deterioration.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

How bad could a return to previous store productivity levels be? When selling $2.3 to $2.6 million per store (at least from 2013 until 2021) the company's operating margins were about 5/8%, compared to the current 13%. Further, company-level revenues would be much lower at that lower sales level, closer to $1.05 billion than the current $1.7 billion. In that very bad scenario, operating profitability would be $75 million compared to the current $220 million.

I am not saying that Boot Barn is going to that profitability level, but rather that it is a possibility, at least in historical terms. I cannot forecast how Boot Barn's clients' economies will perform in the future. However, I can consider that they are elevated and that the chances of reversion are higher than when their store productivity was at historical average levels.

Fortunately, I do not need to forecast a reversal in Boot Barn's profitability because the valuation is so high that it requires substantial growth from the current levels to prove a profitable investment.

Boot Barn's EV and market cap are close to $3 billion, and the company's NOPAT and net income are similar (the company is unlevered). Using 25% income tax rates, we arrive at a P/E ratio of about 18x.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

How much growth do we need to justify a 18x P/E ratio? Below is a simple exercise. Assuming we hold the stock for 5 years, that we can sell it at a 15x P/E ratio, and that all profits are paid as dividends, then Boot Barn needs to grow at a 10% CAGR from here onwards to earn an 11% return.

Boot Barn's simple DCF model (Author)

The above calculation has several optimistic assumptions, including the 15x P/E exit multiple and the fact that Boot Barn pays all profits as dividends (it does not pay dividends today).

So, even assuming some optimistic parameters, to obtain a decent return of 10%+ on our investment, the company's profits have to grow by 60% from this already historically elevated level.

In my opinion, we do not need to forecast what will happen in this situation because the stock presents very little margin of safety. The only way to earn a modicum return is for everything to work out great. In any other case (falling profits, compressing multiple, no dividends, which generally happen in unison), the stock investment will lead to losses or meager profits.

For that reason, I believe Boot Barn is not an opportunity at these prices. This is only a stock price consideration. The company has very interesting characteristics and potential growth avenues, but the price already discounts most of that. I prefer to wait patiently for better prices, while observing the trend in same store sales.