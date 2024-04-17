Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LGI Homes: Short-Term Uncertainty, Long-Term Optimism

Apr. 17, 2024 5:50 AM ETLGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) Stock
Fenway Investing profile picture
Fenway Investing
36 Followers

Summary

  • LGI Homes has experienced relatively material share price volatility over the past 12 months as a result of broader macro trends like interest rates.
  • While sales are subject to the negative effects of such macro factors, there's a long-term growth opportunity for LGI through increased absorption rates and community count.
  • I think LGIH could reasonably be in the mid-to-upper-$100 per share territory, particularly considering a likely release of inventory driving increased cash flow.

Housing Development Under Construction

jhorrocks

Introduction

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) has seen a relatively good amount of share price volatility over the past 12 months going from low-$100/share to over $130/share down to mid-$80/share, back up to over $130/share, and now down to mid-$90/share. I can't say I'm totally

This article was written by

Fenway Investing profile picture
Fenway Investing
36 Followers
Value investor, collector of mental models, and book lover. I'm always open to ideas/thoughts relating to any of the listed topics so if you have any thoughts regarding those, feel free to send them to me.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LGIH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LGIH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LGIH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LGIH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News