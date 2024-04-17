sdominick/E+ via Getty Images

Intro

We originally stamped a 'Buy' rating on Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) in December of 2021 when the stock's long-term trend turned bullish on strong underlying top-line sales growth. Shares were trading just north of $5.40 at the time, which means they have returned close to 50% since issuing that 'Buy' rating over 27 months ago.

However, due to some doubts concerning Viemed's technicals & the fact that Viemed missed its Q3 earnings & sales estimates in the company's third quarter last year (reported on the 1st of November'2023), we downgraded the stock to a 'Hold' in our most commentary on Viemed published also in November of last year.

As we see on Viemed's intermediate 5-year technical chart below, shares could not break through long-term resistance in April of 2023. Although shares did bottom out on the company's Q3 earnings report in November of last year, the ensuing rally could not break above the $10 mark with any type of conviction. Shares topped out in early March this year, to the extent that we have seen a disappointing 17%+ drop in Viemed shares over the past 6 weeks alone. This is sufficient technical evidence for us to maintain our 'Hold' rating in the respiratory healthcare company. As we learn later, in this article, notwithstanding all the qualities Viemed has as a business concerning its strong profitability & growth numbers up to now, forward-looking growth expectations have been coming under pressure in recent months for which there has been little abating.

VMD Intermediate 5-Year Chart (Stockcharts.com)

Growth Slowing & Earnings Still Not in Long-Term Buying Territory

Over the past five years, Viemed has averaged over 25% in annual top-line growth. However, as we see below, this growth rate is not expected to continue with 18%+ sales growth expected in fiscal 2024 followed by 12%+ top-line sales growth expected in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, forward-looking top-line projections continue to be revised down, which consequently will obviously affect bottom-line earnings growth.

Speaking of earnings, because of these sustained bearish revisions in both Viemed's sales & earnings, the company's forward GAAP multiple (for fiscal 2024) post Q4 numbers has now risen to 22. This means the company's forward earnings yield comes in at 4.55% which is not that attractive when compared to something like the 10-year US Treasury bond (4.6%+) where one's gains are practically 100% secured. Suffice it to say, that the company's bearish revisions & mute earnings yield explain to some degree why shares of Viemed remain trading well below their 2020 highs. Ultimately though, given Viemed's fundamental strength, we see shares eventually rallying higher for the following reasons.

VMD Consensus Sales Revisions (Seeking Alpha)

Technology Rollout Still In Its Early Innings

Viemed's 'Engage Care Manager' platform continues to improve and still needs to reach patients who desperately need its technology. The company recently underwent a significant restructuring of its sales personnel to reach more patients, so it will be interesting to see how the company's newly formed sales territories will fare out over upcoming quarters.

Although Viemed's technology is starting from a healthy benchmark as we approach the company's first-quarter earnings numbers (due to be announced in early May), it will be interesting to see also how much improvement can take place in the 'Engage Care Manager' platform over time. We state this because if patient care can be improved (through software & machine-learning efficiencies, etc.), and accelerated over time, corresponding respiratory therapists will be able to treat more patients (all things remaining equal), which would be a major tailwind concerning earnings over time.

Remember, Viemed reported a gross profit margin of 61.63% in fiscal 2023, but the net income margin for the year only amounted to a mere 5.6%. The significant gap between Viemed's gross & net profit margins illustrates that EBITDA numbers (profitability metric that management normally reports) are not an accurate reflection of the company's profitability (due to ongoing elevated capex needs). Being able to run the numbers, however (through accelerated patient treatment) can alleviate this problem, resulting in faster bottom-line growth over time.

Regulation Environment Still Providing Tailwinds

A strong software offering & technology improvements are one thing, but the trading environment has to be aligned and here is where regulation comes in. To this point, although the 75-25 blended rates have now come to an end, management maintains reimbursement rates will remain elevated due to positive changes in the CPI or Center for Program Integrity concerning Medicare. Furthermore, the Final rule should act as a tailwind for Viemed concerning access to care for COPD patients being expanded over time. Investors may have been apprehensive by incoming GLP1 drugs (which have been proven to reduce the risk of COPD) but Viemed's sleep business, for example, has not slowed down as a result. Suffice it to say, taking this into account along with the ramifications of the Final Rule & CPI, we do not see reimbursement rates being adversely affected over time.

Balance Sheet Strength

Viemed's shareholder equity continues to grow on the balance sheet ($113.9 million at the end of fiscal 2023), which is an encouraging long-term trend. Furthermore, with only $6 million of long-term debt, the company's cash flow should be able to bring down this balance especially if growth revisions can stabilize. To this point, the recent partnership with East Alabama Health will further increase Viemed's revenues over time, growing the book value of the business as a result. Therefore, as long as this cycle can continue (where the balance sheet does not get stretched through sustained organic & inorganic investment), Viemed simply has to post improving financials over time.

Therefore, we concur that the best strategy here (Hold rating) is to let Viemed continue to gain value below its long-term overhead resistance level. We do not know when a technical breakout indeed will occur, so we have no interest in resuming our Long positioning in the company until this happens in earnest.

Conclusion

To sum up, although trends concerning Viemed's technology, regulatory environment & balance sheet continue to benefit the company, recent EPS & sales downward revisions have resulted in the stock undergoing a bearish short-term trend. Let's see if we can get a bottom once more in the company's upcoming first-quarter earnings for fiscal 2024. We look forward to continued coverage.