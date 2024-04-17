Tim Robberts/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) recently made a relevant appointment to the Board of Directors, which I believe could accelerate new hirings and productivity. Moreover, given the expectations of EPS for 2025, potential synergies, synergies between Bridg and the Cardlytics platform, and the customers from large banks, CDLX could see significant attention from investors. There are some risks from goodwill impairments, client concentration, or failed EPS growth, however I do think that CDLX trades quite cheap.

Cardlytics

Cardlytics is a company that offers an integrated suite of solutions for advertising, marketing, customer engagement, user data collection, and processing among others.

The services are offered via the company’s own mobile application where it operates its advertising network, a user platform with point-of-sale functions that allows its clients to measure the impact of its campaigns and obtain automation tools. The particularity in this case is that the company has the partnership of other companies for the operation of its platform.

Source: Company's Website

In the case of digital advertising and product distribution channels, the financial institutions offer access to their anonymous database with account user information, and in the case of the point of sale platform, other companies of the same sector allow access to their database through agreements with Cardlytics.

There are two large service offering areas, each constituting an exclusive segment of operations: Cardlytics and Bridg. The latter is a more recent business for the company, and its growth is still underway, with the bulk of the annual revenue coming from the Cardlytics platform management segment.

This, in turn, is supported by long-term agreements with data providers, based on percentages of the operations that are carried out within the platform, previously agreed in the agreements.

The Cardlytics platform currently operates in the United States and the United Kingdom. It basically allows clients to create customized and segmented advertising campaigns based on the user data that the same platform offers.

Within these, there are different functions aimed at the expansion of its clients' products towards potential consumers as well as the development of loyalty programs and various options that serve the consumer experience. The company receives its income from the fees it charges on customer activity within the platform.

In turn, the company's partners benefit since the use of the platform, according to the company, increases the use of debit and credit cards issued by these financial entities. In addition to the already mentioned alliance with Bank of America, Cardlytics maintains similar relationships with some other important companies in the sector such as JPMorgan Chase Bank (OTC:JPUHF) and Wells Fargo Bank (WFC).

The other segment, for its part, offers data processing and access to information from different point-of-sale devices, through which its clients can use measurement functions to assess the impact of the campaigns carried out through the platform as well as access segmentation functions on certain types of consumers in particular.

During the year 2023, the company included an additional product of its own development called Ripple, aimed at advertising in retail stores and regions of all types, with a similar operation to the Bridg platform.

With that about the business model, it is worth having a look at the business model of Cardlytics because of the expected 2025 increase in EPS and 2025 forward revenue. There is growing optimism about the company's future financial figures.

Source: Seeking Alpha Source: Seeking Alpha

Management also offered several expectations with regard to future revenue growth. For the first quarter of 2024, revenues are expected to be between $70 million and $73 million, with adjusted EBITDA close to one million and an adjusted contribution between $37 million and $39 million.

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Balance Sheet

In the last report, the company noted $91 million in cash, with accounts receivable close to $120 million, current assets of $223 million, and goodwill worth $277 million. With that amount of liquidity and cash, current ratio over 1x, and the asset/liability ratio larger than 1x, I think that the balance sheet appears quite solid.

Source: 10-k

The list of liabilities does not seem large, however Cardlytics does report partner share liabilities, convertible senior notes worth $227 million, and long-term debt close to $30 million. I do not like convertible debt, but the fact that debt investors trust the company will most likely offer confidence to other market participants.

Source: 10-k

The company’s debt agreements include an interest rate equal to the prime rate of 8.50%. However, convertible senior notes include interest of 1%. With this in mind, I believe that the cost of debt may be closer to 1% than 8.5%. Let’s keep in mind that the convertible debt is way larger than the total amount of loans.

During the year ended December 31, 2023, we borrowed $30.0 million against our 2018 Line of Credit. Interest on advances bears an interest rate equal to the prime rate of 8.50% as of December 31, 2023. Source: 10-k Convertible senior notes were issued on September 22, 2020 and have an aggregate principal amount of $230.0 million bearing interest of 1.00%. Source: 10-k

The Appointment Of Liane Hornsey To The Board Of Directors May Accelerate The Demand For The Stock

I believe that the recent appointment of Liane Hornsey to the Board Of Directors may bring significant attention from new investors. He brings a lot of expertise in corporations that experienced significant business growth, and may also add valuable insights about employer branding. Given this new appointment, I would be expecting acceleration in headcount growth and perhaps net sales growth driven by productivity. In this regard, under my best case scenario, I assumed net sales growth of around 4.5%-7%, which I consider conservative.

Prior to her time at Palo Alto Networks, Hornsey served as the Chief People Officer at Uber (UBER) and the Chief Administrative Officer and Operating Partner at SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY). Prior to those roles, Hornsey spent nearly a decade at Google (GOOG), leading people operations for Google’s Global Business and became Google’s first female Vice President in People Operations. She also has held senior roles at lastminute Group, Virgin Media and BMG Music. Source: Press Release She has navigated high-growth environments, has an incredible understanding of employee engagement and employer branding, and will be able to provide key insights in connection with our business decisions and across our talent strategy. Source: Press Release

With regard to the current amount of demand, I think that it is worth having a look at the recent increase in trading volume seen in the stock charts. There is clearly an increase in demand in 2024 that we did not see before. In addition, the recent increase in google trends of the word Cardlytics is also worth noting.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Future Growth Projects, Synergies, Database Integration, And New Partnerships Could Accelerate Net Sales Growth

I believe that future growth projects will mainly have to do with the expansion of its partner network as well as an optimization of functions within its two platforms. In my view, any project for the integration of utilities in Cardlytics and Bridg platform, along with the integration of the databases of its partners in the financial sector, could accelerate future FCF growth. In the most recent annual report, the company noted significant synergies between Bridg and the Cardlytics platform, which may bring more relevant offers and revenue growth.

The power of Bridg allows for synergies with the current Cardlytics platform by creating more relevant offers, and more targeted segments, that can drive higher redemptions, increase consumer engagement, and generate greater advertiser demand. The SKU-level data allows us to bring receipt-level offers to our advertisers, enabling us to tailor promotions based on specific items and quantities. Source: 10-k

Of course, this is based on projections about the growth of digital markets and the great opportunities that exist in the adoption of advertising tools from all market sectors, whether for large companies or retail stores with regional reach in a specific market.

In my view, it is expected that the company will continue with its main growth objectives associated with the expansion and deepening of its partnership networks as well as the organic growth of its platform use, encouraged by the inclusion of new functions within its platforms, such as Ripple in 2023, or offering new opportunities for a large number of minority participants in diverse markets.

We will continue to focus on growing our network of partners by integrating with new FI partners, non-bank partners, and merchant data partners. Source: 10-k

The Relationship With Bank of America Means That Future Net Sales Will Most Likely Remain Stable

Cardlytics signed an agreement with Bank of America (BAC), under which the company expects to offer services to the bank customers. Given the size of BAC, the number of clients, I believe that future net sales growth will most likely not be volatile.

Pursuant to the GSA with Bank of America, we provide the Cardlytics platform to Bank of America customers, and as part of our services we form relationships with participating marketers and obtain and publish marketer offers to Bank of America customers. Source: 10-k

The following is information from BAC about its individual and commercial clients. In my view, there is clearly a lot of business potential for Cardlytics given the number of potential clients from BAC and the average revenue per user.

The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,800 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs and award-winning digital banking with approximately 57 million verified digital users. Source: Bank of America Source: Quarterly Presentation

Competitors

Due to the recent nature of this type of business and activities, conclusions about the level of competition in the markets are still uncertain, and the company, in this sense, says that there are no companies that offer data solutions related to relationships with companies in the financial sector at least on the scale on which it does so.

In any case, the appearance and growth of this type of competitor is expected as the market grows in the short term. On the other hand, the Bridg platform is involved in an environment of greater competition, since it is a large market for the use and collection of user data for use in marketing and advertising campaigns.

Risks

In my view, the regulations and legal frameworks in this sense are low, and the appearance or changes in such regulations and legal frameworks could lead the company to readjust its marketing strategy. Hand in hand with this, the Cardlytics platform is highly dependent on the relationships with its partners, which also demonstrates a high concentration since 80% of the payments that the company made in this regard were given to only three companies in the financial sector.

I also believe that there are some risks coming from the total amount of convertible debt, and the recent convertible debt offering. If debt holders convert their positions, in my view, the issuance of shares could lead to a decrease in the implied fair price.

The initial conversion rate is 55.4939 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $18.02 per share of common stock. Source: Press Release

Best Case Expectations Lead To An Implied Valuation Of $22 Per Share

Under my best case scenario, I assumed that the recent appointment to the Board of Directors may accelerate successful hiring, which could bring net sales growth. I also took into account that clients from BAC will continue to bring stable net sales growth. Besides, I assumed that data integration with partners and further signing of new agreements could bring net sales growth generation and FCF growth.

Under this case scenario, I also reviewed the financials reported by companies in the same industry. I did not really think out of the box here.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Under my best case scenario, I included 2034 revenue of about $521 million and median revenue growth of about 4.57%, with 2034 depreciation and amortization of close to $24 million and amortization of right-of-use assets close to $5 million.

I did not include impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, loss on divestitures, change in fair value of contingent consideration, and accretion of debt discount and non-cash interest expenses. I assumed that these items were non-recurrent, so I did not take them into account.

Besides, I also included stock-based compensation expense of about $55 million, changes in accounts receivable and contracts assets of about -$47 million, and 2034 changes in accounts payable of close to $2 million.

In addition, with changes in customer incentive liability of about -$2 million, I obtained 2034 net cash used in operating activities worth $166 million. Finally, with acquisition of property and equipment worth -$5 million, 2034 FCF would imply valuation of $161 million.

Source: My Expectations

Finally, with 2034 FCF of about $161 million, WACC of 7%, and EV/FCF multiple of 8.6x, I obtained an EV close to $1.2 billion. Given the trading multiples reported by competitors, I think that my Ev/FCF multiple is conservative.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Note that Cardlytics announced the pricing of its offering of $150.0 million convertible senior notes. Hence, I added $150 million in cash, and subtracted the new total amount of convertible debt.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Cardlytics and will accrue interest at a rate of 4.25% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on October 1, 2024. Source: Press Release

With the previous figures, I obtained a total valuation of $1.05 billion and a fair price of $22 per share.

Source: My DCF Model

Worst Case Expectations

Under my worst case expectations, I assumed 2034 revenue close to $367 million and median net sales growth of 1%. My numbers are worse than the previous case scenario as I assumed that many of the recent efforts enacted by Cardlytics could fail, including recent M&A efforts and new relationships with other financial partners.

With 2034 depreciation and amortization of about $18 million, I did not include amortization of financing costs charged to interest expense, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, or accretion of debt discount and non-cash interest expenses. I assumed that these events are not non-recurrent.

I also included 2034 stock-based compensation expense of $43 million, changes in accounts receivable and contracts assets worth -$38 million, changes in accounts payable of close to $2 million, and changes in other accrued expenses of -$1 million.

Finally, with these figures, I assumed 2034 net cash used in operating activities worth $144 million. With acquisition of property and equipment of -$4 million, 2034 FCF would be close to $140 million.

Source: My Expectations

Under this case scenario, I included an exit multiple of 5x FCF, which is lower than that in the previous case scenario. Obviously, lower FCF growth would lead to lower EV/FCF multiples. With a WACC of 9.25%, the implied equity valuation would stand at $536 million, and the fair price would be close to $12 per share.

Source: My Expectations

Conclusion

Cardlytics recently delivered lower than expected EPS, however the EPS expectations for 2024 and 2025 are quite beneficial. I believe that the agreement with BAC, potential new agreements with other banks, the integration of datasets, and synergies between Bridg and the Cardlytics platform could accelerate future FCF growth. In addition, I think that many investors will most likely review in detail the company’s business expectations as they see the new appointment made to the Board of Directors. Concentration of customers, goodwill impairments, and lower EPS than expected could bring the stock price down. However, I believe that Cardlytics is too cheap at the current price mark.