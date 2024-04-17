Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Strategy Q1 2024 Portfolio Manager Commentary

Apr. 17, 2024 6:15 AM ETWTI, CLS, DHTRF, BIRDF, CTSDF, PRLPF, NBLYF, PARXF, CDDRF, KELTF, BLKLF, EFXT, JWLLF, BRLXF, CBWBF, RHUHF
ClearBridge Investments profile picture
ClearBridge Investments
1.98K Followers

Summary

  • ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.
  • The Strategy delivered solid absolute returns and outperformed its benchmark in the first quarter.
  • Stock selection in IT, health care and consumer discretionary was the primary driver of relative performance. An underweight in materials, particularly precious metals, partially offset these results.
  • The Strategy continued to high-grade holdings and build cash for dry powder, with the elimination of three holdings over the period where risk/reward assessments no longer merited inclusion.

Canada Flag Pole Waving in the Wind Against Blue Sky Background

Jordan Feeg

By Garey J. Aitken, CFA, & Michael Richmond, CFA

Upgrading Portfolio Quality into Strength - Market Overview

After nearly two years of managing through steadily higher policy rates and regular prognostications of economic troubles, investors clearly expected 2024 to

This article was written by

ClearBridge Investments profile picture
ClearBridge Investments
1.98K Followers
ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers. We convey these ideas to investors on a frequent basis through investment commentaries and thought leadership and look forward to sharing the latest insights from our white papers, blog posts as well as videos and podcasts.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WTI--
W&T Offshore, Inc.
CLS--
Celestica Inc.
DHTRF--
DRI Healthcare Trust
BIRDF--
Bird Construction Inc.
CTSDF--
Converge Technology Solutions Corp.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News