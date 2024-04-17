Wall Street Breakfast: Is It Transitory?

Is it transitory?

The much-awaited Fed pivot has materialized, but it's not what investors had been expecting. The change was supposed to signal that the central bank finally reversed course on its contractionary monetary policy path, which has been in place since March 2022. It would've come after Powell and Co. continued to telegraph that rate cuts were soon in the cards, but policymakers are now formally taking a step back from those forecasts following three consecutive months of stronger-than-expected inflation readings.



Quote: "The recent data have clearly not given us greater confidence and instead indicate that it's likely to take longer than expected to achieve that confidence,” Powell said at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C. "Last year, rebounding supply supported U.S. growth in spending and also employment, alongside a considerable decline in inflation. The more recent data show solid growth and continued strength in the labor market, but also a lack of further progress so far this year on returning to our 2% inflation goal."



Many had predicted that the last mile of the inflation fight would be the hardest, and the latest comments didn't rock equities too hard as the central bank has been clear that incoming data would determine its path forward. Suffice it to say that things will be higher for longer, but for the time being, the next rate move is still forecast to be a cut. Things could get rocky if that stance ends up shifting to a hike, which could happen if price pressures resurface and put a so-called soft landing into doubt.



Elsewhere in markets: The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note just closed at its highest level since November, settling at 4.657%. Remember, the yield came into this week at just 4.25% and started the year at 3.88%, meaning that the 10-year is now nearing a full point rise for 2024, as discussed on the Wall Street Lunch podcast. At the same time, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) has been rallying, with Bespoke Investment Group noting that the greenback and the 10-year yield have been trading in lockstep since last summer. (112 comments)

Earnings roundup

All major banks have reported earnings that topped expectations, as improved sentiment drove a rebound in investment banking and a strong trading performance. It also shows that the corporate earnings story is intact, while the banking system seems to be in very good shape, as noted by SA analyst Brian Gilmartin. However, like many post-earnings movements, the trading reaction differed among the players. Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs (GS) both gained as investors cheered their Q1 results, while things went the other way for JPMorgan (JPM), BofA (BAC), Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

Fresh sanctions

The U.S. will impose new penalties on Iran's missile and drone program in the coming days, as well as on entities supporting its army and defense ministry. "We anticipate that our allies and partners will soon be following with their own sanctions," said White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan following Tehran's attack on Israel over the weekend. The U.S. House of Representatives has also overwhelmingly voted for legislation that will impose sanctions on Chinese financial institutions involved in buying Iranian crude, but many analysts believe those will not get over the finish line due to worries about boosting prices and angering top buyer China. (7 comments)

Fiscal sustainability

The International Monetary Fund has boosted its 2024 global growth forecast to 3.2%, compared to the previous outlook of 2.9% growth estimated earlier this year. "The strong recent performance of the U.S. reflects robust productivity and employment growth, but also strong demand in an economy that remains overheated," according to the agency. "The fiscal stance, out of line with long-term fiscal sustainability, is of particular concern. It raises short-term risks to the disinflation process, as well as longer-term fiscal and financial stability risks for the global economy. Something will have to give."

