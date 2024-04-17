Art Wager

Shares of Truist (NYSE:TFC) have been a significant underperformer over the past year. The bank has struggled with disappointing deposit performance as well as an outsized securities portfolio purchased when yields were substantially lower. Still, since recommending shares as a buy in September, they have returned 32%, nearly doubling the S&P 500's return. Truist is scheduled to report earnings before the market opens on April 22nd, and that makes now an appropriate time to preview results and determine whether to take profits.

Q4 earnings were mixed

Before considering what to expect in Q1, it is worth re-examining the key drivers of its fourth quarter results. In the company's fourth quarter, Truist earned $0.81 in adjusted EPS. The most encouraging piece of the report was that its net interest margin (NIM) expanded by 3bp sequentially to 2.98%, even as it was 27bp lower from last year. This surprise NIM expansion was due to aggressive deposit pricing, which I view as a mixed item.

I have argued that stable deposits are a necessary ingredient in a regional bank stock, given how critical that source of funding is. After Silicon Valley Bank failed, deposits left many smaller banks, which I would have hoped Truist could have taken advantage of. Instead, it also lost deposits, driving shares down. In Q3, there were signs deposits were stabilizing, but this momentum was lost in Q4.

This is disappointing because Q4 is a seasonally strong quarter for deposits, with cash balances growing into year-end. TFC continues to see non-interest-bearing balances fall, and it is not increasing interest-bearing rates enough to cause large inflows here. This limited increase in deposit yields is boosting NIM today, but ongoing deposit attrition is a concern. If not for its major capital raising event (below), this deposit loss would push me to sell shares, but TFC is about to have significantly more financial flexibility.

Given its smaller deposit base, TFC has shrunk its balance sheet, and average loans fell by $5.5 billion to $313 billion, as it pulled back on auto and business lending while allowing commercial construction loans to grow. Its loan yield rose to 6.31% from 5.14% last year as most loans are floating rate. Credit quality remains solid, as nonperforming loans fell by 6%. Charge-offs rose by 6bp to 0.57% in Q4 at $453 million. Accordingly, provisions were $572 million, from $467 million last year. TFC is well reserved in my view. It has set aside $4.8 billion for losses. This is more than 347% coverage of nonperforming loans, solidly above my 250% threshold.

As we all know, the commercial real estate (CRE) sector faces significant headwinds, with offices a particular hotspot. TFC has a relatively modest CRE portfolio, at just 9.4% of total loans. Its office exposure is just 1.7% of loans. We are seeing credit weakness here. 6% of office loans are nonperforming, and its reserves are 8.5%. I could see TFC building provisions modestly here over time, but given its solid overall reserve position, these increases are unlikely to be too material.

What to look for in Q1 results

In Q4, we essentially saw TFC maximize the yield on its shrinking balance sheet, as it allows deposits to fall while limiting how much it increases the yields it offers. I expect a similar theme in Q1. Indeed, management guided to a modest NIM contractions in Q1 as it expects loans to be down about 1% and deposits down about 1.5%. Q1 is typically a weaker quarter for deposits, but I was troubled to see management expects deposits to continue falling, albeit at a slower pace through 2024.

I would be closely watching deposit results and associated guidance for the rest of the year. This is also because management previously assumed 5 rate cuts; now it appears 0-2 are more likely. All else equal, fewer rate cuts should mean higher deposit costs. It is possible that we see TFC re-accelerate the sequential pace of deposit yield increases to stabilize deposits, as higher rates would otherwise incentive more deposits to leave for other banks.

I will also be watching credit quality. I would expect provisions for losses to stabilize around Q4 levels, and net charge-offs were guided to rise to 65bp in 2024 from 50bp in 2023. The economic picture is somewhat brighter than three months ago, though the higher rate environment could pressure leveraged companies and real estate further. Still, given economic growth and its small CRE exposure, I would be surprised to see a deterioration in credit quality beyond guidance. Given the amount of economic uncertainty still, I would be surprised to see this guidance improved either.

In Q1, analysts expect Truist to earn $0.81 in adjusted EPS. This would be flat QoQ as capital markets activity improvement and cost controls should offset ongoing net interest pressure. Given net interest income is set to fall sequentially, I struggle to anticipate a "blowout quarter," absent a meaningful decline in loan loss provisions, and I would look for a quarter broadly in-line with Q4 results and thereby consensus. However, attention may quickly turn elsewhere.

The Capital Wildcard

Frankly, given the stock's run and its deposit performance, I would be inclined to sell TFC stock normally. This is particularly the case because its deposit strategy has in my view left it vulnerable to higher for longer rates, which appears to be our economic environment. On top of this, it has a large $134 billion portfolio of securities with a modest 2.41% yield. If it has to move deposit rates up further, TFC could see further NIM pressure, given how much of its asset portfolio is fixed.

Importantly, TFC has $12.2 billion of accumulated other comprehensive losses (AOCI) from mark to market losses on the securities. As rates have risen in Q1, we are likely to see this increase. Based on the 12/31 rate environment, AOCI was forecast to fall to $10.1 billion at the end of 2025, but with the rate curve higher, AOCI is likely to stay bigger for longer. This is critical because while Truist has a reported common tier one equity ratio (CET1) of 10.1%, by the end of next year, it will need to start including AOCI in its capital calculations.

If these rules were fully phased in, TFC has just 6.1% of capital, below the 7% minimum threshold. Now, the AOCI phase-in is gradual, and it can retain earnings, to cover this shortfall. Still, this is not a strong capital position. That is why in February, Truist announced it was selling its Insurance subsidiary for 18x EBITDA, a solid valuation, netting $10.1 billion in cash proceeds. This will boost capital by 230bp from its Q4 level and add $7.12 to tangible book value to $28.96, while being $0.20 dilutive until all of this cash is fully deployed. This valuation was up from the $14.8 billion when it sold a 20% stake.

With the large gain it is recording on the sale, TFC can sell a significant portion of low-yielding securities at a loss and buy new fixed income securities yielding 5+%, immediately boosting its yield, increasing interest income, earnings, and NIM. This increased cash position frees up liquidity, makes accumulating deposits attractive, and provides capital flexibility. After it repositions its balance sheet, its pro forma CET1 is a solid 9.1%, well above the 7% minimum.

That essentially makes AOCI no longer a material issue for TFC's capital considerations, even opening the door to repurchase. This sale creates the path for "durable" buybacks. In other words, I do not expect TFC to do a massive accelerated buyback, but rather size a program it can sustain over several years, but we may get more color alongside earnings, as the deal is closing in Q2. With its stronger capital position, its 5.67% dividend yield is secure.

Conclusion

Back in September, I believed TFC had $3.25 in earnings power. Analyst consensus is now $3.39. This implies a meaningful acceleration from Q4 results-one which I am not sure is merited, given deposit performance and some time to reinvest proceeds from its insurance sale (though this will be a positive beyond 2024 in my view). The insurance sale solves TFC's capital problem, and it gives the bank time to stabilize its deposit base. Absent a growing deposit franchise, sustained earnings growth is likely to be difficult in my view, and its still-large non-interest bearing deposit franchise is a risk. Given its balance sheet is not particularly well positioned for higher for longer rates, based on run-rate results, I would be a seller of TFC after this rally as I see earnings likely to stay lower than consensus this year, still around $3.20-$3.30, and there are many regional banks with better deposit performance.

However, this cash infusion provides significant optionality to reshape the balance sheet and its interest rate exposure. Still, absent deposit growth, these benefits will do more to stop a decline in results than spark strong results. Given this optionality and potential for some share repurchases given solid capital positioning, I would not view TFC as a sell. Still, deposit underperformance and the unlikeliness of a strong Q1 mean I would not be a buyer into earnings. At 10.5x earnings, broadly in line with most regional banks, I view TFC as fairly valued given the uncertainty. As such, I am downgrading shares to a hold. With its dividend and capital, there is no urgency to sell, but given deposit flight, there is not a compelling need to buy either.