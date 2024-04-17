Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Where's The Downside Tipping Point For U.S. Stocks?

Apr. 17, 2024 7:25 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, VO, MDY, IJH, BMVP, FNX, EZM, CSD, CZA, BUL, XJH, IMCB, GRPM, SCHM, ONEO, EQAL, REGL, PTMC, JHMM, DEUS, XMHQ, FLQM, FTDS, JPME, RNMC, VFMF, VFMV, VFQY, FSMD, SFYX, SMDY, PAMC, SIXL, BKMC, HLGE, QVMM, BBMC, MIDE, VXF, IJK, VOT, RFG, FAD, FNY, IPO, CWS, IMCG, MDYG, IVOG, XMMO, BFOR, FFTY, ETHO, QMOM, JSMD, NUMG, HAIL, VFMO, PEXL, BOUT, KOMP, QQQN, QQQJ, MID, FRTY, PY, PEY, IJJ, VOE, DIV, DON, FAB, RWK, NVQ, YPS, IMCV, MDYV, XMVM, XMLV, VUSE, QVAL, ONEV, ONEY, NUMV, WBIY, SDVY, VFVA, DVLU, DDIV, VRAI, HOMZ, FOVL, LSAT, RSPT, FFSM, UPGD1 Comment
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.37K Followers

Summary

  • On Apr. 15, the market closed 3.7% below its previous peak - a drawdown that’s irrelevant in the grand scheme of market history for peak-to-trough declines.
  • Every bear market starts with a relatively soft, innocuous slide, however, so there’s a case for keeping an eye on a shorter set of moving averages as a possible early warning sign.
  • Market valuation is high and recent volatility has been low – a combination that suggests the odds of a market correction are elevated vs. recent history.

Close-up of woman trading stock online on mobile phone

Luis Alvarez

Yesterday's sharp slide in US equities has refocused minds on a hardy perennial: the market can and does go down. Obvious, of course, but easy to overlook when prices are rising virtually non-stop, as they have been for much of the past six

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.37K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News