Today's article examines a controversial company named Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA). Carvana's stock is one of the most volatile on the market due to its prevalence among meme stock investors, options traders, and media outlets. As such, a holistic view of the stock's fundamentals and market-based factors must be considered when delivering an opinion.

We assessed Carvana on numerous occasions in 2021 and 2022, wherein we delivered a mix of bullish and bearish opinions. Our latest analysis of Carvana's stock deemed it a strong sell due to diminishing topline growth and a questionable capital structure. Unfortunately, for us, our prediction failed. As such, we decided to revise the stock's prospects; herewith are our latest findings.

Fundamentals

Broad-Based

Since its inception, Carvana has made significant progress. A few years ago, readers were concerned about its profitability and sustainability. However, time has shown that Carvana might one day provide its shareholders with residual value.

The company primarily operates through two segments, namely retail and wholesale. The prior includes buying and selling vehicles to consumers, while the latter contains substandard vehicle deal flow to resellers. The novelty of Carvana's business model lies within its fully integrated platform, which eases the shopping experience. In fact, we are willing to argue that in-house and external financing relationships have increased sales. Furthermore, Carvana's wholesale business adds substance to its business model as it taps into a different part of the supply chain.

The following diagram communicates a time series of Carvana's revenue per segment and broad-based costs. We'll delineate each from here on and provide our outlook.

GPU & Accounting

Carvana's collective GPU (Gross Profit Per Unit) has increased substantially in recent years. For example, Carvana's Q4 results show that its total GPU increased to $5283 from $2667 a year earlier.

The company's wholesale GPU has increased to $394 in Q4 from $218 a year earlier. Moreover, Carvana's retail GPU surged to $2970 from $632 a year earlier.

Although the numbers above may seem impressive, we'd like to highlight the accounting risks involved. Carvana adds inventory depreciation to its income statement. Therefore, higher depreciation rates often result in accounting gains, overstating the cash-based GPU. Additionally, Carvana's management has discretion over inventory valuation. Carvana's inventory is valued at the lower of cost or net realizable value; as such, the question beckons: Will Carvana's management recognize accounting losses in a scenario where vehicle prices drop?

With that set aside, we must admit that we think Carvana's bargaining power is impressive, which can be a perpetual variable. Moreover, general business efficiency seems improved with key synergies and marginal cost benefits adding to its unit profitability.

Demand Issues Looming

Carvana's GPU numbers are merely a piece of the puzzle, as other factors must be considered.

As displayed below, Carvana's retail and net volumes have dropped considerably in the past year.

U.S. car sales weren't bad last year. In fact, a recovery occurred due to an increase in consumer confidence. As such, Carvana's lower volumes are somewhat of a surprise. We don't think there's enough in this to suggest any structural concerns, though, so we'll hold off on that for now.

Light Vehicle Sales (S&P Global)

We think systemic factors could lead to lower auto sales in late 2024. Investopedia published a data set last month revealing that the auto loan delinquency rate has increased to its highest level since the housing crisis. Although we don't anticipate a financial crisis, the number illustrates growing left-tail risk, suggesting lenders might soon cut back on lending.

On the other side of the spectrum, the U.S. prime rate is stuck at 8.5% as pockets of inflation have kept interest rates high. We think durable goods consumers will buck in late 2024 due to factors such as resilient borrowing rates and growing household liabilities. Remember, the auto industry is highly cyclical, and Carvana is no exception.

Market Expectations

Now, let's be real here. Carvana's stock is largely driven by sentiment, meaning analysis of market expectations is equally important.

We think three expectations play a role in Carvana's stock price: 1) the performance of high-beta stocks, particularly those listed on the Nasdaq 100, 2) the options market, and 3) retail trader activity.

Although we don't have input on high-beta activity, there's a lot to add regarding the options market and the potential subsequent effects on Carvana's stock.

Carvana's Put/Call ratio of 1.11x shows that options traders are hedging the stock after its year-over-year surge. Our interpretation of the ratio illustrates hedging activity rather than dedicated short selling. However, investors must note that Carvana's stock price recently dipped below its 10 and 50-day moving averages while remaining above its 100- and 200-day moving averages - this suggests a downward resistance level might've been breached.

Now, let's look at margin debt, which plays into broad-based market sentiment and, in particular, retail investor participation.

According to VettaFi, U.S. margin debt has ticked up in the past twelve months but remains below its moving averages. Although a technical vantage point suggests margin debt has room to roam, borrowing costs are high, constraining margin borrowing capacity.

VettaFi

Lastly, we discuss the investor movement index, a tool that tracks retail investor activity. The index is currently placed in mid-territory with a value of around 51.8, suggesting retail investment activity has breached December 2020's level. We think this is primarily due to the stock market's surge in 2023. Moreover, we hold the view that retail investor activity will be sporadic from here on in, as there's no clear trajectory in trading activity.

In essence, we think Carvana's stock is in midground territory if measured on technical indicators alone. Although Carvana's options activity flashes bearish signals, it seems primarily due to hedging activity. Additionally, margin levels, Carvana's stock price trend, and retail investor participation all fall in midground territory, highlighting that no real conviction exists.

Valuation

Historically speaking, we would have Carvana with a price-to-sales ratio due to its growth stock status. However, as shown earlier, the company has evolved, meaning a more holistic analysis is required.

Carvana's price-to-sales ratio of 0.71x is below the sector median of 0.9x and below its 5-year average of 1.24x. Moreover, the ratio is likely undervalued in isolation as it is below the commonly agreed-upon valuation threshold of 1x. As such, Carvana seems undervalued on this basis alone.

However, Carvana's EV/EBITDA ratio of 46.79x is 3.45x above the sector median, while its price-to-cash flow ratio of 10.13x is 17.25x above the sector median, contradicting the notion that the stock is undervalued.

It's probably clear by now that, similar to its technical pricing points, Carvana's price multiples lack direction. More comprehensive valuation techniques can be used to value the stock, but our observation of salient pricing points fails to describe a set and stoned price trajectory.

Final Word - Is Carvana Stock A Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Our analysis shows that Carvana's fundamentals have developed since our latest coverage of the stock as the firm's gross profit per unit has increased. Moreover, Carvana has phased in a wholesale business, which diversifies its revenue base.

However, we remain coy about Carvana's accounting policies and its demand outlook. Moreover, we struggled to get a clear read on Carvana's technical pricing points and valuation metrics. Thus, we upgrade the stock to Hold from our previous Strong Sell rating, but aren't committing to a Buy rating just yet.

