Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Carvana: Hold On, Wait A Minute (Rating Upgrade)

Apr. 17, 2024 8:18 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA) Stock1 Comment
Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.73K Followers

Summary

  • Despite accounting concerns, Carvana Co.'s gross margins per unit have grown steadily.
  • Carvana's wholesale business diversifies its revenue mix and allows flexible sales execution.
  • Decade-high auto delinquencies and resilient prime interest rates mean that demand-side factors could be pressured.
  • Technical analysis and valuation multiples fail to declare whether Carvana is overpriced or underpriced.
  • We upgrade Carvana's stock to Hold but won't commit to a Buy rating for the time being.

Carvana Vehicle Transport loader. Carvana is an online only preowned and used car dealership.

jetcityimage

Today's article examines a controversial company named Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA). Carvana's stock is one of the most volatile on the market due to its prevalence among meme stock investors, options traders, and media outlets. As such, a holistic view of the stock's fundamentals

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.73K Followers
Pearl Gray is a Proprietary Investment Fund and Market Research Firm with an emphasis on systematic risk analysis and bottom-up exploration. Our coverage includes developed market stocks, emerging market stocks, ETFs, CEFs, REITs, and Fixed-Income vehicles.A worthwhile consideration: Excess returns stem from systematic risk + company-specific risk + skill + luck. Do not underestimate the importance of luck!Happy investing, everyone!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CVNA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVNA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVNA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News