Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Friday's Silver Sell-Off May Have Actually Been Great News For Silver Bulls

Apr. 17, 2024 8:00 AM ETDBP, GLTR, JJPFF, SLV, SIVR, SLVO, PSLV1 Comment
Money Metals Exchange profile picture
Money Metals Exchange
3.09K Followers

Summary

  • The spot price of silver fell from just over $29.60 per ounce to just under $27 before rebounding late in the day on Friday.
  • The timing of the fall was more significant than the extent of the sell-off. It indicates that the shorts and price manipulators in the paper market drove the selling action.
  • Despite the big sell-off, the spot price of silver still closed above $28. It was the first weekly close above $28 since 2013.

Silver Bullion Bars and Price Chart

Olivier Le Moal

By Mike Maharrey

Silver endured a significant sell-off last Friday. Was this another step forward in the bull market?

This may seem counterintuitive, but GoldMoney founder James Turk thinks it was a positive sign for silver bulls.

This article was written by

Money Metals Exchange profile picture
Money Metals Exchange
3.09K Followers
Precious Metals News & Analysis - Gold News, Silver News from Money Metals Exchange Money Metals Exchange provides the latest precious metals news for savvy, self-reliant investors who want to invest in gold, silver & other precious metals. | Check Silver Prices: https://www.moneymetals.com/silver-price | Check Gold Prices: https://www.moneymetals.com/gold-price

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBP--
Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund ETF
GLTR--
abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF
JJPFF--
iPath® Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
SLV--
iShares Silver Trust ETF
SIVR--
abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News